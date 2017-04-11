Michael Edwards tasted the new release from Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Read his review below...
First Taste: Veuve Clicquot, Extra Brut, Extra Old Champagne
Veuve Clicquot’s Extra Brut, Extra Old is a first in several ways.
The ‘Assemblage’ – a preciser word than blend to describe its intricacy – is drawn from the house’s famous collection of reserve wines, in particular the 1988, 1996, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010 vintages.
The grape varieties are very close to the classic choices that Veuve Clicquot herself preferred as she built her brand post 1815: today, 47% Pinot Noir, 27% Chardonnay and 26% Pinot Meunier – the quintessence of the house’s heritage & core values.
More innovatively, and perhaps uniquely among the big houses, Veuve Clicquot Extra Brut, Extra Old is double aged- three years on lees in vats (up to 5% oak), then three years in bottle before release.
This slow maturing allows the wine to become soft and mellow yet light-footed, needing a tiny dosage of just three grams of sugar; the smallest figure in the house’s history.
A Champagne for refined cuisine – try tartare of scallops, risottos, sushi and sashimi.
The wine is set to have a recommended retail price of £70 per bottle.
Tasting note
Lovely colour bright, delicate gold twinkles, superfine flowing cordon of bubbles. Poised intensity of aromas/ flavours, greengage, peach and spiced lemon, a soupçon of liberating oak. Toasty finale.
Drink: 2018 -2025
Score: 95
More Champagne tastings:
La Grande Dame 2006 versus 1998, 1989 and 1976
Dominique Demarville, Veuve Clicquot’s chef de cave was in London this week to launch La Grande Dame 2006 vintage Champagne,…
Veuve Clicquot, Champagne 2008
It is quite something to be invited to the launch of Champagne Veuve Clicquot 2008 at Clos des Lambrays, one…
Bollinger, La Grande Année Rosé Brut 2002
See Decanter's selection of top-rated rose Champagnes perfect to celebrate with Bollinger.
Top rated rosé Champagne
Top wines from our panel tasting...