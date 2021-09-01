Masottina – historic family Prosecco producers on a mission

Gold Medal for ContradaGranda Prosecco Extra Dry DOCG in Decanter World Wine Awards 2021

Masottina is one of the founders of Prosecco: a third-generation family company celebrating its first 75 years of activity in 2021 and gaining increasing recognition in the wine world, culminating in a Gold Medal with Decanter World Wine Awards 2021.

What’s the background?

Skilled viticulture and expert production technique characterise a company that draws its wine from almost 300ha of vineyards, much of the estate to be found in the UNESCO recognised Hills of Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene. The vineyards themselves are set in a broad landscape that includes woods and small hamlets too; their purpose is to provide the grapes to make Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG in an area which ranges from ridge-back hills to softer, fertile slopes well ventilated by breezes.

The town of Conegliano, where Masottina has its origins, is one of the world’s capitals of art and culture, including the culture of wine, which is represented by the pioneering Scuola Enologica (Wine School), Italy’s oldest, founded back in 1876.

Sustainability

In a territory as remarkable as Conegliano Valdobbiadene, sustainability has always been valued, and it is Masottina’s aim to pass on the rich natural resources of its vineyards to the next generations. Steps that have been taken to achieve this include cultivating the vineyards according to the National Quality System of Integrated Production (SQNPI,) introducing organic cultivation practices, and researching into the use of renewable energy sources and eco-friendly packaging to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Celebrating 75 years and reinforcing links with the territory

This year, Masottina celebrates its first 75 years and is rebranding itself: ‘We decided to change gear and develop a new coordinated image that reflects our reality and talks about the great work carried out so far by my family,’ says Federico dal Bianco, vice president of Masottina.

Masottina now has its own identifying logo, which is redolent of the elegance and harmony that are the key concepts underlying the creation of Masottina wines. In a move to reinforce the winery’s links to its territory, the wine ranges each bear the name of the place from which they take their inspiration.

An example of this is the Prosecco Superiore DOCG line, which exemplifies the company’s dedication to the territory in general and Conegliano in particular, which now bears the name of the ancient town centre: ContradaGranda.

Faith in ContradaGranda is not misplaced: the Extra Dry version has just won the coveted Gold Medal from Decanter World Wine Awards 2021, with 96 points.

