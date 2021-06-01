Italian organic wines by Tinazzi

Founded in 1968, Tinazzi is a family-run winemaking company from Northern Italy with vineyards in two important Italian viticultural regions: the Veneto and Puglia. Over the years, Gian Andrea Tinazzi, the founder’s son, has transformed the family business from a local institution into today’s leading international group. His children, Giorgio and Francesca, help him manage the company.

Under Gian Andrea’s leadership, the group produces high-quality traditional wines, sold in over 30 countries worldwide, amongst them Russia – where Tinazzi ranks among the top Italian wine exporters -, USA, Switzerland, Germany, China, Benelux, Denmark and other Scandinavian countries. The important international awards it receives, such as those from renowned magazines like Decanter, Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast, are just the latest in a long string of achievements.

New Organic wine range

New in 2021: the Tinazzi winery has launched a brand-new project to add value to its existing portfolio – organic wines from each of its two production locations, one from the Veneto and the other one from Puglia.

Why organic? The Tinazzi family firmly believes that organic is the future. The Covid pandemic has fast-forwarded food and beverage consumption to be increasingly aware and respectful of organic criteria and it is estimated that by 2023 organic wine sales will be double their current level. Respect for the environment and attention to the supply chain translate into care for the quality of life for us and, above all, for our families.

To give an objective background to its organic wine project, Tinazzi commissioned a research company to carry out surveys in some of the company’s biggest markets including traditional European markets, such as Germany, USA, Russia, Poland and China. The aim was to assess the following:

opinions on and interest in organic food & beverages of Italian origin (especially perceived opinions about Italian organic wines);

perceptions and images of organic products from other countries;

perceptions about positioning (product, price, promotion, place/ distribution);

perceptions about planned packaging.

Around 2,500 people were interviewed (from a database of consumers of red, white and rosé wines at least four times a year). The results were highly favourable to the organic proposition:

Three out of four strongly believe that organic products are safer for health and organic products preserve nature and the environment. Moreover, most of the respondents are “quite” interested or interested “a lot” in organic wines.

When asked “What are the propositions about organic wine that interest you the most?”, respondents mainly said: product quality, abstemption from use of chemical agents, and company history.

Sustainability and ecological concepts are the main reasons for a consumer to buy organic wines. Moreover, the Tinazzi winery has been in existence for 50 years, and this additional element reassures the consumers about the quality of the product.

With regard to bottle packaging, the survey results underline consumer preferences for natural and green images. Different labels were proposed, and the most popular was the label featuring butterflies, preferred by an overwhelming 80% of the respondents.

Questions about the screw cap closure for bottles were received very positively, because the screw cap enables easy opening and closing of the bottle, so the wine can be stored easily and its quality is preserved.

Most of the interviewees said they expected to find products with these qualities in supermarkets and specialized organic wine shops in the near future.

Tinazzi organic wines from the Veneto

Pitaro – Corvina Verona IGP

Aromas of red fruit and spicy notes on the nose. Velvety, persistent and full bodied on the palate. Perfect with grilled and roasted meat, and cheese.

Nureina – Merlot Trevenezie IGP

Fruity aromas and herbaceous notes on the nose. Refreshing and well balanced on the palate. Good with soups, pasta dishes and cheese.

Franguel – Cabernet Trevenezie IGP

Fruity aromas and light spicy notes on the nose. Fresh and elegant on the palate. Perfect with first courses, soups, and white meat.

Tordina – Garganega Veneto IGP

Fruity aromas with hints of peaches and apricots, as well as light floral notes on the nose. Fresh, harmonious and persistent on the palate. Good with starters, fish and white meat.

Cercero – Pino Grigio Delle Venezie DOP

Intense nose, fruity and aromatic. Tangy and delicate in flavour, this goes well with fish and with summer foods.

Tinazzi organic wines from Puglia

Prine – Primitivo Puglia IGP

Intense red with aromas of red fruit, with notes of black cherry. Smooth and balanced on the mouth. It pairs well with red meat, white meat and tasty dishes.

Pipiele – Negroamaro Puglia IGP

Red fruit prevails on the nose, especially blackberries and blueberries. Smooth, well structured and well balanced on the palate. Good with robust dishes, red meat and vegetables.

Calaripa – Rosso Puglia IGP

Fruity nose, including hints of prunes and marasca cherries. Harmonious, elegant and persistent. Perfect with first courses, mid-weight cheeses and braised meat.

Furese – Malvasia Bianca Puglia IGP

White wine with a wide range of aromas, from floral to light tropical fruit. Fresh and harmonious on the palate. Perfect with starters, fish dishes and fresh cheeses.

Mamajanna – Chardonnay Puglia IGP

Ample and persistent, with good floral aromas, mostly white flowers, light aromatic notes and tropical fruit. Fresh and fruity on the palate, with good weight. Pairs well with starters, grilled fish and delicate first courses.

Tinazzi winery, Lazise, Verona, Italy www.tinazzi.it/en