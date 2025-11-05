Alberelli di Giodo, Carricante Terre Siciliane 2023 91 View 2023 was a miserable vintage for many growers in Italy, but they say the cream rises to the top and here you find a fresh and concentrated Carricante with white peach and lemon peel scents allied to flavours of apricot skin, dried mango, orange peel and some tropical notes. It doesn't quite have the salty verticality of the refined 2022, but in this vintage it's a miracle it was made at all. From vines high up in contrada Rampante.

Alberelli di Giodo, Nerello Mascalese Terre Siciliane 2022 92 View Light, steely and energetic, this Nerello is already absolutely delicious and sums up the delicacy the grape is capable of in the right hands. It offers bright and sapid cherry fruit with a hint of blood orange, but should open up with more time in bottle. From Nerello Mascalese vines at around 850m above sea level in contrada Rampante.

Alessandro di Camporeale, Benedè Catarratto Sicilia 2024 88 View This fresh white is a well put together wine made from one of Sicily's signature grapes, Catarratto. In this case, it's a mix of both Lucido and Extra Lucido biotypes, grown at over 300m above sea level in western Sicily in the Monreale area. Steely lemon and lime overlay a textural, slightly creamy base, with zippy acidity. Easy drinking and food friendly.

Alessandro di Camporeale, Mandranova Catarratto Monreale 2023 90 View This single-contrada 100% Extra Lucido (the rarer, finer biotype of Catarratto) from vines at 450m above sea level is matured partially in stainless steel and partially in French oak barriques for 12 months. Smoky citrus peel over a creamy background make for a seductive white, round and fresh with a lick of fresh lime on the finish. It's calling out for crab or grilled prawns!

Alessandro di Camporeale, Mandranova Perricone Monreale 2023 90 View A new wine from Alessandro di Camporeale made from forgotten indigenous variety Perricone, along with a dash of Nero d'Avola to plump it out. The hills of Monreale enable high altitude viticulture, with the vines here growing at altitudes of 500m. The result is fresh and bright, with balsamic herbs, bramble berries, rich plum, and dark chocolate, then Perricone's spiciness emerging on the long finish. It's begging for a bit of air, and a pairing with some roasted or grilled meat.

Animaetnea, Animalucente Contrada Santo Spirito Etna 2024 91 View There was no 2023 vintage of this wine due to the impact of Peronospora, but the 2024 bounces back with lemon peel and tangerine, and a twist of smoky minerality. Very floral, light and zesty, showcasing the pretty, fragrant character of the vintage. One third matured in stainless steel, the other two thirds in lightly toasted tonneaux.

Baglio Oro, Aralto Grillo Riserva Sicilia 2023 92 View Fermented in barriques, where the wine rest on its lees for six month before racking to stainless steel for a further six months, this is a round and creamy take on Grillo. There's a lovely apricot scent, while the intense and saline palate is generous in its yellow apple, apricot and spice. Seductive.

Barone di Villagrande Etna 2022 90 View Barone di Villagrande's Etna Rosso always offers drinkers a lighter style of Etna Rosso. It comes from vines high up in Milo, which is best known for its superb whites, and is aged in traditional chestnut barrels. Bold blackberry, tobacco and spice scents waft from the glass, while in the mouth sapid cherry and tight tannins emerge over a creamy, chocolatey background. Light and breezy but with good structure.

Barone di Villagrande Salina 2024 89 View This pithy, waxy white from the island of Salina is wonderfully mineral and saline, channelling the maritime environment. Peachy and appley, it's a blend of 40% Malvasia delle Lipari and 60% other autochthonous varieties.

Barone di Villagrande, Contrada Monte Arso Etna 2022 92 View From vines occupying the south-facing slope of the extinct volcanic crater of Arso at 800m above sea level, this 2022 offers a fragrant dark cherry, blackberry and damp earth character along with bold, structural tannins and balancing acidity. Delicate strawberry notes emerge on the finish, along with a waft of balsamic freshness.

Barone di Villagrande, Rosato Etna 2024 89 View From vines in Milo at 700m above sea level, this is a creamy and delicate rosato with gentle cherry strawberry and herb notes. The grapes are picked at the same time as for the Etna Rosso, ensuring phenolic ripeness. Fresh finish.

Benanti, Contrada Cavaliere Etna 2023 88 View From vines in the southwest of the zone, this wine is typical of the more tropical-focused fruit character the south- to southwest slopes develop, however in 2023 Benanti's Cavaliere seems a bit vegetal and lean, almost tart in its lemony acidity. Its subtle tropical underpinnings are accompanied by a pinch of sea salt. Easy drinking.

Benanti, Contrada Monte Serra Etna 2023 91 View A brand new release from Benanti this year is the Monte Serra Etna Bianco. The lowest crater of Etna on the southeast side, it offers a broader, more defined expression of Carricante compared to higher bottlings. The acidity is very fresh and slowly arrives like an incoming tide. Stony and mineral with lemon peel and apricot skin, this is a classy debut – especially in the tricky 2023 season.

Benanti, Contrada Monte Serra Etna 2023 90 View From the slopes of Etna's lowest extinct crater, visible from the winery terrace, these younger vines which once provided fruit for Serra della Contessa are capable of producing a bright and zingy Nerello expression – however, this 2023 is quite muted at present, with some light cherry and blackberry and hints of menthol and bitter herbs, finishing very spicy. Hopefully it will open up with a little bit more time in the bottle.

Benanti, Contrada Rinazzo Etna (Superiore) 2023 90 View From vines in Milo on the eastern slopes, this unoaked Superiore is a bit muted in 2023. Saline and lemony with some white flower fragrance, it begins well, but in the mouth it's slightly nutty and reductive. Creamy tropical and stone fruits are complemented by fresh acidity. Maybe it needs more time to come out of its shell, but my concern – based on tastings – is that it's a wider 2023 issue.

Benanti, Pietra Marina Etna (Superiore) 2020 93 View A fine selection from within Contrada Rinazzo, this Superiore is a delicious white, unoaked for transparency and freshness. Flint, smoky lemon peel and a hint of apricot skin introduce a zesty and vertical palate, with well judged touches of mango, papaya, yellow apple, apricot skin and herbs. 24 months on lees plus 12 months in bottle before release.

Benanti, Rovittello Riserva Particella No. 341 Etna 2017 94 View Like Serra della Contessa, Rovittello is from old vines on original rootstocks, but the latter is from the northeast zone of Etna at 800 metres above sea level. It has a really balsamic herbal fragrance, with some purity of cherry fruit which develops a darker character in the mouth and an amaro twist on the finish. Fine structure and vertical shape, with silky tannins and lovely acidity make for an ageable, well crafted Nerello Mascalese.

Benanti, Serra della Contessa Riserva Particella No. 587 Etna 2017 92 View Sourced from the top parcel of the Monte Serra vineyard in the southeast, this long-aged Riserva is really fine-textured and vertical. It has brightness and minerality and is light on its feet, with some wood, dark cherry and ferrous notes. Approachable now, but the potential for complexity will only emerge after further time in the bottle.

Blindspot Vineyard, Punto Cieco Vino da Tavola 89 View Declassified in 2023 due to the damaging effects of Peronospora, just 600 bottles of this unoaked Carricante from Contrada Panella Petto Dragone were produced. ‘The vineyard is so close to the forest, it gives a lot of freshness,’ says consultant winemaker, Benjamin Spencer. Light and bright, it features lemon and grapefruit with some wild herbs and green apple. Youthful and vibrant, with lime and saline touches, then a creamy finish. It should put on weight with a bit more bottle age.

Blindspot Vineyard, Punto Cieco Vino da Tavola 88 View Like the white, Punto Cieco rosso 2023 was declassified due to issues with Peronospora. An old vineyard of mixed plantings is the source for this wine, which incorporates not only Nerello Mascalese but also small portions of Nerello Cappuccios, Carricante and Inzolia. Vinified in plastic vats, the wine was then aged in a mixture of stainless steel, amphora, tava and a used French oak barrique. Dusty dark cherry and floral notes with spice and some raisined berries introduce a soft, textural palate with some lovely raspberry notes. A gentle sip in this difficult year.

Camporè, Fumante Contrada San Lorenzo Etna 2024 91 View An unoaked white from vines in Randazzo, near the northwest limit of the permitted Etna DOC territory. Here, at around 750m above sea level and in the 2024 season, the result is an aromatic, floral style, slightly smoky and with intense, pithy orange, mango and stone fruit flavours. Plenty of sapidity. Yum!

Camporè, Metodo Classico Nerello Mascalese Brut Etna 2021 91 View Creamy brioche, lemon and floral notes introduce a bright and fresh sparkling wine with good intensity of lemon peel and white peach. It spends four years on its lees, helping to round out the edges and gain complexity.

