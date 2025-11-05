SCORE TABLE SICILY

James Button, Decanter's Italy editor, explores the myriad styles of wine produced on the island of Sicily, tasting more than 180 wines for his 2025 Sicily buying guide now available on Decanter Premium.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see the tasting notes and scores for all recommended wines, displayed alphabetically by producer.




Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Alberelli di Giodo, CarricanteTerre Siciliane202391
Alberelli di Giodo, Nerello MascaleseTerre Siciliane202292
Alessandro di Camporeale, Benedè CatarrattoSicilia202488
Alessandro di Camporeale, Mandranova CatarrattoMonreale202390
Alessandro di Camporeale, Mandranova PerriconeMonreale202390
Animaetnea, Animalucente Contrada Santo SpiritoEtna202491
Baglio Oro, Aralto Grillo RiservaSicilia202392
Barone di VillagrandeEtna202290
Barone di VillagrandeSalina202489
Barone di Villagrande, Contrada Monte ArsoEtna202292
Barone di Villagrande, RosatoEtna202489
Benanti, Contrada CavaliereEtna202388
Benanti, Contrada Monte SerraEtna202391
Benanti, Contrada Monte SerraEtna202390
Benanti, Contrada RinazzoEtna (Superiore)202390
Benanti, Pietra MarinaEtna (Superiore)202093
Benanti, Rovittello Riserva Particella No. 341Etna201794
Benanti, Serra della Contessa Riserva Particella No. 587Etna201792
Blindspot Vineyard, Punto CiecoVino da Tavola89
Blindspot Vineyard, Punto CiecoVino da Tavola88
Camporè, Fumante Contrada San LorenzoEtna202491
Camporè, Metodo Classico Nerello Mascalese BrutEtna202191
Cantina Horus, Sole e TerraSicilia202488
Cantine Horus, Sole e Terra FrappatoVittoria202488
Casa Grazia, Euphorya FrappatoTerre Siciliane202489
Casa Grazia, Laetitya FrappatoSicilia202387
Cortese, Boscopiano FrappatoTerre Siciliane202092
Cortese, Senia Nero d'AvolaSicilia202292
COSCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)202291
COS, FrappatoTerre Siciliane202393
COS, Metodo Classico Rosato Brut NatureVittoria202191
COS, Nero di LupoTerre Siciliane202391
COS, Pithos BiancoTerre Siciliane202293
COS, Pithos RossoTerre Siciliane202394
COS, RamíTerre Siciliane202390
COS, Zibibbo in PithosTerre Siciliane202394
CottaneraEtna202491
CottaneraEtna202387
Cottanera, Contrada CalderaraEtna202391
Donnafugata, Bell'Asai FrappatoVittoria202388
Donnafugata, Contrada MarchesaEtna202090
Donnafugata, FloramundiCerasuolo di Vittoria202388
Donnafugata, Fragore Contrada MontelaguardiaEtna202190
Donnafugata, LigheaSicilia202489
Donnafugata, Mille e Una NotteSicilia202192
Donnafugata, Sul VulcanoEtna202488
Donnafugata, TancrediTerre Siciliane202191
Donnafugata, Vigna di GabriSicilia202390
Eduardo Torres Acosta, ArenariaTerre Siciliane202295
Eduardo Torres Acosta, PirreraTerre Siciliane202294
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Quota NTerre Siciliane202492
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante EstTerre Siciliane202492
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante NordTerre Siciliane202292
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante NordTerre Siciliane202491
Feudo Arancio, DalilaSicilia202389
Feudo Maccari, Family & Friends FirraruTerre Siciliane202391
Feudo Maccari, Family & Friends GrilloTerre Siciliane202388
Feudo Maccari, MaharisSicilia202291
Feudo Maccari, SaiaSicilia202291
Feudo Maccari, Vigna GuarnaschelliSicilia202293
Feudo Maccari, Vigna SultanaSicilia202291
Feudo Stagnone, Grillo RiservaSicilia202390
Fina, Firma del Tempo Grillo RiservaSicilia202391
Fina, Kebrilla GrilloSicilia202490
Fina, Vitrarolo91
Florio, Vino91
Francesco Intorcia, Vignemie GrilloSicilia202490
Frank Cornelissen, MagmaTerre Siciliane202195
Frank Cornelissen, MunjebelTerre Siciliane202291
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel BiancoTerre Siciliane202291
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel CSTerre Siciliane202192
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel MCTerre Siciliane202193
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel VATerre Siciliane202193
Generazione Alessandra, CroceferroEtna202391
Generazione Alessandra, Sciaramanica Vigna VecchiaEtna202194
Generazione Alessandro, TrainaraEtna202389
Generazione Alessandro, Vignazza RosatoEtna202292
Giovanni RossoEtna202290
Giovanni RossoEtna202490
Giovanni Rosso, Contrada Pietra Marina Ester Canale RossoEtna202493
Girolamo Russo, ’a RinaEtna202392
Girolamo Russo, FeudoEtna202493
Girolamo Russo, NerinaEtna202492
Girolamo Russo, RosatoEtna202490
Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo Piano delle ColombeEtna202295
GraciEtna202492
GraciEtna202390
