Discover Cellier des Dauphins Reserve

The Cellier des Dauphins vineyards lie in the Rhône Valley, the foothills of the southern Alps rising in the distance. In these terroirs, sun-drenched vines swaying in the southern breeze, grow the renowned grape varieties that have made the Côtes du Rhône famous: Syrah, Grenache, Viognier and many other regional grapes.

Such diversity enables our winemakers to produce aromatic blended wines of great complexity. Among the Côtes du Rhône AOCs are 20 Côtes du Rhône Villages appellations and the most illustrious Crus.

Savour life’s special moments with Cellier des Dauphins’ sun-drenched wines and experience the southern France conviviality. Our brand new Côtes du Rhône Réserve AOC are crafted with passion and attention to detail, from the vine to the glass. They are made from grapes harvested from select vineyards around the villages of Richerenches, Vinsobres, Puyméras, Tulette and Saint Maurice.

Cellier des Daphins AOC Côtes du Rhône Réserve Rouge

Grown on sunny slopes and harvested at the peak of ripeness, Syrah and Grenache grapes give the wine its deep ruby colour. Extraordinary care during extraction accounts for its unctuous quality and rich mix of sun-baked black fruits. Astute élevage (aging, fining, filtering, and blending) yields a round wine with soft ripe tannins and long finish.

Decanter awarded Réserve Red 97 points and Platinum Medal with the following tasting notes from the jury: “This is delicious! Very classy and appealing aromas of flowers, garrigue, spice and forest floor. On the palate sweet vanilla oak marries into the charming and svelte herbal, red and blue fruit mix. It’s full of flavour, super supple, super drinkable and authentic. Bouquet, taste, finish: all are magnificent!”

Cellier des Daphins AOC Côtes du Rhône Réserve Rosé

Early harvesting in the fresh daybreak hours is the secret of this dazzling pale wine. Gentle pressing transfers the entirety of the grapes’ freshness and the bold, crisp slightly acidic taste of red fruit. It is aged on lees, which bolsters the fruit flavour and adds mineral tinges.

Cellier des Daphins AOC Côtes du Rhône Réserve Blanc

A skillful combination of Viognier, Marsanne and Grenache Blanc grapes account for these fresh aromatic white wines. Astute blending of subtle roast and butter scents, with ripened fruit flavours (apricots and peaches) offer round complex wines.

Find out more about Réserve and our different wines on Cellier des Dauphins Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media pages.