Cantina Horus, Sole e Terra Sicilia 2024 88 View An intriguing blend of Fiano, Vermentino and Moscato which undergoes carbonic maceration for 12 hours. Floral yellow fruits take centre stage, succulent and edged with citrus zest. Yum!

Cantine Horus, Sole e Terra Frappato Vittoria 2024 88 View Cantine Horus cultivates 30ha of organic vines between the town of Vittoria and the Acate valley. Its 2024 Frappato bursts with energy, showing red cherry and red berry aromatics complemented by a bold, darker-fruited palate with plenty of herbal interest and a hint of spice on the finish.

Casa Grazia, Euphorya Frappato Terre Siciliane 2024 89 View This fizz showcases all of Frappato's fragrant charm. Apricot, raspberry and cherry scents are layered over a full, zesty mousse and steely acidity. Lemon, lime, strawberry coulis and herb flavours mingle and persist on the energetic finish. Fresh, vibrant and well balanced. Organic.

Casa Grazia, Laetitya Frappato Sicilia 2023 87 View From vines grown in the Biviere di Gela nature reserve, situated between Vittoria and Gela, this opens with light cherry and strawberry fragrance, mirrored in the mouth by a saline tang and some fresh herbs. Delicious and very easy drinking, although it's lacking a bit of intensity and persistence on the finish.

Cortese, Boscopiano Frappato Terre Siciliane 2020 92 View A wonderful single-vineyard Frappato; this is just the second vintage. Vinified on the skins in 700-litre terracotta amphorae until the following harvest, before being racked to stainless steel for around six months. Scents of dried cherry and macerated strawberry, which introduce an intense and energetic body with sapid, ferrous-edged dried red fruits. Dry and succulent, it finishes with lingering notes of pomegranate, cherry and orange peel. So fresh. Organic.

Cortese, Senia Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2022 92 View Each plot vinified separately in open-top vats, this is a plummy, balsamic Nero d'Avola that's ripe and flowing. The mid-palate lifts with Parma violets and blackberries, while violet, damson, pomegranate and spice chip in on the finish. Class. ‘Having 35 different vinifications is more interesting than two,’ says winemaker Mattia Giacomelli.

COS Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2022 91 View Vinified in concrete and aged for 12 months in large French oak, before finishing in concrete again, this is spicy and wild, brambly and herbal. Touches of sottobosco mingle with strawberry and dark cherries, leading to a long, soft, balanced finish.

COS, Frappato Terre Siciliane 2023 93 View Best known for its room of amphorae, COS's Frappato bypasses terracotta in favour of a traditional concrete tank vinification. It's a gorgeous and pure expression with cool and precise raspberry, wild strawberry and black cherry aromas followed in the mouth by pretty strawberry, pomegranate, blood orange and raspberry. Sapid, energetic and fresh, the finish resonates with balancing bitter notes of pine resin and wild herbs. Gorgeous. Organic.

COS, Metodo Classico Rosato Brut Nature Vittoria 2021 91 View Offers delicate scents of strawberry and dried cherry, with some doughy, brioche hints. The delicate bubbles are more like a frizzante than a spumante. Light and creamy, its earthy red fruits and dried strawberry character are fresh, charming and perfectly harmonious. The grapes are softly pressed and ferment spontaneously in terracotta amphorae, before ageing in concrete tanks. Fresh must is used for the second fermentation, rather than a dosage of sugar and yeast, and no sulphites are added at any point. Organic.

COS, Nero di Lupo Terre Siciliane 2023 91 View This is a really energetic Nero d'Avola from the COS estate in Vittoria. Vinified in cement tanks, it's fresh, clean and bright, with appealing scents of violet and lavender alongside plum and blackberry. Crunchy hedgerow berries and a line of balsamic herbs make for an easy drinking red with length and quality in abundance.

COS, Pithos Bianco Terre Siciliane 2022 93 View The COS mantra is ‘less is more...less, less, less’, according to Giusto Occhipinti. It couldn't be demonstrated any better than with this wine, a 100% Grecanico vinified in amphora. The result is magnificent: intense and sapid, with a complexity of orange blossom, apricot skin, mint and thyme aromatics married to flavours of orange peel, camomile tea, bitter herbs, lanolin and honeyed stone fruits. Intense and fresh, with fantastic balance.

COS, Pithos Rosso Terre Siciliane 2023 94 View Before anyone steers you away from ‘jammy’ Nero d'Avola or ‘funky’ natural wines, bear in mind that wines like COS's Pithos Rosso exist to set their prejudices straight. With seven months of skin contact in amphora, it offers complex brambly scents with violet, lavender and grilled herbs, then an intense, ripe and tangy mouthful of plum, black cherry and a squeeze of blood orange, leading to a long, balanced and gastronomic finish. Soft textured, precise and poised, this is seriously classy stuff.

COS, Ramí Terre Siciliane 2023 90 View A delicious blend of Grillo and Inzolia co-fermented in concrete with one week on the skins for a subtle phenolic grip and a zesty, pithy concentration of mango. It finishes very dry, with overtones of cream and Sherry flor.

COS, Zibibbo in Pithos Terre Siciliane 2023 94 View Made from Zibibbo (Muscat of Alexandria) grapes grown in Marsala then vinified in COS's signature amphorae, this is a stunning wine that develops complexity and balance like no other Zibibbo wine I can think of. Pretty, addictive scents (I couldn't stop smelling it!) of sage, rosemary, mint and yellow fruits develop an almost IPA-like piney, resinous quality. In the mouth you get a hit of the variety's exotic tropical fruit character but it's held in check by bitter herbs and hoppy notes, delivering a stunning herbal complexity. The finish is sapid and chalk-edged; a memorable wine to pair with a chargrilled chicken salad or smoked fish.

Cottanera Etna 2024 91 View Always a standout Etna Bianco, without any frills, the 2024 shows generous aromas of white peach, apricot, lemon peel and white flowers. It's stunningly fresh and bright, with a streak of salinity cutting through pithy citrus and stone fruits. Wonderful balance and precision.

Cottanera Etna 2023 87 View Offering simple spiced red cherry notes, this lacks complexity – but not vibrancy.

Cottanera, Contrada Calderara Etna 2023 91 View Intense white grapefruit, bitter herbs and apricot skin, with a briny, saline backbone, lead to a long and fresh finish. Not quite as three-dimensional and vivid as the 2022, but a lovely drop nonetheless.

Donnafugata, Bell'Asai Frappato Vittoria 2023 88 View A deliciously fresh, light and steely fresh Frappato from one of Sicily's most recognisable brands. Fragrant herbs, blackberry and dark cherry waft across the senses.

Donnafugata, Contrada Marchesa Etna 2020 90 View From an amphitheatre of vines on the north slope of Etna at altitudes of 600-700m, this is fresh and zippy with balsam-laced cherry and blackberry, some chocolate and spice, and bitter herbs which provide a refreshing counterpoint.

Donnafugata, Floramundi Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2023 88 View Plummy and fragrant, this Cerasuolo di Vittoria has juicy, herb-edged dark cherry on a slightly creamy background. A delicious combination of Nero d'Avola and Frappato.

Donnafugata, Fragore Contrada Montelaguardia Etna 2021 90 View Situated between 730 and 750m above sea level on Etna's northern slope, this fresh, menthol-toned red offers scents of strawberry, raspberry and cherry, and intense flavours of dark cherry, blackberry and herbs. Astringent tannins grip the cheeks – give it another 6-12 months to settle down.

Donnafugata, Lighea Sicilia 2024 89 View This Zibibbo from the small island of Pantelleria is fresh, light and very appealing, with jasmine florality alongside mango and peach, and a saline streak. This was the first wine to use to Nomacorc Ocean cork, made from recycled ocean waste.

Donnafugata, Mille e Una Notte Sicilia 2021 92 View Bold, dark, ripe and minty, the 2021 of this label is drinking really well. Fine-grained, relaxed tannins frame a mid-weight palate full of vibrant red and black berries. Time in the bottle may yield more complexity, but it's arguably more appealing for its gutsy fruit-driven youth.

Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano Etna 2024 88 View This north-slope rosato is light and zesty, perfect for al fresco lunches, with cherry, strawberry and minerals on a creamy background.

Donnafugata, Tancredi Terre Siciliane 2021 91 View Cabernet Sauvignon, Nero d’Avola, Tannat and more from vineyards in southwestern Sicily. Soft-fruited plum, blackcurrant, balsamic herbs, spice and a touch of chocolate lead to a lifted, vibrant and saline finish with some grippy tannins. Delicious, and rather unique. 24 months in French oak then 24 months in bottle.

