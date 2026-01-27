DWWA judge profile: Vladimer Kublashvili

Vladimer Kublashvili is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Vladimer Kublashvili

Vladimer is a Georgian winemaker whose career was shaped from an early age by the landscapes and traditions of Georgia, the birthplace of wine. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Enology from the Agricultural University of Georgia (2004–2006), with further studies in microbiology at Cranfield University in the UK and winemaking at Hohenheim University in Germany.

Since 2006, he has been part of Khareba Winery, Georgia’s largest wine group, rising to the role of chief winemaker and leading international projects that promote Georgian wine worldwide. He also holds an MBA in Wine Marketing & Sales from INSEEC in France.

With more than 20 years of experience, Vladimer views winemaking as both science and art, combining ancient tradition with modern expertise. He is also active as an international wine judge, evaluating wines at leading competitions around the world.

Vladimier joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

