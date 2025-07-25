Meet the sommelier: Daisuke Kawai

In 2015, Kawai founded luxury wine bar La Terre before leaving to focus on his wine consulting business. Named Best Sommelier of the Year three times in the Singapore World Gourmet Series Award – in 2013, 2017 and 2019 – Daisuke has been inducted into the same event’s Hall of Fame for Best Sommelier. @daisuke_kawai0109

My first memorable wine experience

It was around 30 years ago and I was a young child. After an argument with my mother, I stole and opened a bottle of wine from our fridge at home – and proceeded to finish more than half the bottle, on my own. (I tried to finish it all, but couldn’t manage it, thankfully!) I don’t remember what the wine was, but I remember that it was a white wine, made in Japan, and I remember that to me it tasted dry and bitter. That was my very first wine experience.

My go-to everyday wine

Shaw & Smith Sauvignon Blanc from the Adelaide Hills in Australia. Fruity, juicy and pure, with intense, fresh, grassy and citrus aromas. Still not bored after drinking it for more than 25 years!

My favourite supermarket buy

Kendall Jackson, Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay from California. Perfect balance of fresh and tropical fruits, with a kiss of vanilla from light oaking.

Most embarrassing moment at work

I find it deeply embarrassing when I cannot catch a guest’s eye before they actively seek assistance. This is tied up in my philosophy of service and hospitality. Our primary function is to provide service to our guests – even before our function as a wine professional. We should anticipate and provide for our guests’ needs before they have to look for someone to ask.

Pet hate

Laziness. All sommeliers and other waiting staff should pay attention to every detail of everything, for every second during service, giving 100%.

My death row food and wine pairing

Of course Champagne! Laurent-Perrier’s elegant Grand Siècle Itération 20 – this iteration is old and very hard to find, as the current release is Itération 26. Paired with sushi, as it is my country’s traditional dish.

Best food and wine match at my restaurant

A simple Sherry, Bodegas Barbadillo Pastora Manzanilla Pasada en Rama, with aged jamón Ibérico bellota. The wine has the perfect balance of freshness and yeasty depth, and brings out the jamón’s umami character. Heavenly.

My fallback quick after-work meal (and wine match)

Asian-style noodles with Tiger beer, since I am in Singapore!

Wine on my list I am most proud of

Château Figeac 1977. I had two bottles in stock, one of which a regular guest ordered and shared with me. I will always recall the intense aromas of rose petals, black fruits and aged tea leaves. Charming acidity, a velvety texture and a long finish. I brought some back from the château when I visited.

The wine on my list that surprises guests

Les Arums de Lagrange, a white wine made by Bordeaux’s Château Lagrange. Sauvignon Blanc-dominant, blended with Semillon and Sauvignon Gris, it’s beautifully balanced and has floral, citrus and vanilla aromas with a fresh texture. Guests are often surprised that dry white Bordeaux can be so good.

Wines I would avoid ordering from a restaurant list

Older vintages of white wines made for drinking young. Unfortunately, not all wine lists are rigorously managed, and sometimes white wines that are past their best are still in stock and on the list.

Wine style I’m most excited about

Franciacorta from Italy. These traditional-method DOCG sparkling wines come in different styles, but you don’t see them a lot as they aren’t widely exported. This applies especially to the Riserva bottlings, which are a must-try for their biscuity, buttery, nutty, amazing autolytic character.

Wine region that offers the greatest value for money

Still in Italy, Alba in Piedmont. Barolos and Barbarescos made by lesser-known producers can offer great value and enjoyment. But simple Barberas can also be delicious – medium-bodied wines with good acidity that can be enjoyed with friends and paired with so many dishes.

My favourite wine region to visit

It’s not a single region, but I’ll say England. I visited Ridgeview in East Sussex in 2023, Black Chalk in Hampshire in 2024 and Gusbourne in Kent in 2025, and am now looking for another vineyard to visit in 2026! While I’m in the UK, I always try to get to La Trompette in west London.

Related articles