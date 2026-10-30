Sorting whisky by region, and particular characteristics, is a familiar rubric in Scotch. If it’s from Islay, it’s likely to be heavily peated. A Lowland malt should be light and grassy. Speysiders often feature rich Sherried notes. Scotland’s regional whisky framework is supported by centuries of history and practice.

American single malt, however, is much younger, gaining recognition in US regulations only in 2025. It may seem premature to discuss regional characteristics, but in fact there are several areas of the country developing distinct styles.

‘Unlike with wine, it’s not just terroir,’ says Nora Ganley-Roper, head blender of American whiskey independent bottler Lost Lantern Whiskey, which created the first American vatted malt. ‘It's a combination of factors – specific choices that are made by a number of distilleries in certain regions.’

With the US landmass covering 9.06 million square kilometres, its topography ranging from the lofty peaks of the Rocky Mountains to sea-level and below, and its climates spanning tropical to arctic and everything in between, considering regional differences makes sense. There’s a lot of ground to cover – literally – so let’s start exploring.

Pacific Northwest

Miles Munroe, founder of Grimoire Whiskey (Image credit: Grimoire Whiskey)

The very first American single malt came out of Oregon in the mid-1990s: McCarthy’s, made at Clear Creek Distillery. In the 2000s, the category began to grow, driven largely by distillers who came from the region’s robust brewing culture.

‘That leads to more focus on barley cultivars and being particular about different malt houses with their available range of styles,’ says Portland, Oregon-based Miles Munroe, founder of Grimoire Whiskey and blender for Westward Whiskey, adding that ‘most of the best barley grown in the US for beer and whiskey grows right here.’

Distillers in the Pacific Northwest, including Westland and Copperworks, almost universally lauter their wash – separating the sweet liquid wort from the solid grain husks and malt – a practice that’s uncommon in traditional American whiskey, where fermentation and distillation happen on the grain.

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Many also work with local farmers to grow heirloom and experimental barley varieties, sending the harvest to local malting houses, and some mature in native Oregon white oak, also known as Garry oak (Quercus garryana), as well. The result of these choices: whiskies that are radically diverse in flavour but equally reflective of the culture, and agriculture, of their origin.

Desert Southwest

Whiskey Del Bac in Tucson pioneered the use of mesquite-smoked malt (Image credit: Julius Schlosburg / Whiskey Del Bac)

The climate of the American Southwest can be extreme, with temperatures exceeding 35℃ in summer yet, in some places, dropping well below 0℃ in winter – and always dry. These conditions set up a unique environment for maturing single malt, yielding intense, concentrated oak flavours after a short period of time, regardless of cask type. (It’s rare for a whiskey from this region to exceed four or five years of age.)

An additional element of flavour comes from the use of mesquite-smoked malt, pioneered in 2011 by Whiskey Del Bac in Tucson, Arizona, whose founder, Stephen Paul, built a custom malting machine to control the process in-house. Later, commercial options spread the practice to New Mexico’s Santa Fe Spirits and Andalusia Whiskey Co in Texas. The latter uses other woods as well – as do distilleries such as Balcones; layering flavours from apple and oak, for example, creates barbecue character in their powerful, punchy malts.

Whiskey heartland

Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at Jack Daniel's (Image credit: Jack Daniel's)

America’s traditional whiskey region spans Kentucky and Tennessee, where bourbon and rye reign supreme. Even here, though, single malt is putting down roots, following its elder siblings’ template: grain-on fermentation, distillation in column stills, and maturation in new charred oak, sometimes followed by a finishing cask. For Jack Daniel’s, the process also includes charcoal mellowing.

‘That was a really important element for us,’ says Master Distiller Chris Fletcher. ‘We needed to produce something that felt uniquely Jack. Ultimately, we felt sending our single malt through 10 full feet of charcoal, just like our Tennessee whiskey, helped amplify its sweet character and soften some of its earthy notes.’ Besides Jack, bourbon behemoths like Bulleit and the James B Beam Distilling Co, with Clermont Steep, have also jumped aboard the single malt train.

Rocky Mountains

The Rocky Mountains during fall in Colorado (Image credit: Dean Fikar / Moment / Getty Images)

Ganley-Roper calls this style ‘high altitude’, thanks to the impact the Rocky Mountains (averaging 1,800-4,400m in elevation) have on maturation. ‘Because at altitude water evaporates so much more quickly, you get a density of flavour without it being dominated by oak,’ she explains.

Distilleries such as Stranahan’s, Laws Whiskey House and Boulder Spirits all display that characteristic flavour density, amplified when maturation takes place in new charred oak. Many of these producers also employ locally grown and malted barley – a ready commodity thanks to the region’s longstanding beer industry – and dilute their spirit with pure Rocky Mountain snowmelt.

Emerging regions

The Great Plains and Midwest are a source of locally grown barley (Image credit: Alan Majchrowicz / Stone / Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the country, some areas are worth watching. The East Coast maritime climate, with humid, hot summers and cold winters, has a distinct impact on single malts like those made at Triple Eight Distillery on Nantucket. Further inland, mountain regions like Southern Appalachia and remote New England may also begin to cohere into a recognisable style.

The Great Plains and Midwest are agricultural powerhouses, ripe for more farmer-driven expressions of single malt like those made at Cedar Ridge Distillery in Iowa. And nascent trials of American peat, mostly limited to the Pacific Northwest, have sketched out tantalising possibilities of even more new styles.

Six Regional American single malts to try

Andalusia Stryker

Texas

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this single malt smoked with oak, mesquite and apple wood, which bursts out of the glass like the billowing aroma of perfectly cooked brisket, just off the coals. Sweet and smoky on the palate, with a mouth-filling intensity, it achieves balance and restraint with a freshening herbal character. Alcohol 50%

Boulder Bottled-in-Bond American Single Malt

Colorado

High-altitude maturation emphasises bold stone fruit and cacao notes, with integrated spice throughout the nose and richly textured palate. In accordance with Bottled-in-Bond rules, the whiskey was distilled in a single season and aged for at least four years. Alc 50%

Jack Daniel’s Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Malt

Tennessee

Jammy berries, dark chocolate, leather, coffee bean and earthy oak lend gravitas to the dry spice and light, grain-driven body of the underlying malt. It’s a straightforward pour, much like its Tennessee whiskey sibling. Alc 45%

Westland Flagship American Single Malt

Washington

Aromas of sea salt, shortbread and lightly smoked malt give way to a palate of toasted oak, salted caramel and pecan-and-chocolate-chip cookies. Made with speciality malts and several cask varieties, including oloroso and American oak, with pleasing balance to satisfy repeat pours. Alc 46%

Westward Whiskey Milestone

Oregon

While each annual release is deliberately different, the house character always shines through: rich tropical fruit drizzled with marzipan, undergirded by earthy barrel char and rippling spice. A masterwork of blending from Miles Munroe that shows off the distillery’s range. Alc 43%

Whiskey Del Bac Dorado Single Malt

Arizona

Distillery founder Stephen Paul endeavoured to create a whiskey that captured nighttime in the Sonoran desert, and this mesquite-smoked single malt nails it. Redolent of a gently crackling campfire on the nose, the palate sings with zippy black pepper and chillies, grilled stone fruit and fragrant sage. Alc 46%

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