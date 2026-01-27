DWWA judge profile: Yuri Shima

Yuri Shima is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Yuri Shima is a Japanese wine journalist and educator based between the San Francisco Bay Area and Tokyo. She holds the WSET Level 4 Diploma and was a recipient of an IWSC award in 2018. A certified WSET educator and Dame Chevalier of the Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne, her work spans all areas of wine, with a particular focus on Champagne.

In addition to her wine career, Yuri is a licensed attorney, admitted to the New York State Bar. She joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026

