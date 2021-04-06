Bodega Amalaya: hitting the heights

Located in the high-altitude plains of Calchaqui Valley in Salta, Bodega Amalaya was established in 2010. Why Calchaqui Valley? Founders Larissa and Christopher Ehrbar believe there’s something magical about this unique setting on the edge of the stunning Andes Mountains.

The region has its own positive natural energy thanks to a combination of special factors. These include the high altitude, the mountains and the pure air, but also the spirit of the desert, the powerful sun and the stars that shine brightly in the deep black night skies.

High vibrations

The Ehrbars believe that the ‘high vibrations’ of this natural energy can be channelled into the production of vibrant, fresh and contemporary high-altitude wines. Of course, growing grapes at high altitude is not an easy task – but it’s definitely a worthwhile commitment.

At high altitude the sun is more intense, so the grapes produce thicker skins to fight against its powerful rays. It is these thicker skins that give the wine its intense colour and unique flavours. Meanwhile, cool nighttime temperatures give the grapes good natural acidity and allow for longer maturation times, creating more refined tannins.

This is good news for the vines planted in Amalaya’s as Finca Las Mercedes has been certified organic from 2021. The plots are located in very different sites on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Cafayate. At 1,600m above sea level, it’s one of the highest places in the world that’s suitable for viticulture.

San Isidro vineyard sits right below the winery at the foot of San Isidro mountain; while Las Mercedes is just outside Cafayate on the road to San Carlos. Together the vineyards are home to 107ha of Malbec, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Tannat, Bonarda, Syrah, Torrontés and Riesling.

New-wave wines

The winemaking philosophy at Bodega Amalaya is focused on both teamwork and understanding the unique terroir to create individual, fruit-forward, contemporary wines from these high-altitude grapes. Full of energy and freshness, they are perfect to enjoy at any time. That’s why younger consumers are falling in love with Amalaya; wines to suit their adventurous and experiential lifestyle.

Even better, Amalaya’s wines are of proven quality which was recognised in the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020. In an impressive performance, Amalaya Malbec 2019 was awarded 97 points and scooped a DWWA Value Platinum medal.

This fresh young Malbec, packed with juicy red fruit, spice and soft round tannins, is a versatile wine for all occasions. So whether you’re enjoying a casual meal or catching up with friends over a relaxed glass of wine, choose Amalaya to add the high-altitude magic.