Donnafugata, Vigna di Gabri Sicilia 2023 90 View A smoky, zesty and tropical blend of Catarratto Lucido, Inzolia, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier aged in oak for nine months. Intense, creamy and saline with good freshness, it ends with a lovely mango touch.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Arenaria Terre Siciliane 2022 95 View From sandstone and quartz soils rather than volcanic, the aromatics rise from the glass to offer blueberry, sour plum and balsamic herbal scents. Fleshier than the Pirrera and with silky, fine-grained tannins, it takes a really appealing ‘drink-me-now’ approach. The mid-palate becomes rocky and ferrous, almost like picking up a piece of Etna's basalt and licking it! Bitter herb touches accompany wild strawberry, raspberry and cherry; light and fresh with a lifted character. Lovely. Nerello Mascalese and 10% ‘other local varieties’ from old vines in Castiglione di Sicilia at 700m above sea level.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Pirrera Terre Siciliane 2022 94 View Dark, brambly berries, black cherry, volcanic soils and spices are accompanied by a fragrant herbal waft. The sturdy tannins provide support, while the balsamic freshness and good acidity keep things looking sharp. It sums up the volcanic landscape perfectly in its earthy, stony influences. Tight, fresh and energetic, it'll begin to reveal more of its charms after another year in the bottle. 90% Nerello Mascalese and 10% ‘other local varieties’ from old vines in the contrada of Sciaranuova.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Quota N Terre Siciliane 2024 92 View Quota N is a field blend from an old ‘piede Franco’ (ungrafted) vineyard in Nave. A blend of Nerello Mascalese, Grenache, Grecanico, Carricante and Coda Di Volpe, it's a beautifully light, fragrant sip with stemmy, leafy and spicy aromas at the fore. In the mouth it's very fresh, and also very spicy, with succulence of bright, crunchy red fruits, some darker plum, blackberry and even blueberry, and subtly grippy tannins. Don't expect masses of ripe, plush fruit here; instead, enjoy it for its wild, herbaceous, mint and spice character which wraps around the zippy fruit core.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Est Terre Siciliane 2024 92 View Barely qualifying as an orange wine, this East-slope blend macerates on the skins for two days, giving it just an extra bit of dimension and bite over a typically vinified white wine. Aged in tonneaux, it has a slightly dusty, earthy aroma with juicy peach and pineapple. In the mouth it's much more vertical, saline and zesty than Versante Nord, with sandalwood aromatics, lemon, pineapple and white peach flavours, and a tight, sapid, mineral finish. Class.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Nord Terre Siciliane 2022 92 View A punnet of ripe dark cherry and strawberry aromas with some dusty, volcanic inflections introduces this north-slope Etna blend, accompanied by spice and wild herbs. It's fresh, invigorating and minty, with light, grainy tannins and an underlying succulence of fruit which evolves from bright cherry and raspberry to blood orange, plum and dark berries. Long, fresh and full of energy, this feels as authentic as it gets. 85% Nerello Mascalese and 15% ‘other local varieties’.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Nord Terre Siciliane 2024 91 View Bright, rich scents of apricot skin, pineapple, mango and lychee lead into a super-fresh and energetic palate. It's deep but not concentrated, providing complexity but also drinkability. There's some subtle grip and lovely floral lift, with a sapid, saline ending. Will be great with smoked fish. A blend of Minnella, Carricante, Catarratto, Inzolia and Grecanico from plots on Etna's north slope, co-fermented on the skins then aged in concrete plus 20% in tonneaux.

Feudo Arancio, Dalila Sicilia 2023 89 View Lemon peel and jasmine scents lead into a full, rich and round mouthful with succulent honeyed stone fruits, honeydew melon and grapefruit. A blend of Grillo and Viognier. 30% of the Grillo is macerated on the skins for around 24 hours, while the Viognier component is vinified and aged in oak.

Feudo Maccari, Family & Friends Firraru Terre Siciliane 2023 91 View Firraru is a single-vineyard Grillo from Noto. There's some smokiness from the oak alongside some pronounced lemon peel. Very fresh, in the mouth it's full of apple and citrus pith, with ripe, sweet fruit and vanilla. Vinified in a mix of stainless steel and small oak barrels, and aged in small barrels of three different levels of toasting.

Feudo Maccari, Family & Friends Grillo Terre Siciliane 2023 88 View Light lemon peel fragrance with a saline and zesty mouthful alongside some creamy lemon posset. This 2023 is unfortunately marked by the difficult conditions of the year, with a slightly odd cereal note in the background. From vines in Noto. Vinification in concrete eggs and tonneaux.

Feudo Maccari, Maharis Sicilia 2022 91 View This 100% Syrah is floral and fragrant, with aromas of crushed rock and dark berries. Intense, smooth and rich, it's nonetheless very fresh, with good acidity and violet overtones. Coffee, chocolate and herbs emerge on the finish.

Feudo Maccari, Saia Sicilia 2022 91 View Made from Nero d'Avola vines located between Noto and Pachino in Sicily's southeastern corner. Floral, fresh and plummy, it features tangy red fruits with some blackberry and sottobosco. Picked slightly early to maintain freshness, this is admirably light on its feet compared to your typical Nero d'Avola.

Feudo Maccari, Vigna Guarnaschelli Sicilia 2022 93 View Facing Vigna Sultana, just a few metres apart, Vigna Guarnaschelli is situated on volcanic soils with dark clay. It has incredibly enticing fragrances, although the palate can't quite cash the cheque yet – I expect it will need a year or more for the wood to settle down and the wine to harmonise. Wild strawberry and dark cherry somersault with mint and Mediterranean scrub. The focused palate has a red berry core with a big dollop of acidity, surrounded by floral and herbal notes which flit about. Lots of potential to unlock here.

Feudo Maccari, Vigna Sultana Sicilia 2022 91 View The name of this single-vineyard Nero d'Avola may recall dried fruits, but in fact it's bright and cheery, with fresh cherry, strawberry and raspberry and some lurking sottobosco notes. It's lifted by some lovely perfume too. From 80-year-old vines on chalky soil.

Feudo Stagnone, Grillo Riserva Sicilia 2023 90 View This cooperative has embraced the Salt West project. Vinified in stainless steel and barriques, this Riserva is spicy and smoky, with peach and apricot skin aromas leading into a quite creamy palate with yellow apple and yellow flowers.

Fina, Firma del Tempo Grillo Riserva Sicilia 2023 91 View From a single vineyard within the Stagnone national park in Marsala, where the Salt West project is focused. The aim with this wine is to keep a portion back for 24 months of additional ageing. This is the first version, which has already spent 12 months on the lees. Intense tropical and citrus aromatics accompany a mouthful of fresh, zesty and floral fruits, sapid and saline on the finish with a hint of smokiness.

Fina, Kebrilla Grillo Sicilia 2024 90 View A fresh and juicy Grillo from vines at both sea level and on the hillsides in the Stagnone nature reserve. Orange peel and honeydew melon linger over a creamy background, ending with a saline and sapid snap. A short passage in French oak.

Fina, Vitrarolo 91 View Vitrarolo is a relic variety of Sicily. Fina makes 2,000 bottles from pre-Phylloxera vines close to Marsala. ‘This grape is really interesting because it's a really “Sicilian” native grape...[used] to a warm situation,‘ says Sergio Fina. Deep and rich, pomegranate, tangy dark cherry, blackberry and plum sit alongside spicy and floral notes. Labelled as Vino Rosso.

Florio, Vino 91 View From a single vineyard of 60-year-old Grillo vines in close proximity to the sea in Marsala, this wine is a glimpse at the past – and the future – of the area's white wines. Heavily pressed to extract maximum phenolic content, and vinified in old concrete tanks with some lees ageing, it's a bold expression of place. A rich, oxidative nose of wild herbs and yellow apple segues into a mouthful of Sherry flor and salty apple notes, developing into soft stone fruits and earthy apricot skin with creamy undertones and a long, mineral finish. Very distinct. From the 2023 vintage.

Francesco Intorcia, Vignemie Grillo Sicilia 2024 90 View Pietro Russo MW calls Francesco Intorcia ‘a steward of this area’. From this family-run winery in Marsala comes an unoaked Grillo, juicy and energetic, with apple blossom and peach scents accompanied by salty, floral flavours. Part of the Salt West project.

