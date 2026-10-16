Napa Valley traces its wine-growing roots to the 19th century and is today home to some of California’s most celebrated producers, not to mention great restaurants and picturesque vineyard landscapes.

Cabernet Sauvignon is a benchmark variety of the modern era, as reiterated in Decanter correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi's recent review of Napa's star-studded 2023 vintage.

Cabernet displays different sides to its character across the region, which includes 17 sub-appellations – American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) – nested within the wider Napa Valley AVA.

And this isn't the whole story, of course. Both red and white wines thrive across the region, which has more than 34 different grape varieties planted, according to trade body Napa Valley Vintners.

Take our 12-question quiz below to test your knowledge of Napa Valley's vineyards, history and wineries.

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