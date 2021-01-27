Castello di Radda: Hitting the target in Chianti Classico

With a stunning Gold Medal and 95/100 points for Castello di Radda’s Chianti Classico in the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards, it’s time to look more closely at what this emerging wine producer is doing.

Castello di Radda is part of a collection of Italian wineries owned by the Agricole Gussali Beretta Group. The common philosophy of the Group is that tradition is successful innovation that fully respects the unique history and experience of a region, handed down from generation to generation, mediated through the knowledge and taste of the people who love it and work on it.

Castello di Radda lies in the heart of the Chianti Classico region, just north of Siena. Its wines are made as an expression of the territory of Radda in Chianti, working with what nature provides, using native varieties and traditional winemaking methods. Production is based on precision in the vineyards, rigour in the winery, and respect for the environment and its primary materials.

Production divides principally into wines based on the company’s speciality, the Sangiovese grape: Chianti Classico DOCG, Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG and Gran Selezione DOCG Vigna Il Corno, plus a modish Rosato, which is also 100% Sangiovese.

Construction of the winery itself was completed as recently as 2009, the year in which Castello di Radda hired Maurizio Castelli as consultant oenologist, flanked by Marco Mascarello on site. Castelli is one of the world’s top experts in Sangiovese, and Castello di Radda’s choice in him underlines their focus on quality in Chianti Classico.

This young company is still developing fast, and as it does so, picking up a reputation for being a leading player in the wine world. 2017 marked the beginning of a new adventure, when all company vineyards began to be converted to organic cultivation, with the final goal of making Castello di Radda a 100% organic winery.

Chianti Classico, Vigna il Corno, Gran Selezione DOCG 2015

Awards: Including Gold Medal 95/100 points in Decanter World Wine Awards 2020, and Tre Bicchieri from Gambero Rosso

Origins: Grapes from a 20 year-old single vineyard in the area called “Il Corno” (the Horn) at about 400 m above sea level, with a southern exposure.

Production: Low yield (45-50 q / ha of grapes) to favour perfect ripeness. Hand harvesting in the vineyard; hand sorting at the winery.

Vinification: In 50 hl stainless steel vats with on-skin maceration for about 4 weeks. Malolactic in new 5hl barrels along with the lees for about 5 months. Barrel ageing for 20 months, bottle ageing for at least 12 months.

Tasting notes: Ruby red with garnet reflections. Intense bouquet with aromas of red berry fruit, hints of spices and vanilla. Balanced and attractive on the palate with a long, refreshing finish. Complex with well- integrated tannins.

Drink with: Red meats, game, stews. Mature, hard cheeses.

Website: Castello di Radda www.castellodiradda.com/en/

UK importer: Independent Wine www.independent.wine/