Frank Cornelissen, Magma Terre Siciliane 2021 95 View Centenarian ungrafted vines at over 900m above sea level in contrada Barbabecchi are long-aged in neutral epoxy tanks then in bottle. Frank Cornelissen says that his 2021s have ‘a little bit of an angular aspect but it's a vintage that will age very well'. He tells me that he picked earlier to avoid any over-ripeness. Amaro and herbal bitters mingle with boozy strawberry and balsam for a complex, mineral-tinged palate supported by charming, slightly rustic tannins. Precisely built, with both depth and lift, it's not only Cornelissen's flagship bottling, but arguably the volcano's too.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel Terre Siciliane 2022 91 View Slightly funky and smoky almond and black cherry mingle with balsamic herb aromas. Sweet spiced plum, pomegranate and dark berries juxtapose with slightly green, crunchy tannins, ending on a complex demerara sugar note. From vineyards in Castiglione di Sicilia.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel Bianco Terre Siciliane 2022 91 View Smoky notes with apricot skin and yellow fruit touches. Intense, grippy and fresh. Grecanico Dorato and Carricante from Randazzo and Castiglione di Sicilia; several days of skin contact before ageing in neutral epoxy tanks.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel CS Terre Siciliane 2021 92 View Weighing in at 15.5% abv, CS (an abbreviation of Chiusa Spagnolo in contrada Zottorinoto) is a powerful expression of place. It's all heat and spice on the finish, with slightly rustic and crunchy tannins allied to bright strawberry and raspberry. It's all remarkably in balance and together.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel MC Terre Siciliane 2021 93 View From a vineyard planted on sandy clay in 1946 in contrada Monte Colla, this 2021 has surprising delicacy given the 15% abv, with a strawberry coulis, raspberry and herb character that talks of precision and high altitude. Tightly wound and pure in fruit, give this some more time in bottle to relax.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel VA Terre Siciliane 2021 93 View VA stands for Vigne Alte (‘highest vineyards’) and comes from three loft sites on Etna's north face: Tartaraci, Rampante soprana and Barbabecchi. Tightly coiled and vertical, its core of cherry, strawberry and balsamic herbs is wrapped in a smoky, spicy, mineral and ferrous shawl, with a wash of fresh acidity. Poised.

Generazione Alessandra, Croceferro Etna 2023 91 View Croceferro is sourced from vines in Castiglione di Sicilia and Linguaglossa, on Etna's north slope. The 2023 is really ripe and energetic, with blackberry, plum, black cherry and herbs. Tightly coiled, powerful and sapid, it leans into its name with a ferrous edge, leading to a long, well balanced finish. Vinified in conical stainless steel vats and aged primarily in French oak tonneaux, with 30% in stainless steel.

Generazione Alessandra, Sciaramanica Vigna Vecchia Etna 2021 94 View Contrada Sciaramanica is located in Linguaglossa, and this single-vineyard bottling incorporates old-vine Nerello Mascalese with small percentages of Nerello Cappuccio and Alicante (Grenache). Aromatic hedgerow berry scents and grippy tannins embrace a very fresh, vertical palate with a tangy strawberry core, ferrous edges, and flecks of balsamic herbs and sottobosco. Really fine, and a wonderful fragrance.

Generazione Alessandro, Trainara Etna 2023 89 View A good effort in a tricky vintage, like a number of other examples tasted from 2023, this is lacking some concentration and has a slightly mulchy character I can't quite put my finger on. But it retains freshness and offers some bright apple, orange peel and grapefruit pith, with a refreshingly saline finish.

Generazione Alessandro, Vignazza Rosato Etna 2022 92 View Made from less than a hectare of Nerello Mascalese vines in Castiglione di Sicilia, this is a serious rosato which stimulates the appetite. Blueberry and citrus zest kick off, leading to an intense, saline mouthful of raspberry on a creamy background. Wonderful sapidity. This would pair really nicely with grilled vegetables or a chicken and pomegranate salad.

Giovanni Rosso Etna 2022 90 View From vines in Castiglione on the north side of Etna, made by Barolo winemaker, Davide Rosso. Fragrant cherry, raspberry and orange peel scents are tinged with fresh touches of violets, lavender and mint. Bright and sapid, it appeals with its soft tannins, juicy fruit, citrussy acidity and blood orange notes on the finish.

Giovanni Rosso Etna 2024 90 View This straightforwardly fresh Etna Bianco is the result of cryomaceration, whole-bunch pressing and vinification in stainless steel. Carricante's floral, peachy characters are accompanied by touches of honeyed apple, lemon peel and grapefruit, with a hint of spice on the finish. Don't expect fireworks, but do pick up a case for reliably delicious sipping.

Giovanni Rosso, Contrada Pietra Marina Ester Canale Rosso Etna 2024 93 View Giovanni Rosso's Ester Canale Rosso bottling is, somewhat confusingly perhaps, an Etna bianco from the north side of the volcano at over 530 metres above sea level. It's an alluring wine, especially in the 2024 vintage, with aromas of salted Sicilian lemon and subtle peach and apple rising from the glass. In the mouth it's very linear, with bright intensity of lemon peel and citrus pith. Concentrated, succulent and very saline, its zesty energy is tamed only by the lightly creamy and slightly warming finish. A versatile and delicious wine for the table.

Girolamo Russo, ’a Rina Etna 2023 92 View This co-fermentation of Nerellos Mascalese and Cappuccio from perhaps Etna's most Burgundy-inclined winemaker is a real treat, underlining the balance and purity that can emerge when grapes from great sites are vinified with care. Cherry, strawberry, spice and herbs are supported by fine, grainy tannins. Vertical in shape, it has poise, energy and freshness in abundance. So good!

Girolamo Russo, Feudo Etna 2024 93 View Mineral and breezy, with lemon peel and floral fragrance, this second vintage of Feudo bianco then digs deep in the mouth to deliver a wine full of juicy apricot, pineapple and orange. There's a hint of phenolic grip, leading to a saline finish where mango and lemon posset emerge. Delicious.

Girolamo Russo, Nerina Etna 2024 92 View Peachy and generous, Giuseppe Russo's Nerina in 2024 harnesses the vintage to put its aromatics front and centre (helped along by the inclusion of Inzolia). White peach, apple, jasmine, white grapefruit and a touch of dried mango are tied together by wisps of volcanic smoke and rocky salinity. What more do you want?!

Girolamo Russo, Rosato Etna 2024 90 View From one of my favourite winemakers on Etna, this unoaked 100% Nerello Mascalese rosé features some tropical banana and lychee touches along with subtle red fruit notes. It's very salty, with some apricot, spice and stoniness emerging on the fresh finish. Yum!

Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo Piano delle Colombe Etna 2022 95 View This 0.7ha plot in San Lorenzo produces an average of just 750 bottles every year, but it's absolutely worth tracking down. While the regular San Lorenzo 2022 is ripe, breezy and finessed, this Piano delle Colombe bottling is darker and more powerful in nature. Earth, dark chocolate and black and red cherries mingle with mint and spice scents. Very deep and fresh, there's a line of balsamic herbs running through the palate, dense in sweet dark fruits and chocolatey touches. The tannins are refined, and the lightness of touch belies this wine's brooding power. Wow!

Graci Etna 2024 92 View Full of energy, the 2024 entry-level bianco is – for me – better than Graci's slightly disappointing 2023 contrada bottlings, slightly helped by the lemony spike from 10% Catarratto. Bright aromas of lemon, camomile and peach introduce an intense, saline mouthful of mango, apricot and citrus peel, with some floral lift. Beautifully precise.

Graci Etna 2023 90 View Bolder than usual, this charms with its fragrant cherry and herb profile. Sweet ripeness of black cherry and blackberry take centre stage, backed by some menthol. It finishes a little warm and a touch short, but still makes for a great weekday bottle, from one of Etna's foremost wineries.

Graci, Arcuria Etna 2022 93 View Bold and fruit-driven, Arcuria 2022 doesn't quite have the subtlety of 2021, but its fragrant dried cherry, wild strawberry and herb character wrapped in a stony mineral cloak is a winner in terms of interest and drinkability. Lovely freshness on the finish.

Graci, Arcuria Etna 2023 89 View Floral and lemony with a herbal touch, Arcuria has more lift than Muganazzi in 2023 but again it lacks some concentration, giving a lean, slightly mean lemony and saline impression in the mouth. In its defence, it should put on some weight in the bottle.

Graci, Arcuria Sopra il Pozzo Etna 2020 94 View A single-vineyard in the contrada of Arcurìa, Sopra il Pozzo 2020 has laser focus and bags of energy. Lifted and very fresh, it opens with enticing fragrances of wild strawberry and dried herbs. Vertical and saline with zippy acidity, its finessed tannins cradle cherry, raspberry and blackberry fruits, while a lick of wood lingers on the long, bright finish. Superb, even in its first flush of youth.

Graci, Muganazzi Etna 2023 90 View Light tropical notes with a saline and zesty backdrop mark this out as a slightly uninspiring but enjoyable Muganazzi, made from Alberto Graci's youngest vines from his holdings in the contrada.

Gulfi, Carjcanti Terre Siciliane 2021 91 View Creamy and smoky with a lanolin core, this savoury and complex white is vinified in a mix of stainless steel and used botti. Rich and nutty, with dried fruits and apricot skin, it's a unique take on Carricante from the masters of characterful Sicilian wines.

