Ribera del Duero latest releases

Our first Ribera del Duero report, looking at the wines released in the 12 months leading to our tasting, gave us a snapshot of the challenges and transformations happening apace in the renowned region. Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 41 Reserva and Gran Reserva wines tasted by Almudena Alberca MW and Decanter's Spain Editor Ines Salpico.