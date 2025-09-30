Ribera del Duero latest releases

Ribera del Duero Report 2025: Our experts' favourite new wines redefining this premium Spanish region
Our first Ribera del Duero report, looking at the wines released in the 12 months leading to our tasting, gave us a snapshot of the challenges and transformations happening apace in the renowned region. Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 40 Generico wines tasted by Almudena Alberca MW and Decanter's Spain Editor Ines Salpico.
