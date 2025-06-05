A contemporary voice in the Dolomites: Discover the Castel Firmian Selections range

Bottled under the Castel Firmian label, which belongs to the prestigious Mezzacorona Group, the Selections wines are crafted from grapes chiefly sourced from the foothills of the Dolomites in Trentino in northeastern Italy.

Forming part of the Selections range, Filobianco, Filidirose and Filorosso are wines that speak of their territory. With their distinctive label design, celebrating the animals of the local area – from the majesty of the eagle in flight to the prowess of the deer – these are wines which seek to embody the meeting point between power and elegance.

The name plays on the idea of a filo or thread; a common sense of direction that unites the three wines, together with the Greek concept of friendship and love, philia. Showcasing a contemporary approach to winemaking, the range places a spotlight on the key varieties of Pinot Grigio, Teroldego and Chardonnay.

Discover the wines:

Filobianco, Vigneti delle Dolomiti IGT

An aromatic white, with a large proportion of Chardonnay together with smaller percentages of Müller Thurgau and Pinot Bianco completing the blend. Characterised by its fresh acidity, each variety is vinified separately (the Chardonnay sees a small amount of time in wood) before the final blending. Sourced from fruit grown on sunkissed hillside vineyards, this is the perfect refreshing aperitif as well as being a great match for light pasta dishes.

Alc 12%

Filidirose Rosé, Vigneti delle Dolomiti IGT

100% Pinot Grigio. Now in its third year of production, this rosé boasts spiced notes of white pepper, delicate dog rose, pink grapefruit and redcurrants, balanced by refreshing acidity and a saline lift. Produced from grapes grown in mineral-rich soils at the foot of the Dolomites, this award-winning rosé is intended as a ‘walk through the Alpine countryside’.

Alc 12.5%

Filorosso Red Blend, Vigneti delle Dolomiti IGT

Crafted from a blend of Teroldego, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Boasting a highly balsamic, spiced character, with notes of violet and spices, together with a richness of ripe, sweet red fruit on the palate. Like the deer that adorns the label, this is intended as a noble expression of the Alpine terroir.

Whilst the Merlot and Cabernet grapes are sourced from vineyards near Lake Garda, the local Teroldego is grown in sites strewn with white Dolomite rocks, where exposure to direct and reflected sunlight lead to high levels of ripeness and partial dehydration of the grapes. The result? A joyful concentration of intense sweet red fruit on the palate.

Alc 13.5%