Graci, ArcuriaEtna202293
Graci, ArcuriaEtna202389
Graci, Arcuria Sopra il PozzoEtna202094
Graci, MuganazziEtna202390
Gulfi, CarjcantiTerre Siciliane202191
Gulfi, ResecaEtna202192
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, AetneusEtna202090
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, AnteEtna202192
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, ImbrisEtna (Superiore)202093
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Saeculare RiservaEtna201694
I Vigneri202492
I Vigneri, AuroraEtna202390
I Vigneri, Palmento CaselleEtna (Superiore)202194
I Vigneri, Vigna di MiloEtna (Superiore)202293
I Vigneri, VinupetraEtna202394
Maestro di Baglio, AllariaTerre Siciliane202490
Maggiovini, Luna Nascente Rosato Extra DryTerre Siciliane87
Maggiovini, Vigne di Pettineo FrappatoVittoria202490
MandraRossa, Bertolino SopranoSicilia202391
MandraRossa, ZibibboTerre Siciliane202490
Maugeri, Contrada Praino FrontemareEtna (Superiore)202394
Nicosia, Sosta Tre Santi Sessantamesi Metodo ClassicoEtna201892
Occhipinti, BB Vino di ContradaTerre Siciliane202295
Occhipinti, FL Vino di ContradaTerre Siciliane202294
Occhipinti, Grotte AlteCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)202095
Occhipinti, Il FrappatoTerre Siciliane202393
Occhipinti, PT Vino di ContradaTerre Siciliane202294
Occhipinti, SiccagnoTerre Siciliane202294
Occhipinti, SM Vino di ContradaTerre Siciliane202392
Occhipinti, SP68Terre Siciliane202492
Officina del VentoSicilia202391
Passopisciaro, Contrada CTerre Siciliane202393
Passopisciaro, Contrada GTerre Siciliane202394
Passopisciaro, PassobiancoTerre Siciliane202389
Passopisciaro, PassorossoTerre Siciliane202391
Pellegrino, BIP Benjamin Superiore Riserva OroMarsala201492
Pellegrino, Gazzerotta Nero d'AvolaSicilia202290
Pellegrino, Il Salinaro GrilloSicilia202490
Pellegrino, Isesi ZibibboPantelleria202290
Pellegrino, NesPassito di Pantelleria202391
Pellegrino, Old John Superiore Riserva AmbraMarsala199894
Pellegrino, Senaria Grillo SuperioreSicilia202392
Pellegrino, Single Barrel No.018 Vergine RiservaMarsala200593
Pietradolce, ArchineriEtna202392
Pietradolce, ArchineriEtna202192
Pietradolce, BarbagalliEtna202096
Pietradolce, Feudo di MezzoEtna202195
Pietradolce, RampanteEtna202195
Pietradolce, Santo SpiritoEtna202194
PlanetaEtna202388
Planeta, ChardonnayMenfi202391
Planeta, Eruzione 1614 CarricanteSicilia202290
Planeta, FrappatoVittoria202488
Santa TresaCerasuolo di Vittoria202291
Santa Tresa, Insieme BiancoTerre Siciliane202490
Santa Tresa, Nostru Catarratto LucidoTerre Siciliane202491
Santa Tresa, O RossoTerre Siciliane202192
Santa Tresa, Rina Russa FrappatoTerre Siciliane202491
Sciara, 1200 MetriTerre Siciliane202292
Spadafora, Don PietroMonreale202491
Tasca d'Almerita, Mozia GrilloSicilia202490
Tasca d'Almerita, Regaleali BiancoSicilia202389
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaliali Nozze d'OroSicilia202390
Tasca d'Almerita, Vigna di PaolaSalina202490
Tasca d'Almerita, Vigna San FrancescoSicilia202291
Tenuta delle Terre NereEtna202492
Tenuta delle Terre NereEtna202492
Tenuta delle Terre NereEtna202291
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara SottanaEtna202395
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, San LorenzoEtna202396
Tenuta di Castellaro, CorintoTerre Siciliane202192
Tenuta di Castellaro, EúxenosTerre Siciliane202291
Tenuta di Castellaro, Nero OssidianaTerre Siciliane202191
Tenuta di Castellaro, PomiceTerre Siciliane202490
Tenute BoscoEtna202291
Tenute BoscoEtna202388
Tenute Bosco, VicoEtna202190
Tenute Navarra, MaribuCerasuolo di Vittoria202391
Tenute Nicosia, Contrada Monte GornaEtna202388
Tenute Tascante, Contrada SciaranuovaEtna202293
Terra Costantino, Contrada BlandanoEtna202191
Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano RiservaEtna201990
Terra Costantino, Contrada PrainoEtna (Superiore)202392
Terra Costantino, deAetnaEtna202391
Terra Costantino, deAetnaEtna202490
Terra Costantino, deAetnaEtna202289
Terra Costantino, RasolaVino da Tavola202490
Terre di Giurfo, Belsito FrappatoVittoria202488
Terre di Giurfo, Uniku Frappato DolceTerre Siciliane202387
TornatoreEtna202491
TornatoreEtna202291
Tornatore, PietrarizzoEtna202194
Tornatore, PietrarizzoEtna202293
Valle dell'Acate, Biddine Sottana FrappatoVittoria202494
Valle dell'Acate, Fil d'Oro Frappato Metodo Ancestrale Rosato BrutTerre Siciliane202488
Valle dell'Acate, Il FrappatoVittoria202489
Villamaggio, Vigna di Pettineo Grillo SuperioreSicilia202391
Vinding Montecarrubo, Il Piccolo Bianco GrilloSicilia202490
ViveraEtna202491
Vivera, Rosato di MartinellaEtna202489
Zisola, Azisa GrilloSicilia202488

See also

What's hot on Sicily? 2025 buyer's guide