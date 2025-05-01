Exclusive press dinner in London launches 2025 DWWA judging week

A DWWA 2024 send-off ahead of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025 judging week, Decanter held a special wine pairing dinner at Michelin-starred Angler, a restaurant atop the five-star South Place Hotel in London.

Following a rendition in New York with Decanter’s North America Editor Clive Pursehouse, the London soirée, hosted by DWWA Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW, took place on 30 April 2025.

In the lead up to next week’s judging week, a selection of DWWA 2024 top-scoring wines were expertly paired with Angler’s refined menu, led by Head Chef, Craig Johnston. Held at the exclusive Chef’s Table, guests could feel and see the buzz of the kitchen while overlooking views across the City of London.

At the start of the dinner, Sarah Jane Evans MW, DWWA Co-Chair introduced the wines — each one exquisite and perfectly paired with the five-course menu. She shared insights into the rigorous process behind selecting the world’s finest wines at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA): ‘Entries close about a month before judging begins and from there, our team heads to the warehouse to organise tens of thousands of wines into regional flights. It’s a massive undertaking that takes a great deal of time. During judging week, each wine is assessed by regional panels. All medal-winning wines are then retasted to confirm their quality. In the second week, we move into Decanter’s Paddington offices to select the very best– first the Platinum winners, and then the top 50 Best in Show. It’s incredibly difficult, almost impossible – like picking your favourite child.’

Evans also spoke about one of the key things that sets the DWWA apart: its commitment to recognising value. Wines are judged within clearly defined price bands, ensuring that outstanding bottles can stand out regardless of cost. This year, the updated value category includes wines priced up to £14.99—offering exceptional quality at accessible prices. As she explained, ‘Decanter Value wines come recommended by over 250 highly skilled wine experts, offering trusted guidance to wine lovers around the world. When you choose one of these wines, you simply can’t go wrong.’

Enjoyed alongside Angler’s ever-changing menu, featuring only seasonal and carefully sourced produce, technique, passion and precision aligned. The evening featured a thoughtfully curated pairing menu – award-winning wines alongside a dynamic range of dishes. Guests were welcomed with Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States NV setting a refined tone.

An inventive selection of starters – including a Tunworth cheese cornetto with candied walnuts and crispy Iberian pig’s head – was paired with the Castello Di Spessa Santarosa 2022 from Italy’s Friuli region.

Courses progressed with elegant matches such as Quinta do Crasto Touriga Nacional 2019 alongside tuna tartare and native lobster ravioli complemented by Weingut Eichinger Ried Lamm Grüner Veltliner 2022.

The main course of Newlyn cod was beautifully enhanced by Flametree S.R.S. Wallcliffe Chardonnay 2022 from Margaret River. Dessert brought two standout Platinum and Gold pairings: Bodega Brotons Gran Fondillón Reserva 1964 with Blood Orange with Champagne and chamomile and Dalva Colheita Port 1994 with Chocolate Crémeux. A final flourish of petit fours rounded out an evening that showcased both the culinary and viticultural artistry celebrated by DWWA.

Below discover the seven top-awarded wines showcased to welcome DWWA judging week, with Angler’s memorable paired courses.

Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States NV



Gold, 96 points

50% Chardonnay, 50% Pinot Noir

A hedonistic style, brimming with apple pie and vanilla ice cream character and a lingering surge of citrus to provide freshness and verve. Full, foamy and long. Alcohol 12,5%

Castello Di Spessa, Santarosa, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2022

Platinum, 97 Points

100% Pinot Blanc

A wealth of peach kernels, ripe grapefruit and wondrous floral inflections glide seamlessly over the succulent vanilla-infused texture and crunchy pear acidity. Alluring and weighty with a nurturing savoury element which lingers over the long finish. Alc 14%

Quinta Do Crasto, Touriga Nacional, Douro, Portugal 2019

Platinum, 97 points

100% Touriga Nacional

Emblazoned with tightly wound dark cherries, plums and blackberries which unravel and spring onto the palate to entwine with the fine-spun tannins and graceful, fruit-led acidity and dance into the gently spiced finish. Classy and sophisticated. Alc 14.5%



Weingut Eichinger, Ried Lamm 1ötw Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2022



Gold, 95 Points

100% Grüner Veltliner

A wealth of fine florals, white pepper and clove with a searing mineral note. Lavishly structured with a mouth-watering peach and pear acidity and an excellent length. Alc 13%

Flametree, S. R. S. Wallcliffe Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2022

Gold, 96 Points

100% Chardonnay

Fabulous and action-packed with heaps of glorious apple, pear and peach on grilled nuts and a salty, smoky note. Creamy and glossy with succulent acidity and length. Alc 13%

Bodega Brotons, Gran Fondillon Reserva, Alicante, Spain 1964

Platinum, 97 Points

100% Monastrell

A spectacular wine of historic proportions which gently caresses the palate with its beguiling lift of fig, raisin and maraschino cherry cushioned by a backdrop of mellow caramel and nuts, yet adorned with a show-stopping acidity. Remarkable. Alc 20.5%

Dalva, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1994

Gold, 95 Points

20% Tinta Barroca, 20% Tinta Cao, 20% Tinta Roriz, 20% Touriga Nacional, 20% Touriga Franca

A wonderful blanket of sweet pipe tobacco, walnut whip and coffee flavour wafts deftly over the nose and gently coats the palate. Very long and utterly magical. Alc 20%

DWWA 2025 results will be announced Wednesday 18 June on Decanter.com

