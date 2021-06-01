Cantina Kurtatsch: Alpine terroir wines from Italy’s Alto Adige

190 vignerons successfully working together to produce high quality wines that are the faithful expression of the territory in Italy’s Alto Adige region. What’s the secret?

Look around you to understand. There’s an amazing contemporary winery perfectly integrated into the landscape. Vertiginous vineyards everywhere, providing sites with special characteristics, and wines that reflect their origins. And a young team led by President Andreas Kofler, looking after all aspects of the enterprise.

The location is very special. The vineyards are located 220-900m a.s.l., giving a difference in altitude of 700m; which is unique in Europe in a single municipality. The lower vineyards are among the warmest in Alto Adige – ideal for red wines. And in the high vineyards, located above the town of Kurtatsch, white wines find perfect Alpine conditions. The climate is gentle, Alpine-continental with Mediterranean influences.

15 different grape varieties are cultivated to make authentic, characterful wines that reflect their place of origin. Each wine and each vintage are the product of a symbiosis between climate, soil, exposure and grape variety.

The “TERROIR” range is top: wines that have a strong bond with their vineyards and are mostly named after their place of origin. Freienfeld is the name for Kurtatsch’s icon wines, so-called after the place where the co-operative was founded in 1900.

Cuvée Amos – 96pts – the mountain wine



A blend of the best white grapes (mostly Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay) from the coolest vineyards at 600-900m a.s.l., this wine showcases the potential of the higher vineyards.

Long ageing on the fine lees in large wooden barrels adds complexity. Additions of Kerner and Sauvignon give the wine its seductive white flowers and citrus fruit bouquet. Multi-layered and unique.

Kofl – Alto Adige Sauvignon DOC – 92pts – the impulsive one



The name “Kofl” describes a rounded peak. Coming from steep vineyards just below the mountains, the evening breezes help produce healthy grapes. A high percentage of lime in the soil means the area is ideal for Sauvignon with good ageing potential.

Tropical fruit, gooseberries, kiwis, sage and elderflower on the nose. An impressive combination of dynamism and strength. Minerality gives further complexity and length. As a Sauvignon, elegant rather than loud.

Freienfeld Alto Adige Chardonnay Riserva DOC – 97pts – the charming one



An opulent and elegant wine with characteristic freshness and longevity. The grapes grow on gravelly soil rich in dolomite that endows the wine with a particularly saline aftertaste. Great ageing potential.

More information: www.cantina-kurtatsch.it