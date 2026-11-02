Carrying vines Mount Karisimbi Vinmusa Rwanda
Carrying vines for planting on Mount Karisimbi in Rwanda
(Image credit: Vinmusa)

High-altitude viticulture is in the ascendant. As traditional wine-growing regions become more crowded and prohibitively expensive, the search for new vineyard land is on the literal up.

Add in a warming climate, and it means that growers seeking cooler temperatures, diurnal shifts and extended growing seasons are looking skyward.

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Malu Lambert
Malu Lambert
Wine writer

Malu Lambert DipWSET is a multi-award winning wine writer and critic, based in South Africa.