Gulfi, Reseca Etna 2021 92 View These centenarian Nerello Mascalese vines come from a two-hectare terraced vineyard in Montelaguardia in Randazzo at 800m above sea level. After fermentation, the wine is aged for around two years in French oak tonneaux. Slightly funky aromas of macerated cherries and dark bramble fruits introduce an intense and fresh mouthful. There's a mineral tow to the juicy pomegranate, dark cherry, strawberry and raspberry core, which is surrounded by earthy, spicy complexity and supported by fine, grippy tannins. Vibrant and complex.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Aetneus Etna 2020 90 View This long-aged, old-vine field blend from Contrada Muganazzi is deep and chocolatey, full of wood and subtle meat notes, along with fading red and black fruits and some tobacco. The finish is bright and saline, but the fruit already feels like it's on the way out.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Ante Etna 2021 92 View This long-aged but unoaked white from a single vineyard in Mascali offers up a richness of apricot skin, lanolin, passion fruit and guava. Phenolic, waxy and savoury, it's a deliciously complex wine to delve into, and finishes with a saline zip.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Imbris Etna (Superiore) 2020 93 View From a single hectare of vines in Milo, this 2020 opens with honeyed yellow fruits and apple aromas. The attack is spiky, with tangy lime leading followed by saline and zesty notes. Tropical fruits, intense green apple and lanolin then emerge from the melee, persisting on a lovely long, fresh finish. Aged in stainless steel for 18 months in stainless steel then 24 months in bottle.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Saeculare Riserva Etna 2016 94 View I always look forward to tasting Saeculare, a field blend which comes from old vines planted in wonderfully deep, black and fine volcanic soils in Feudo di Mezzo. This new 2016 release is the result of 36 months of ageing in used tonneaux, followed by at least another three years in bottle. In this case, it was held onto for a bit longer due to the quality and structure of the wine. Intense, muscular and grippy with a bold perfume, it has a succulent core of saline black cherry and blood orange, wrapped in a shell of dark chocolate, iron and dried red berries. Still youthful, it demands another few years to be at its best.

I Vigneri 2024 92 View This has become one of Etna's most symbolic labels thanks to the work of Salvo Foti, who meticulously crafts unique terroir expressions and has spread his philosophy to others around the volcano. Vinified in the estate's restored palmento, this wine aims to recover Etna's winemaking past. The grapes are foot-trodden then macerated with skins and stems for over a week, and ageing is in amphorae for around six months. The 2024, a tank sample, is intense and bright, with vibrant orange zest and cherry allied to salinity on the mid-palate and a sapid finish. Quite tight and obviously youthful, it will reward a bit more patience. The 2023 vintage, in contrast, has more smoky, blood orange character.

I Vigneri, Aurora Etna 2023 90 View Aurora is an unoaked blend of 90% Carricante and 10% Minnella. Whole-bunch fermentation with skin contact for several months in stainless steel gives a very zesty, Milo character combined with the richer apricot skin notes of maceration. Clean and fresh finish. From contrada Caselle in Milo at 750m above sea level.

I Vigneri, Palmento Caselle Etna (Superiore) 2021 94 View From a single plot of ungrafted vines in contrada Caselle, and named for the restored palmento where the wines are vinified, this is almost Chablis-like in its electric lemon bite. It evolves into a saline and grapefruity sip, balanced by some nutty richness endowed by ageing in acacia barrels. Extraordinary.

I Vigneri, Vigna di Milo Etna (Superiore) 2022 93 View Salvo Foti and his sons own 3.5 hectares in Contrada Caselle, in Milo on Etna's eastern flank. The vines are ungrafted, and this Etna Superiore bottling provides beautiful complexity with trademark Milo freshness. Rich, honeyed aromas mingle with aromas and flavours of zesty orange peel, apricot and tropical fruits, interspersed with some nougat and cream touches from 12 months spent on the lees in French oak.

I Vigneri, Vinupetra Etna 2023 94 View From old vines – some over 100 years old – in contrada Porcaria, Castiglione di Sicilia at 580m above sea level, vinified with 30% whole bunch in large oak vats. Intense spiced plum notes lead into a dark and grippy mouthful with dark cherry forest fruits, herbs and sweet spices. Vertical and bright with the complexity of the old-vine field blend, this feels really authentic.

Maestro di Baglio, Allaria Terre Siciliane 2024 90 View This unoaked Grillo, part of the Salt West project in Marsala, is full of bright lemon peel, apricot, apple and lime. There's a touch of salinity in the mouth, and some floral white peach, followed by some yellow apple on a zesty finish. Delicious.

Maggiovini, Luna Nascente Rosato Extra Dry Terre Siciliane 87 View Picking the Frappato grapes three weeks earlier than those destined for the red wines ensures higher acidity and lower alcohol; perfect for making sparkling wine. This Charmat-method fizz is an easy-drinker, perfect enjoyed as an aperitif with some charcuterie. It boasts a spiced strawberry character, with a soft, round body and some cream, herb and saline flecks. Organic.

Maggiovini, Vigne di Pettineo Frappato Vittoria 2024 90 View Ripe cherry and raspberry mingle with a waft of herbs in this perfumed and lifted wine. There's some subtle tannic grip and a light crunch to the vibrant cherry and pomegranate fruit, with bright acidity. Yum! Organic.

MandraRossa, Bertolino Soprano Sicilia 2023 91 View This single-vineyard Grillo is always a good drop, and in 2023 it is particularly expressive. Rich and ripe scents of candied citrus, lemon posset, jasmine and guava introduces an intense and saline mouthful of very zesty and juicy tropical fruits, namely mango, papaya and guava. There's limestone sapidity and plenty of freshness on the finish, giving this great drinkability.

MandraRossa, Zibibbo Terre Siciliane 2024 90 View Zibibbo is the local name for Muscat of Alexandria. This dry style offers honeyed white peach, lemon, apple and herb fragrances. In the mouth it's fresh and breezy, intense and zesty, with a sea shell salinity. Vibrant orange and peach emerge towards the finish.

Maugeri, Contrada Praino Frontemare Etna (Superiore) 2023 94 View This vineyard of small terraces and alberello vines faces due east, overlooking the sea at 700m above sea level in Milo. Vinified in 30% stainless steel and 70% French oak tonneaux, and aged for eight months on the lees, it's a supremely complex and structural wine. Floral scents mingle with apple and lemon peel, introducing an intense and zesty mouthful of apple, mango, peach and passionfruit. Stony and saline, with structural acidity and some light phenolic grip, it leaves a lingering impression of lemon peel and white grapefruit. Gorgeous and long-lived.

Nicosia, Sosta Tre Santi Sessantamesi Metodo Classico Etna 2018 92 View One of Etna's most important sparkling wines, this metodo classico spends an impressive 60 months on the lees. The result is a rich, brioche and cream character with flecks of toasted almond, tropical fruits and dried red fruits. Intense and vertical.

Occhipinti, BB Vino di Contrada Terre Siciliane 2022 95 View Bombieri, from ‘younger vines’ of around 25 years old, has a smoky dark berry and cherry character that exudes intensity and concentration. Vertical and ferrous, it's almost austere in its firmness of fruit and tannic structure, but with a core of coiled energy waiting to escape. A lovely, and rather unique, expression of Frappato which needs a bit of time to show what it's made of.

Occhipinti, FL Vino di Contrada Terre Siciliane 2022 94 View Fosso di Lupo's soils are composed of brown sand and compact limestone. It's an aromatic, breezy Frappato with herbal-edged bramble fruits and tight, grippy frame segueing into succulent pomegranate and blood orange.

Occhipinti, Grotte Alte Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2020 95 View Grotte Alte gives more of a platform to Frappato than many other Cerasuolo di Vittoria DOCG wines, and shows what the appellation is capable of when done right. Balsam-infused cherry, wild strawberry and blackberry fragrances lead to a concentrated, super-fresh mouthful of tangy cherry, blood orange and strawberry, with breezy, herbal edges and a saline zip on the finish. Pure class.

Occhipinti, Il Frappato Terre Siciliane 2023 93 View You can feel all of Arianna Occhipinti's tremendous energy and passion in her wines. The 2023 Il Frappato marks the 20th vintage of this landmark wine for the region. A dark cherry fragrance predominates, while the tight and bright palate is wound around a sapid core with gentle phenolic grip, balanced by breezy herbs and a hint of strawberry on the finish. Pure class. Organic.

Occhipinti, PT Vino di Contrada Terre Siciliane 2022 94 View Ariannia describes the Pettineo contrada, where some of the oldest vines are situated, as sandy with porous limestone. Whole-bunch vinified (‘I never press the berries!’), it spends two years in concrete for a super-fragrant, intense and vertical take on Frappato. Scents of dark cherry, blackberry, herbs and a hint of spice introduce a ferrous and sapid palate, powerful, perfectly poised and with good tannic structure. It's a lovely expression that really highlights the limestone soil and strength of the old vines.

