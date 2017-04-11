Michael Edwards tasted the new release from Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Read his review below...

First Taste: Veuve Clicquot, Extra Brut, Extra Old Champagne

Veuve Clicquot’s Extra Brut, Extra Old is a first in several ways.

The ‘Assemblage’ – a preciser word than blend to describe its intricacy – is drawn from the house’s famous collection of reserve wines, in particular the 1988, 1996, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010 vintages.

The grape varieties are very close to the classic choices that Veuve Clicquot herself preferred as she built her brand post 1815: today, 47% Pinot Noir, 27% Chardonnay and 26% Pinot Meunier – the quintessence of the house’s heritage & core values.

More innovatively, and perhaps uniquely among the big houses, Veuve Clicquot Extra Brut, Extra Old is double aged- three years on lees in vats (up to 5% oak), then three years in bottle before release.

This slow maturing allows the wine to become soft and mellow yet light-footed, needing a tiny dosage of just three grams of sugar; the smallest figure in the house’s history.

A Champagne for refined cuisine – try tartare of scallops, risottos, sushi and sashimi.

The wine is set to have a recommended retail price of £70 per bottle.

Tasting note

Lovely colour bright, delicate gold twinkles, superfine flowing cordon of bubbles. Poised intensity of aromas/ flavours, greengage, peach and spiced lemon, a soupçon of liberating oak. Toasty finale.

Drink: 2018 -2025

Score: 95

