Cantina di Cormòns: Harmony in the vineyards in Friuli

400 hectares of vineyards in a prestigious winemaking area, world famous for its wines, is the basis for a great reputation in the wine world. Add to that a talent for complementing wine with art, to create an atmosphere of beauty and virtue. Align it to a mission for the promotion of peace in the world, and where does than lead the winelover in the quest for the world’s classic wine locations?

In short, the Cantina di Cormòns winery in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on the north-east corner of Italy.

What is the Cantina di Cormòns?

It’s a co-operative of more than 100 vignerons, who got together in 1968 to produce high quality wines that are an authentic expression of the character and traditions of Friuli Venezia Giulia. The winery itself is based at Cormòns, in the heart of the prestigious Collio area, and boasts 400ha of prime vineyards located in the DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata) areas of Collio, Isonzo and Aquileia.

How does it work?

Technology and innovation are combined with respect for the environment, to create wines with unique characteristics. More than 2 million bottles of red, white and sparkling wines are produced each year with the aim of providing modern interpretations of classic native and international varietals produced as expressions of world class viticultural location.

What makes it so special?

The spirit in which the Cantina makes its wines. Barrels in the maturation cellars are decorated by leading artists, and since 1986 the winery has made a Vino della Pace, or “Wine of Peace”, whose labels are designed by famous Italian and foreign artists and which is sent to Heads of State all over the world. This year the label of the Wine of Peace was designed by the designer Roberto Capucci.

The wines

White wines – Malvasia, Friulano, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio.

Red wines – Cabernet and Merlot.

Wine of Peace 2017

The wine produced to celebrate harmony between peoples comes from harmony between grape varieties. For the 2017 vintage three native varieties – Malvasia, Ribolla and Friulano – plus Pinot Bianco and Chardonnay, make a wine with a complex, elegant and fruity bouquet, combined with flavour, freshness and softness in the mouth.