Occhipinti, Siccagno Terre Siciliane 2022 94 View This Nero d'Avola charms with its dark, intense and tangy character. There's a ferrous touch evoking the red soils of the Vittoria area, with dark hedgerow berries and plenty of blood orange. Fresh, balanced and succulent, an undertone of dark chocolate lends depth, while the finish zings with pink grapefruit and cherry. Wonderful.

Occhipinti, SM Vino di Contrada Terre Siciliane 2023 92 View This Grillo, from a single contrada – Santa Margerita in Chiaramonte Gulfi at 500 metres above sea level – exudes energy and brightness, with a delicious spine of salinity supporting baked apple, apricot skin and wild herbs. The grapes spent 20 hours on the skins and were partly vinified and partly aged in big barrels.

Occhipinti, SP68 Terre Siciliane 2024 92 View Named after the road that runs past the estate, this turns the Cerasuolo di Vittoria DOCG recipe on its head with 70% Frappato and 30% Nero d'Avola, vinified in concrete tanks. Vibrant dark cherry and blackberry aromas dance with light herbal touches, while the super-succulent palate is deep, sapid and fruity, with a lick of salinity and a long finish that hints at juicy blood orange. Organic.

Officina del Vento Sicilia 2023 91 View From an abandoned vineyard purchased by Italy's three Masters of Wine, supplemented by some rented vineyards, Officina del Vento 2023 is the team's first commercial release. ‘You need a very gentle touch...winemaking of subtraction,’ says Pietro Russo MW. Smoky white peach and orange peel scents introduce a textural, leesy mouthful that's soft and round yet balanced and fresh. White peach and a saline streak take centre stage, with some subtle wood character emerging on the finish.

Passopisciaro, Contrada C Terre Siciliane 2023 93 View Tight and bright, with sturdy tannins, saline cherry and blood orange, and a ferrous touch on the finish. From contrada Chiappemacine, at 550 metres above sea level in Passopisciaro. These wines always need a bit of time to show at their best.

Passopisciaro, Contrada G Terre Siciliane 2023 94 View Guardiola's 800 metres of altitude give the wines made here tons of freshness, and that's what we have in the 2023 Contrada G. Passopisciaro's vines are around 140 years old, giving a core of succulent red fruits aligned with piercing acidity on a really vertical palate, tight and crunchy with tons of energy. Still youthful, it will need time to unwind.

Passopisciaro, Passobianco Terre Siciliane 2023 89 View A high-altitude Chardonnay from Etna's north slope, vinified half in wood and half in cement. Zingy and leesy with apple, lemon and lime, it's a great choice for creamy dishes where that spiky acidity will cut through.

Passopisciaro, Passorosso Terre Siciliane 2023 91 View Tight, fresh and succulent, Passorosso offers a grippy mouthful of cherry and blood orange with a ferrous edge. Not overly complex – but try putting the glass down!

Pellegrino, BIP Benjamin Superiore Riserva Oro Marsala 2014 92 View This is a very fruity, sweet Marsala with about 130g/l of residual sugar. Despite the sweetness, it remains well balanced. Stony, mint and apricot aromas introduce an intense and ripe mouthful that's slightly smoky with lots of freshness. Rich orchard fruits and spices take centre stage.

Pellegrino, Gazzerotta Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2022 90 View A rich and lifted mouthful of slightly toasty dark cherry and salted plum, soft and juicy yet also zippy and sapid, ending with a long, bright, spicy finish. A really appealing Nero d'Avola.

Pellegrino, Il Salinaro Grillo Sicilia 2024 90 View This zippy Grillo is from vines near Marsala, just 800 metres from the sea. Breezy lemon, apple and white peach overlay a steely, saline backbone with a fresh, floral finish. Lovely.

Pellegrino, Isesi Zibibbo Pantelleria 2022 90 View Buffeted by the winds at 400m above sea level on the volcanic island of Pantelleria off the coast of southwest Sicily, the Zibibbo grapes in this wine give beautiful aromatics of ripe mango, peach, mint, musk and jasmine. Rich yet fresh in the mouth, it offers delicate florals and a ripe, honeyed core, with crisp acidity and a pithy, herbal twist on the finish. Yum!

Pellegrino, Nes Passito di Pantelleria 2023 91 View A delicious composition of peach, mandarin and apricot jam, with great acidity and some pithy pink grapefruit on the finish. The dried grapes are added to a dry base to maintain freshness and calibrate the sweetness, which comes in at around 180g/l of residual sugar.

Pellegrino, Old John Superiore Riserva Ambra Marsala 1998 94 View This traditionally-styled Marsala is aged mostly in bottle following around four years in barrels. It has a distinctive orange peel scent with complex hints of dark chocolate, cigar tobacco, spice, wood, menthol and raisins. In the mouth it's intense and zesty, with succulent apricot, orange, salted almonds and an oxidative rancio character. Great balance and complexity. Around 60g/l residual sugar.

Pellegrino, Senaria Grillo Superiore Sicilia 2023 92 View From a two-hectare vineyard of older Grillo vines in Trapani, this Grillo Superiore benefits from an additional year of bottle ageing. Rich mango, guava, dried pineapple and apricot skin scents introduce a textural mouthful of dried exotic fruits, zesty acidity and a pithy grapefruit twist on the bright finish. Hugely appealing and fantastic value at just over £20 UK RRP.

Pellegrino, Single Barrel No.018 Vergine Riserva Marsala 2005 93 View The first release of this rare barrel selection fro 2005, singled out by the estate's winemaker for its extraordinary character. Slightly smoky aromas of burnt orange peel and candied nuts lead to an intense and spicy palate. Long and vibrant, it bursts with more of that burnt orange character along with woody and Bourbon-esque tones. A pretty dry 18g/l of residual sugar.

Pietradolce, Archineri Etna 2023 92 View From vines in Milo, Archineri 2023 is full-scented with herbs, apricot skin and yellow apple. In the mouth it has a grapefruit edge, with citrus peel, peach, orange, and a mineral streak running through it. Long and fresh.

Pietradolce, Archineri Etna 2021 92 View Sweetly intense with tangy red berries and bramble fruits, this acid-driven wine from old vines in Contrada Rampante at 800m above sea level is streamlined and energetic. Touches of earth and spice linger, while the finish is all perfume. Delicious.

Pietradolce, Barbagalli Etna 2020 96 View Barbagalli is reliably one of Etna's finest red wines, and it doesn't disappoint in 2020. It's from a beautiful plot in Contrada Rampante, at 900m above sea level. Although still youthful, the potential is clear: creamy dark fruit aromas with herbal lift lead into a bold and powerful palate offering a complexity of blackberries, cherries, grilled herbs, wood and spice, with a creamy undertow. The incisive acidity brings some menthol freshness to proceedings. I've recently enjoyed the 2016 and 2018 vintages, both of which are drinking incredibly well after a few extra years in the bottle... I can't wait for the 2021!

Pietradolce, Feudo di Mezzo Etna 2021 95 View The contrada of Feudo di Mezzo produces some of Etna's most delicious red wines, and Pietradolce's bottling is a benchmark. Bold, perfumed dark cherry and blackberry are integrated with wafts of wild herbs and, in the mouth, some volcanic sapidity. There are really fresh acids to balance the weight and intensity, making for a memorable, sumptuous Etna Rosso.

Pietradolce, Rampante Etna 2021 95 View From a small plot at 850 metres, this 2021 is firing on all cylinders. Precise red and black berries and cherries are accompanied by fragrant wafts of herbs and spice. The fruit is well measured and succulent, with a ferrous twist and a lingering note of orange peel. Grippy tannins and fresh acidity ensure this is built for the long haul.

Pietradolce, Santo Spirito Etna 2021 94 View Santo Spirito 2021, from vines at 900m asl in Contrada Santo Spirito, is a sapid and intense Nerello with great balance and a basketful of of menthol-infused red fruits and earthy hints. Fresh and vertical, it just needs time – the finish is drying and the tannins clamp down.

Planeta Etna 2023 88 View A lovely entry into Etna's red wines, Planeta's Rosso label combines perfumed, tangy red fruits with fresh acidity for a straightforward, well balanced sip. Brilliant weekday red.

Planeta, Chardonnay Menfi 2023 91 View Butter, zesty lime peel, yellow fruits, herbs and vanilla mingle on an intense, fresh and vertical palate. Sapidity of fruit and excellent balance make for a classy, distinctly Sicilian Chardonnay.

