DWWA judge profile: Pietro Russo MW

Pietro Russo MW is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Pietro Russo is an Italian winemaker from Marsala with a strong international background in viticulture, oenology, and wine strategy. He holds a degree in Viticulture and Oenology from Conegliano and a Master’s degree from Bordeaux, and has gained extensive hands-on experience through multiple harvests in France, Spain, New Zealand, Piedmont, and Sicily. These experiences have allowed him to work across a wide range of climatic, culturala nd production contexts.

In February 2024, Pietro became Italy’s third Master of Wine. He now works as a strategic and technical consultant for wine companies, supporting projects that integrate vineyard management, winemaking, portfolio development, and brand positioning.

He joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

