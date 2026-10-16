Napa Valley wine quiz: Take our 12-question challenge
Napa Valley is one of the world’s star wine regions, but how much do you know about this part of California's vineyards, history and wineries? Find out with our new 12-question quiz.
Napa Valley traces its wine-growing roots to the 19th century and is today home to some of California’s most celebrated producers, not to mention great restaurants and picturesque vineyard landscapes.
Cabernet Sauvignon is a benchmark variety of the modern era, as reiterated in Decanter correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi's recent review of Napa's star-studded 2023 vintage.
Cabernet displays different sides to its character across the region, which includes 17 sub-appellations – American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) – nested within the wider Napa Valley AVA.
And this isn't the whole story, of course. Both red and white wines thrive across the region, which has more than 34 different grape varieties planted, according to trade body Napa Valley Vintners.
Take our 12-question quiz below to test your knowledge of Napa Valley's vineyards, history and wineries.
Take our Napa Valley wine quiz
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A longtime U.S. wine writer, New Jersey–based Dana Nigro joined Decanter in June 2026. Previously, she spent more than 25 years with Wine Spectator in New York City, as news editor, then senior editor and digital managing editor.
She fell in love with wine while studying journalism in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she took advantage of the excellent wine program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.
While reporting on U.S. wine, Nigro covered the battle to legalize direct shipping up through the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm v. Heald, the rise of women in California’s wine industry, and sustainability in wine, including the evolution of West Coast winegrowing from its early certifications to its movement toward regenerative farming.