Planeta, Eruzione 1614 Carricante Sicilia 2022 90 View Bottled under Sicilia DOC rather than Etna DOC due to the small amount of Riesling in the blend, this is always a very drinkable white offering a zesty sip very much on the citrus side of things, along with a floral character and some white peach and herbs. Lip-smacking sapidity completes the picture. From vines in Sciara Nuova at 870m above sea level on Etna's north slope.

Planeta, Frappato Vittoria 2024 88 View On the lighter side, even for Frappato, this is a simple but delicious summer quaffer. Subtle red fruit scents and a hint of clay are met in the mouth by gentle sandy tannins, bright acidity and some lean but cheery wild strawberry and red cherry. Organic.

Santa Tresa Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2022 91 View Blending oak-aged Nero d'Avola and unoaked Frappato, this is poised and focused, with sage, liquorice and blackberry scents, then a lifted, succulent core of dark cherry, strawberry and blackberry. Very elegant; almost weightless.

Santa Tresa, Insieme Bianco Terre Siciliane 2024 90 View An exciting new wine from Santa Tresa in Vittoria, Insieme Bianco is a blend of 55% Albarello, 35% Zibibbo and 10% Fiano; the former partially fermented on the skins in amphorae and the rest in stainless steel. Zesty citrus, pithy grapefruit, green fruits, papaya and pineapple ring out, with some jasmine lift. Fresh and softly textured, it finishes with a hint of apricot skin which recalls the partial skin maceration. Yum!

Santa Tresa, Nostru Catarratto Lucido Terre Siciliane 2024 91 View This unoaked Catarratto is of the Lucido biotype, which tends to more elegant expressions compared to the more common Comune. Balanced, fresh and long in the mouth, it has a striking lemony acidity which really grabs your attention, then a creamy, lemon posset backdrop upon which lime, apple, papaya and pineapple are spread. It has good body and some floral overtones, and a leafy herbal finish. Delicious with fresh fish.

Santa Tresa, O Rosso Terre Siciliane 2021 92 View Just the second vintage of this rarity, vinifying a plot of 1,500 Orisi vines in large oak barrels before finishing in stainless steel. Peppery and chocolatey scents are followed by an intense, ferrous and saline palate seeping with fresh and dried red fruits. Succulent and bright, with fine tannic structure, it's a moreish sip which ends with some blood orange and balsamic herbs.

Santa Tresa, Rina Russa Frappato Terre Siciliane 2024 91 View Bright and cheerful strawberry and cherry scents lead to a zesty and sapid mouthful of succulent red fruits, with mouthwatering acidity and a long, energetic finish of intense strawberry and a dash of salinity. So good – an absolute steal at this price. Organic.

Sciara, 1200 Metri Terre Siciliane 2022 92 View Contrada Nave in Bronte, at the northwestern extreme of Etna's production zone, really does feel like nowhere else on Sicily. Dominated by the ‘back’ view of the volcano and its National Park, with outcrops of solidified lava jutting out here and there, it's a beautiful, windswept landscape where Grenache seems to flourish with a long ripening period. At 1,200 metres above sea level, this amphora-vinified wine channels all of the variety's characteristics: floral, spicy notes with some Parma violets, then fresh cherry and raspberry coulis in the mouth. Tight and energetic, it just needs time.

Spadafora, Don Pietro Monreale 2024 91 View A lovely unoaked Monreale white from Contrada Virzì, vinified in concrete on a pied de cuve without sulphur dioxide. The result is really interesting: slightly funky aromas of lemon peel, apricot skin and herbal bitters are followed by apple, orange and lemon with a zip of salinity and a succulent finish where that funkiness reemerges along with some bright orange zest.

Tasca d'Almerita, Mozia Grillo Sicilia 2024 90 View From abandoned vines on a tiny island in the Marsala lagoon, this unoaked Grillo summons up all the freshness of this windy, luminous area. Bright scents of white flowers and apple introduce a soft and creamy sip outlined with pithy grapefruit and zippy saline touches. Hints of apple and stone fruits with a return of that floral character make for an easygoing yet energetic Sicilian white.

Tasca d'Almerita, Regaleali Bianco Sicilia 2023 89 View 2023 is, incredibly, the 64th vintage of this white. It's a blend of Catarratto, Inzolia, Grecanico and – since 2012 – Chardonnay, and offers a fresh sip of melon, herbs and stone fruits, with floral overtones and a zingy and saline finish. Now bottled with Nomacorc Select Green, a sugar cane-based cork that's sustainable, recyclable and allows for micro-oxygenation.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaliali Nozze d'Oro Sicilia 2023 90 View A blend of Inzolia and a biotype of Sauvignon Blanc registered as Sauvignon Tasca, this unoaked white is made from grapes grown above 500 metres in Sclafani, Central Sicily. Green fruits, peach and citrus zest wash around a saline, lemony core, showcasing food-friendly sapidity and a refreshing pithy grapefruit twist on the finish.

Tasca d'Almerita, Vigna di Paola Salina 2024 90 View A Malvasia from the Aeolian island of Salina, Vigna di Paola is intense, saline and zesty. Bright, sapid yellow plum, apricot, apple and flowers are generous yet well balanced. Delicious with grilled prawns or lobster.

Tasca d'Almerita, Vigna San Francesco Sicilia 2022 91 View This is a bit of a throwback to an age when Sicily's crutch was international varieties. First made in the 1988 vintage, it's aged in French oak barrels, 70% new and comes from a single 5ha vineyard at 520-600m above sea level. Juicy melon underlines toast and vanilla, with a touch of apricot. In the mouth it's juicy and succulent. The wooden frame is evident, if gentle. Green and tropical fruits and a streak of salinity lead to a papaya finish.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna 2024 92 View Marco de Grazia's basic Etna Bianco for me underlines the promise of the 2024 vintage on the volcano. Dripping in salinity and with ripe aromas of pineapple, white peach and jasmine, it vibrates with energy. Citrus zest and dried mango join the party on the long, bright finish. Superb – and excellent value!

Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna 2024 92 View Showing really well, this Etna Rosato has some creamy cherry imbued with spice and salinity. Fresh and sapid on the finish, it's a lip-smacking, light and easy rosé.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna 2022 91 View 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Marco de Grazia's Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna project. From vines in Randazzo and Castiglione di Sicilia, this Rosso is fittingly on point, offering a wonderful fragrance of bright cherry, herbs and a streak of salinity. Tight and zippy, it has all the energy you'd expect from younger vines in a successful vintage, allied to some background oak.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana Etna 2023 95 View With intensity and depth, Calderara Sottana 2023 is stunning. From a rocky site, it combines lifted fragrances and purity of black cherry and raspberry fruits with salinity and poise for a memorable north-slope red.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, San Lorenzo Etna 2023 96 View Labelled as ‘Grande Terroir’, San Lorenzo is one of the estate's self-defined grand crus. Bright cherry, strawberry and raspberry aromas and flavours sit perfectly on a fresh, linear and precise palate. There's plenty of spice and volcanic sapidity, with an underlying generosity of black cherry. Effortless.

Tenuta di Castellaro, Corinto Terre Siciliane 2021 92 View A variety brought to Sicily by the ancient Greeks, Corinto is now considered an autochthonous variety. Here, the alberello (bush vines) are planted in volcanic soils of the island of Lipari. Aromas of macerated strawberry and cherry, with hints of chocolate and wild herbs, introduce a dense, wild palate of lifted dried cherry and macerated berries with an appassimento-style richness. The floral finish of violets, lavender and cherry is remarkably fresh and lifted, bringing that volcanic soil to the fore. Beautiful. Perfumed.

Tenuta di Castellaro, Eúxenos Terre Siciliane 2022 91 View Floral, peachy, earthenware scents introduce a dry, fresh and succulent mouthful of soft, almost chewy tropical fruits which mingle with an oyster shell and olive brine salinity. Floral overtones and some creamy yellow plum, mango and orange peel emerge on the long, zesty finish; Moreish stuff! 100% Malvasia di Lipari from the Sicilian island of Lipari, vinified in cocciopesto amphorae.

Tenuta di Castellaro, Nero Ossidiana Terre Siciliane 2021 91 View A blend of Corinto and Nero d'Avola, this is a perfumed, dense, red-fruited wine with some plum and blackberry in the background. Nero's generous character comes through, but is restrained on the long, fresh, sapid finish which lends elegance and refreshment. A classy pairing for lamb.

Tenuta di Castellaro, Pomice Terre Siciliane 2024 90 View A blend of Malvasia di Lipari and Carricante, Pomice gives a peachy kiss with a waft of olive brine. In the mouth it combines generosity of fruit with sapidity and restraint from the volcanic soils, making for a balanced, fresh and very appealing sip to accompany all manner of cuisine, from roast chicken to arancini.

