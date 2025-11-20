Celebrating Castilla y León at Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter 2025

The vast region of Castilla y León lies in northwestern Spain. Covering more than 94,000km², it’s home to 13 sub-regions, making it a treasure trove for wine lovers – as visitors to the recent Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2025 in London discovered.

It was the perfect opportunity to explore the varied styles from a region that won international recognition at the Decanter World Wine Awards this year. The selection of Gold and Platinum medal-winners ranged from an exuberant Bierzo white to complex reds from Ribera del Duero, alongside the traditional fortified styles of Rueda (see tasting notes below).

A sense of place

Throughout Castilla y León, producers work with native Spanish varieties to make wines that express a unique sense of place. The region is dominated by red grapes, with the diversity of styles and terroir across different DOs meaning there’s a wine to suit every palate.

Tinto Fino (Tempranillo) rules in the eastern DO of Ribera del Duero, whose world-class reds are characterised by firm tannins and dark fruit in complex, full-bodied styles. While in Bierzo, the northernmost region of Castilla y León, Mencía makes more lively, medium-bodied, mineral-driven reds, championed by superstar winemakers including Raúl Pérez.

Old vines

Without doubt, one of Castilla y León’s secret weapons is its wealth of old vines. Take the DWWA gold winner Los Fornos Mencía 2017, made from 130-year-old vines in Bierzo by Aníbal De Otero (see below).

Head to Cebreros in the extreme south of the region – where Castilla y León meets Castilla La Mancha and the Comunidad de Madrid – and old-vine Garnacha takes centre stage. Here, among the Sierra de Gredos mountains, ancient vineyards are enjoying a renaissance in the hands of pioneering winemakers.

In the dramatic western provinces of Salamanca and Zamora too, work is ongoing to resurrect old, abandoned vineyards. Here, unique local varieties including Bruñal, Juan García, Rufete and Doña Blanca are used to craft lively, rustic reds and long-lived whites.

Tradition and innovation

This spirit of innovation meets tradition in Castilla y León’s only predominantly white-wine DO: Rueda. Around 88% of vineyard plantings here are Verdejo, a grape that’s hugely popular with today’s Spanish drinkers, enjoyed as a crisp, refreshing and fruity young wine.

However, Rueda’s historic, aged white styles are also well worth exploring – even if they’re only produced in small quantities today. Look out for bottles labelled Dorado (aged oxidatively) and Pálido (aged biologically), two of the most unusual and interesting styles in the whole of Castilla y León.

It was no surprise that the exceptional, Platinum-winning 61 Dorado en Rama NV from Bodega Cuatro Rayas turned plenty of heads at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter, thanks to its astonishing complexity – a real hidden gem from Castilla y León.

More to discover

From hidden gems to big names, and from easy-drinking young wines to ageworthy bottles that are sought after by collectors, Castilla y León has it all. But perhaps what impressed Decanter readers most at the Fine Wine Encounter was the sheer quality that can be found in every corner of the region. A clear reason to seek these wines out…

Award-winning wines from Castilla y León to try:

Bodegas Zifar, Caballero Zifar Abillo Mayor, Ribera del Duero 2022 97pts (Platinum)

White, Still, 100% Albillo Mayor

Plush apricot, peach, pineapple and passionfruit aromas radiate over the lively nose and nourish the supple, fleshy palate. Crunchy, green apple acidity emboldens the structure, and swirls of white chocolate soften the long, lavish finish.

Alc 13.5%

Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama NV, Rueda 97pts (Platinum)

White, Fortified, 50% Palomino, 50% Verdejo

Incredibly complex tiers of dried apricots, raisins, fruit cake and gingerbread waft under the nose and suffuse the gorgeous crunch of smoked hazelnuts on the palate. Profoundly elegant and silky with an infinite, saline finish.

Alc 17%

Almazcara Majara, Demasiado Corazon, Bierzo 2023 95pts (Gold)

White, Still, 100% Godello

Exuberant layers of white stone fruit, green apple and grassy herbals are enriched by a pervading freshness and a quenching grapefruit acidity. Fleshy, supple and long.

Alc 13.5%

Bodegas Rodríguez y Sanzo, Palo Norte Verdejo, Rueda 2020 95pts (Gold)

White, Still, 100% Verdejo

Intricately laced with dried camomile, dried herbs and mace on the nose, with a flourish of delectable lemon peel acidity and a long, nutty finish.

Alc 13.5%

Aníbal De Otero, Los Fornos Mencía, Bierzo 2017 95pts (Gold)

Red, Still, 100% Mencía

Glimmering with violet florals, juicy redcurrants, strawberries and cranberries with supple hints of smoky oak to frame and grippy tannins to polish. Long and vivacious.

Alc 14%

Bodegas y Viñedos Monteabellón, Finca La Blanquera, Ribera del Duero 2019 95pts (Gold)

Red, Still, 100% Tinto Fino

Ravishing plum and cherry fruit mingled with violet florals and a twist of smoky incense. Voluminous and strident with satin texture, glossy tannins and impressive length.

Alc 15%

El Lagar de Isilla, Territorio Parcela La Torreta, Ribera del Duero 2021 95pts (Gold)

Red, Still, 98% Tinto Fino, 2% Albillo Mayor

Understated elegance: portraying floral delicacies, red fruits and soft, sultry vanilla on the nose, with a delectable crunch to the texture and savoury spice on the finish.

Alc 14.5%

Bodegas El Hacedor, Montevannos Roble, Ribera del Duero 2022 95pts (Gold)

Red, Still, 95% Tinto Fino, 5% Merlot

Delightful red cherries, strawberries and plums soak into the amply structured palate, complete with sumptuous vanilla oak character, elegant tannins and a fruit-filled finish.

Alc 14%

Bodegas y Viñedos Valdebodega, Converso, Ribera del Duero 2021 95pts (Gold)

Red, Still, 100% Tinto Fino

An array of damson and blackberry fruit imbued with a heady spice element. Rich and ripe on the palate with toasty tannins and a pink peppercorn finish.

Alc 15%

De Alberto Gutiérrez, De Alberto Pálido, Rueda NV 95pts (Gold)

White, Fortified, 100% Verdejo

A beguiling austerity of smoky saline and iodine aromas fuse with the mouth-watering limpidity of braised celery and fennel seed, enhancing the creamy texture.

Alc 15%

