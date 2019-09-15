Explore these Croatian wines today

Sparkling

Ivančić, Griffin Rosé, Plešivica, Uplands 2015 90



Grapes from 100-year-old Portugizac vines go into this traditional-method bubbly, which exudes fresh red berry aromas. For a show-stopping bottle, order the coral-covered version which was submerged 20m under the sea for a year. Drink 2019-2023 Alc 11.5% Amanda Barnes

£18 Franko’s Foods London

White

Clai Ottocento Bijeli, Istria 2015 91



Aged for two years in big barrels after stainless steel fermentation, this biodynamic, white shows attractive aromas and a full-bodied palate packed with rich dried fruits such as apricot, complemented by a nutty dry finish refreshed by a mineral salts note. Drink 2019-2021 Alc 13.5% Anthony Rose

£34.54 Tannico

Ahearne Vino, Wild Skins, Hvar 2017 90



Made by Master of Wine Jo Ahearne, this is a blend of the island’s native Kuč, Bogdanuša and Pošip grapes with natural yeasts, macerated on the skins and separately fermented to produce a wine with a juicy, appley fruit and honey notes. Lees ageing and batonnage bring complexity to this serious terroir-driven white. Drink 2019-2021 Alc 12% Anthony Rose

£19.82 Winebuyers

Krajančić, Pošip Sur Lie, Korčula 2016 90



Spending time on its lees in French, American and Croatian oak for a year brings extra richness and flavour to this old-vine white from Luka Krajančić on Korčula, the birthplace of Pošip. Its time in oak adds rounded texture and a hint of vanilla to the dried fruits flavours, and it finishes on a savoury, saline note. Drink 2019-2021 Alc 13.3% Anthony Rose

£19.51 Winebuyers

Galić, Bijelo 9, Kutjevo, Slavonia 2015 91



A voluptuous, full-bodied blend that showcases the best of both varieties: creamy notes from the Chardonnay and zippy acidity and savoury characters from Graševina and Sauvignon Blanc. A zippy, fresh white that would be a great match for white truffle pasta. Drink 2019-2024 Alc 13% Amanda Barnes

www.galic-vina.hr

Bibich, Lučica, Skradin, Dalmatia 2016 90



Made from Debit planted by Alen Bibić’s great grandfather 60 years ago, this single-vineyard white is fermented and aged for 18 months in new oak. It’s a full- bodied, distinctive style with ripe yellow fruit rounded by oak and balanced by mouthwateringly fresh, almost saline, acidity. Drink 2019-2021 Alc 13.5% Anthony Rose

www.bibich.co

Meneghetti, Black Label Malvazija, Istria 2017 90

With a distinctively floral, spicy tone, this is attractively full bodied. Its intense stone fruit flavour is juicy and nicely textured by a seam of citrussy freshness, while a light grip and saline hint on the finish make this a classic, modern white. Drink 2019-2022 Alc 13.5% Anthony Rose

Red

Kabola, Amfora Teran, Istria 2015 91



After spending six months on the skins in amphora and then a year in 700-litre used Slavonian oak barrels, this fine Teran exudes a vivid sweet cherry aroma and dense palate richness of loganberry and black cherry fruit, whose purity and freshness is maintained thanks to well-balanced acidity. Drink 2019-2025 Alc 14% Anthony Rose

£49.99 Novel Wines

Matošević, Grimalda Red, Istria 2016 90



60% Merlot, 30% Teran and 10% other grapes. Spicy Istrian red with attractive brightness and purity of red berry fruits, nicely rounded by subtle French oak. It finishes with a savoury, almost Barberalike juicy acidity that makes the mouth water. Drink 2019-2025 Alc 13.5% Anthony Rose

£24-£28.99 Exel, Liberty Wines, Roberson, The Fine Wine Co

Duboković, 2718 Sati Sunca U Boci, Hvar 2013 89



The 2718 here represents the number of hours of sunshine in the vineyards in the northern part of the island of Hvar, whose white sandy soils produced this fresh, supple and spicy, full-bodied red from stainless steel-fermented Plavac Mali. With a bright almond and red berry character, it retain an appealing freshness. Drink 2019-2025 Alc 14% Anthony Rose

£11.80 Winebuyers

Feravino, Miraz Cuvée, Baranja, Slavonia 2015 89



Slavonia is known for its Bordeaux red varieties as well as its Frankovka (aka Blaufränkisch) and in this blend you get the best of both. It has concentrated dark spice on the nose with fleshier plumnotes on the palate. Drink 2019-2023 Alc 13.5% Amanda Barnes

Feravino, Miraz Frankovka, Baranja, Slavonia 2015 88



Feravino is one of the Frankovka (Blaufränkisch) specialists in Slavonia, renowned for top value. This is a refreshing and stylish wine, with plum and black cherry aromas and a juicy finish. Drink 2019-2023 Alc 13.5% Amanda Barnes

£15 Wines by Aizia

Meneghetti, Red, Istria 2012 92



There’s an impressive nose on this Merlot-Cabernet dominant blend, with stylish vanilla oak and a hint of mint. The youthful cassis fruit richness has a herbal touch, with barrique-influenced vanilla spice and good grip linked to a balanced freshness on the finish thanks to a dash of Cabernet Franc. Drink 2019-2025 Alc 14% Anthony Rose

www.meneghetti.hr

Saints Hills, St Roko, Komarna, Dalmatia 2016 92



Bright fresh cherry nose, with a floral hint and sweet spices. The ripe cherry palate is supple textured and infused with a touch of Mediterranean herbs and olive. The oak is well integrated, with a hint of vanilla, and it’s supported by sinewy tannins and fresh acidity. Drink 2019-2025 Alc 13% Anthony Rose

Boškinac, Cuvée, Pag 2013 90



A Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot blend whose mature perfume of liquorice spice lead into a mature claret-style palate. With integrated oak and svelte tannins, it wears its alcohol lightly, and shows a maritime influence in its freshness, smooth texture and balanced acidity. Drink 2019-2025 Alc 14.5% Anthony Rose

www.boskinac.com

Bibich, La Sin, Skradin, Dalmatia 2016 90



So called because it’s made from the rare, indigenous Lasin grape, this distinctive red is pale in colour, with sour cherry, sweet apple and rosehip on the nose. Its elegantly smooth-textured palate has distinctive sour cherry and apple notes, and its light tannins and fresh acidity are like a cross between Pinot Noir and Etna Rosso. Drink 2019-2024 Alc 13% Anthony Rose

Galić, Pinot Crni, Kutjevo, Slavonia 2016 89



Galić’s wines show steady progress each vintage and this cherry-driven Pinot is possibly its best yet. The crunchy red berry fruit with grippy tannins and fresh acidity make it ideal for roast duck. Drink 2019-2022 Alc 13% Amanda Barnes

www.galic-vina.hr

Petrač, Karizma, Zagorje, Uplands 2016 89



In the heart of white wine territory, Petrač has a sandy, steep vineyard, which has proved to be excellent terrain for red wines. Karizma is its smooth flagship – a Bordeaux blend abundant in rich berry aromas and flavours. Drink 2019-2024 Alc 13.5% Amanda Barnes

Sweet

Benvenuti, San Salvatore Muškat, Istria 2013 95



From dried Muscat grapes aged in small, used French oak barriques. This has a wonderful, sumptuous fragrance, whose sweet orange-fruit combined with vanilla oak notes lead to an intensely sweet palate of crystallised citrus fruits and grapey tones – aromatic from start to long finish. It comes in a half-bottle and contains no less than 220g/L of residual sugar. Drink 2019-2030 Alc 12% Anthony Rose

www.benvenutivina.com