Meet the sommelier: Jill Mott

Her career in wine has included retail in many US states, importing/distribution/brokering, winemaking in New Zealand, Oregon, Spain and Greece, collaborating on more than 100 episodes of podcast series Scores & Pours, teaching courses, consulting, training and working as a sommelier. Her current home is New York, where she serves as director of wine at The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel.

My first memorable wine experience

I was a young 17 years old and was elected to help my parents pick out a Christmas wine, which was strange as my family didn’t really drink wine (I’m convinced I’m the milkman’s daughter). I selected the first Aussie Shiraz from one of many stacks. At the dinner table, my mum allowed me to taste it and wow, was it awful! I still remember that flavour. No more than half a bottle was consumed so I snuck it up to my room post-dinner to taste later, as I had heard that wine needs to breathe. Two days later, I took a sip. It was even worse than the first time. From then on, fermentation intrigued me beyond belief. Five years later, I would enter the wine business.

My go-to everyday wines

Anything interesting. I often get asked what’s my favourite wine. My response is always: ‘The next wine I haven’t tried.’

My favourite supermarket buy

Honestly, I haven’t bought wine from a supermarket in ages. I like to support local wine shops, but if I waltzed into one right now, I’d look for something Austrian. Their wine laws are as strict as they come, so there’s a little less funny business and value can be shockingly good.

My most embarrassing moment at work

In a casual, award-winning restaurant in Minneapolis. I opened an Austrian sparkling rosé and the pressure was so high that the cork went flying across the entire dining room. A guest caught it. Everyone in the establishment erupted with laughter and praise. It was pretty epic.

Pet hate

When guests are closed to exploring something new. In our business, we get to try hundreds of wines a week. To this day, I can’t understand why anyone would want to drink the same wine on every visit.

Death row food and wine pairing

I could say Champagne but that seems too predictable, so I’ll go for Sherry, paired with foods that are practically designed for it: olives, Serrano ham, cheeses, gazpacho…

Best food & wine match at my restaurant

Our Brussels sprout salad with strawberries is incredible served with a light grower Champagne from, say, Moussé or Charlot.

Fallback, quick after-work meal (and wine match)

Sautéed vegetables, a quick egg situation, cheese and bread. Wine match: something new I can ponder while winding down.

Most proud of, on my list

The minuscule producers that we’ve discovered: Vinyes Tortuga (Empordà), Scar of the Sea (California), Domaine Nénu (Collioure), Ochota Barrels (South Australia) and many more! Surprise on a list is everything and many guests comment on how many discoveries are on our list. That tickles my heartstrings.

The wine on my list that never fails to surprise guests

Vinyes Tortuga’s Doolittle. What is Barbera doing in northeastern Spain? People see the unexpectedly deep, unfiltered rosé colour while learning that a barrel was not topped up for more than a year, thus the wine is graced with all the flavours that accompany ageing under flor. Knocks out guests every time.

Wines I’d avoid on a restaurant list

Defective natural wines or big-volume wines. I usually describe what I’m not looking for and let the sommelier or bartender or server choose something I haven’t tasted.

Wine region/style I’m most excited about at the moment

Any. All.

Wine style/grape I really don’t enjoy

There is no such region or grape, really. A new producer, grape, vintage, expression… I love exploring it – someone plus nature made this! However, there is neither time nor liver capacity for soullessness – regardless of how coveted or expensive or rare the wine may be.

Where to look for best value right now

Canary Islands. The Loire Valley. Australia. US$40 wine from these regions would cost you $80-plus elsewhere, for the equivalent quality.

Favourite wine region to visit I love visiting Spain and the Mediterranean islands. I feel at home there and find the most transparent, interesting new expressions of what terroir can be on each and every visit.

Related articles