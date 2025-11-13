The second Thursday in November marks International Tempranillo Day, a well-deserved accolade for this versatile and popular grape.

Tempranillo is thought to have originated in the neighbouring regions of Rioja and Navarra in northern Spain.

It can make good-value, fruit-forward and approachable wines. Of a Decanter panel tasting of value Spanish Tempranillo earlier this year, judge Andy Howard MW commented: ‘From virtually no other country could mature, expressive and well-made wines be found at values even vaguely comparable to these.’

But it’s also a mainstay in some very high-end, ageworthy examples. Its thick skins often translate to wines with deep colour, and young wines may have notes of red fruit (think: an abundance of strawberries), developing notes of vanilla, liquorice and tobacco with oak ageing.

Tempranillo grows widely throughout Spain but perhaps most famously in Ribera del Duero (where it is known as Tinto Fino) and Rioja. In Ribera del Duero, home to Spanish icon Vega Sicilia, many producers vinify it as a single varietal wine, whereas in Rioja it is more likely to be blended with Garnacha, Mazuelo, Graciano and Viura.

It’s also an important player in Navarra, Toro (as Tinta de Toro) and Valdepeňas (as Cencibel). In other regions around Spain it also answers to Tinta Madrid, Tinta del País and Ull de Llebre.

Tempranillo is also a variety which can be found in Portugal (as Aragonez and Tinta Roriz), southern France, Mendoza in Argentina, as well as California and Washington State in the US.

In terms of food matching, its versatility lends itself to many dishes. Decanter contributor Fiona Beckett recently commented that inexpensive Tempranillo would be a good pairing for ‘sausage and mash, shepherd’s (and cottage) pie, even mince on toast’.

‘Older vintages, which might be regarded as more of a treat, are great to bring out with a Sunday roast or a pot roast or pheasant casserole, making the best of the last of the season’s game,’ Beckett added.

Related articles