Tenute Bosco Etna 2022 91 View Nicely balanced and full of vitality, this Etna Rosso from north-slope vines has a slightly smoky fragrance with perfumed dark berries. In the mouth it's intense, zesty and saline, with fine tannins offering gentle support. Lip-smacking stuff, and super-fresh. Eight months in French oak tonneaux.

Tenute Bosco Etna 2023 88 View Founded around a decade ago in Castiglione di Sicilia, this project is run by the Ponzini sisters; one does the winemaking and the other is the agronomist. This Etna Bianco is a field blend of 40-year-old vines comprising around 90% Carricante and 10% of other grapes, including Catarratto, Grecanico, Inzolia and Minnella Bianco. Peach, grapefruit, flowers and herbs are entwined with some salinity and a lick of lime juice; it just lacks some concentration but that can be put down to the vintage, perhaps.

Tenute Bosco, Vico Etna 2021 90 View While Tenute Bosco is situated in Castiglione di Sicilia, on Etna's north slope, it now also crafts this small-production white from a single plot in the southwest. 2021 is the first vintage, made from 100% Carricante which spends around four months in French oak tonneaux and stainless steel tanks followed by 18 months in the bottle. Floral and lemony, with a zippy saline backbone, it has some buttery and nutty elements which sit alongside the fresh and juicy fruits.

Tenute Navarra, Maribu Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2023 91 View This unoaked Cerasuolo di Vittoria redresses the balance between Frappato and Nero d'Avola, giving both varieties equal billing. The result is bold, plummy dark fruits combined with juicy cherry and strawberry, carried by lovely freshness and ending with a squeeze of blood orange.

Tenute Nicosia, Contrada Monte Gorna Etna 2023 88 View Medicinal and quite lean, but with its pithy character intact, the 2023 is a shadow of its usual self. Recommend drinking the 2022 or holding out for the 2024.

Tenute Tascante, Contrada Sciaranuova Etna 2022 93 View The first vintage of this white from Contrada Sciaranuova brings ‘a different approach’ according to Alberto Tasca. Grapes from the seven-year-old vineyard are vinified in 25hl oak vessels, while he says that ‘Sciaranuova gives a little bit more body to the Carricante’. Smoky and rich in thiols and floral notes, the immediate oak imprint parts to reveal a very fresh, salty and exotic white boasting flavours of juicy mango, white peach and guava. There's some gentle phenolic grip, and the finish is full of zesty citrus peel. Delicious, if young, this has plenty of potential to improve with age.

Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano Etna 2021 91 View From old vines aged in large barrels, this has smoky, toasty notes with some ripe touches of candied citrus peel and peach. Intense, long and fresh, with good balance throughout.

Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano Riserva Etna 2019 90 View This Riserva is from centenarian vines aged for 18 months in barrel, and a further 4.5 years or so in bottle. Sottobosco, tobacco, wood, dark cherry and blackberry swirl around the palate, tertiary and savoury.

Terra Costantino, Contrada Praino Etna (Superiore) 2023 92 View A new project for the Viagrande-based family sees them bottling this Etna Superiore from Milo. Stony, lemony and smoky in aroma, it's a zesty, subtly creamy sip with some pineapple and apricot skin richness. A great first effort.

Terra Costantino, deAetna Etna 2023 91 View A blend of fruit from contradas Blandano and Cannarozzo in Viagrande, this is predominantly vinified in stainless steel to preserve its bright, tropical fruits and saline intensity. There's a herbal note on the finish. Very easy drinking.

Terra Costantino, deAetna Etna 2024 90 View A fresh and pithy rosato with delicate cherry and strawberry aromas followed by an intensity of red fruit and pink grapefruit flavours accompanied by some herbs and salinity.

Terra Costantino, deAetna Etna 2022 89 View This mid-weight Etna Rosso has a fragrant pomegranate, cherry, blackberry and raspberry character. Juicy and fresh, with a hint of spice, it's a delightfully drinkable red. Vinified in steel, cement and oak.

Terra Costantino, Rasola Vino da Tavola 2024 90 View Rasola harks back to the old days of Etna, a natural wine in the traditional sense and a tradition recalled by patriarch of the family, Dino Costantino. It's a spontaneous co-fermentation of red and white grapes spending two days on the skins with no temperature control, unfiltered and with no added sulphites. The result bursts with cherry, apricot skin and strawberry, fresh and creamy with some subtle phenolic grip. Great fun!

Terre di Giurfo, Belsito Frappato Vittoria 2024 88 View From 30-year-old vines, this Frappato channels everything that makes the grape so appealingly drinkable: black cherry, strawberry and raspberry fragrances are accompanied by good density in the mouth and a satisfying crunch to the herb-edged fruit. Simple, fresh and fruity.

Terre di Giurfo, Uniku Frappato Dolce Terre Siciliane 2023 87 View Showcasing the versatility of Frappato, this sweet wine is made by drying the grapes (from vines planted in 1995) on trellises in the sun. The result is 16% alcohol and 100g/L of residual sugar, giving a warming boozy cherry and macerated strawberry character nicely balanced by a ripple of acidity and that varietal fragrance.

Tornatore Etna 2024 91 View The 2024 bianco has an appley core with fragrant orange and white flower notes. Zesty, pithy and energetic, it's not a complex wine but is pretty delicious and plays to the vintage's strengths.

Tornatore Etna 2022 91 View Opening with dark, perfumed wild berries and segueing into bitter herbs and spice, this fleshy red is both refreshing and very drinkable, ending with an orange peel flourish on the saline finish.

Tornatore, Pietrarizzo Etna 2021 94 View A superb and very moreish Etna Rosso from Castiglione di Sicilia, full of dark cherry, strawberry and wild herbs. Intensely mineral and ferrous, and soaked in juicy blood orange, it stands out in 2021 for its violet and sage lift, with lovely concentration and freshness. A really harmonious wine.

Tornatore, Pietrarizzo Etna 2022 93 View This oaked bianco is showing really well: lime peel and lifted florals lead into an intense yet light-on-its-feet palate where dried mango and citrus mingle. The finish is fresh and lively, with an emerging orange note. Excellent stuff.

Valle dell'Acate, Biddine Sottana Frappato Vittoria 2024 94 View A new project (first release, 2023 vintage) from two hectares in Vittoria which Gaetana Jacono believes are some of the original vines of her family, who have produced Frappato in this place since 1870. Spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel delivers a delightfully fresh and juicy combination of crushed blackberries and black cherry, with a balsamic line. Deep, dark, energetic and very well balanced, it's a stunning old-vine Frappato, not giving too much away now but the 6,000 bottles produced won't be released until 2026 anyway.

Valle dell'Acate, Fil d'Oro Frappato Metodo Ancestrale Rosato Brut Terre Siciliane 2024 88 View A new wine that captures all the vivacity of Frappato, this is bone dry and has sediment due to the fermentation in bottle without disgorgement. It’s light in body but intense in flavour, showcasing fresh and bright strawberry accompanied by a subtle waft of wild herbs and a splash of peach tea. The finish is saline and breezy; a fantastic wine to enjoy al fresco! Organic.

Valle dell'Acate, Il Frappato Vittoria 2024 89 View A typically attractive example of the variety, with lightly herbal strawberry and raspberry aromas enticing you to take a sip... and then another. Sapid red and black cherry and berry flavours lead to a glimpse of juicy pomegranate on the finish. Also check out the new Vigna Biddine Sottana Frappato from the estate's oldest vines – a stunning confirmation of Frappato's rosy future. 2024 was ‘a beautiful harvest’ according to proprietor Gaetana Jacono, current custodian of the family's 19th century winemaking heritage. Organic.

Villamaggio, Vigna di Pettineo Grillo Superiore Sicilia 2023 91 View From the Vittoria area of southeast Sicily, this Grillo Superiore is treated to French oak tonneaux with batonnage, which is quite dominant in the mouth. Intense apricot, lemon leaf and pineapple are marked by some dusty wood tones. Creamy and slightly saline, it ends with some refreshing grapefruit pith and jasmine.

Vinding Montecarrubo, Il Piccolo Bianco Grillo Sicilia 2024 90 View A generous, breezy Grillo with yellow fruits and floral scents. In the mouth it's fresh, zesty and pithy, but it's filled out with a creamy vanilla background overlaid with juicy honeydew melon and stone fruits. A delightful Grillo.

Vivera Etna 2024 91 View The 2024 Vivera Etna Bianco is a real charmer, allowing the unoaked Carricante from Linguaglossa in Etna's northeast to shine. Fragrant florals and tropical fruits are accompanied by fresh sage. Pithy white grapefruit and mint join the party on the finish. Superb!

Vivera, Rosato di Martinella Etna 2024 89 View An unoaked rosé from Contrada Martinella in Linguaglossa, this is creamy and soft, inviting you in with its strawberry, raspberry and herbal cherry fruits. There's a hint of spice and a long, fresh finish. Very easy drinking.

