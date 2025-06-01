Master Sommeliers celebrate International Sommelier Day with 2024 DWWA winning wine & food pairings

Honouring the passion, palate, and people behind the pour.

Each year on 3 June the global wine community celebrates International Sommelier Day — a moment to recognise the vital role sommeliers play in bringing wine to life. First established by the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI), this day shines a spotlight on the knowledge, service, and storytelling that sommeliers bring to tables around the world.

At Decanter, we’re grateful for the extraordinary sommeliers working across the on-trade — from Michelin-starred floors to neighbourhood gems — whose long hours, deep training, and personal commitment make wine feel accessible and exciting. We’re especially proud to welcome so many of them each year as judges at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). In 2025, 22 Master Sommeliers joined the DWWA panels this year in 2025, helping us evaluate wines from all over the world.

To mark the occasion, we invited four of these outstanding professionals to share their favourite DWWA 2024 award-winning wine, along with a personal food pairing. Their choices — thoughtful, approachable and delicious — remind us of the sommelier’s unique role as a bridge between the vineyard and the table.

Amanda Wassmer Bulgin MS – Switzerland

Swiss-based British sommelier Amanda Wassmer Bulgin has built a reputation for combining deep wine knowledge with elegant, guest-focused hospitality. At Memories, the Michelin-starred restaurant she co-founded with her husband Sven Wassmer, her pairings reflect terroir, emotion, and a playful sense of discovery.

Wine recommendation:

Domaine Histoire d’Enfer, L’Enfer du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Valais, Switzerland, 2019

Gold, 95 points

Enchanting raspberry, strawberry and freshly picked cherries charm and delight with a delicious infusion of sumptuous red liquorice, clove and star anise rippling alongside. Capacious and warming with a simmering gravelly undertone of mineral tannin. Superb! Alcohol 13.9%



Amanda’s notes:

‘Swiss wine? Yes, really. This juicy, structured Pinot Noir is pure, precise, and quietly thrilling.’

Food match:

A cassoulet of Puy lentils and rustic sausage with garlic and herbs. “The wine’s acidity and savoury lift echo the dish’s depth and earthiness.”

Sommelier tip:

‘Match the intensity of the wine to the mood of the dish — think of it like a conversation.’

Guilty pleasure:

‘Classic fish and chips with Chardonnay-based English fizz.’



Follow Amanda on Instagram and see her website here.

Raimonds Tomsons MS – Latvia

Raimonds Tomsons made global headlines when he was crowned Best Sommelier of the World 2023 by ASI. Known for his precision, humility, and passion for hospitality, Raimonds is a champion of wine education and Central & Eastern European wine regions.



Wine recommendation:

Bodegas Menade, Nosso Verdejo, Rueda, Spain, 2022

Silver, 93 points

Nice depth on the nose, with strawberry, orange and peach aromas. Fresh fruit salad melange of flavours, with some peppery fruit, a touch of guava and good length. Alc 13%



Raimonds’ notes:

‘Summer is coming — the perfect time for a vibrant, natural-leaning Verdejo.’

Food match:

‘San Marzano tomatoes, burrata, anchovies and basil. The wine’s salinity and fruit meet the creamy, savoury complexity of the dish.’



Sommelier tip:

‘Relax! Some of the best pairings are traditional — what grows together, goes together.’

Guilty pleasure:

‘Anchovies and Manzanilla Sherry. Perfection.’



Follow Raimonds on Instagram and see his website here.

Élyse Lambert MS – Canada

Hailing from Québec, Élyse Lambert is one of North America’s most respected sommeliers. With titles including Best Sommelier of the Americas and a top-five finish at the ASI Best Sommelier of the World, she brings both grace and granular knowledge to wine education and hospitality.

Wine recommendation:

Clos Jordanne, Chardonnay Village, Niagara, Canada, 2021

Gold, 95 points

Alluring white flowers, lemons and stone fruit enhanced by sweet vanilla pod oak. Flowing with mineral exuberance, flinty and crisp, with a lovely tension and charming finish. Alc 13.5%



Élyse’s notes:

‘A Canadian classic — local, textured and expressive with elegant oak.’

Food match:

‘Steamed lobster with lemon butter. A celebration of seasonal Canadian flavours.’

Sommelier tip:

‘Start with what brings you joy — the sauce and garnishes matter as much as the protein.’

Guilty pleasure:

‘Chablis with snow crab, or Chianti Classico with homemade polpettes.’



Follow Élyse on Instgram.

Benjamin Hasko MS MW – Singapore

Australia-born and Singapore-based, Benjamin Hasko is one of the few people in the world to hold both Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles. His dual credentials underpin his consulting work across Asia, where he helps hotels, collectors and brands fine-tune their wine offerings.

Wine recommendation:

Flametree, S.R.S. Wallcliffe Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia, 2022

Gold, 96 points

Fabulous and action-packed with heaps of glorious apple, pear and peach on grilled nuts and a salty, smoky note. Creamy and glossy with succulent acidity and length. Alc 13%

Benjamin’s notes:

‘Bright acidity, subtle oak, and serious depth — a benchmark from Western Australia.’

Food match:

‘Grilled prawns with salsa verde. The wine’s toastiness and citrus zip enhance the prawns’ sweetness and herbs.’

Sommelier tip:

‘Keep experimenting — there’s no perfect match, just great combinations.’

Guilty pleasure:

‘Barolo with Middle Eastern food.’

Follow Benjamin on Instagram and see his website here.

