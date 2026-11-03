Tank Garage Winery in Calistoga
Tank Garage Winery in Calistoga offers a slightly different take on the typical Napa winery experience
(Image credit: Tank Garage Winery)
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There is a version of Napa Valley that can seem faintly ridiculous when you are 24.

The $299-$1,300 (£225-£1,000) hotel room. The $125/£95 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. The tasting appointment requiring a credit card, an advance reservation, and perhaps a working vocabulary of vine clonal selections and fermentation techniques.

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Jonathan Cristaldi
Jonathan Cristaldi

Jonathan Cristaldi is a wine writer and critic based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than a decade, his articles on wine, spirits and beer have appeared in a host of print and digital platforms, including Decanter, Food & Wine, Departures, The SOMM Journal, Tasting Panel Magazine, Liquor.com, Seven Fifty Daily, Los Angeles Magazine, Thrillist, Tasting Table and Time Out LA among others. When not writing about wine, Cristaldi works as a scriptwriter on film and documentary projects with award-winning commercial photographer and director Rachid Dahnoun.