Primitivo di Manduria: An example of excellence

The Primitivo di Manduria DOC was officially established in 1974 and laid the foundations for the creation of one of Italy’s most prestigious wine denominations. Today, Primitivo di Manduria is a byword for quality and excellence as well as the unmistakable symbol of Puglia’s winemaking history and culture.

The Primitivo di Manduria production area comprises 5,000 hectares under vine and includes 18 municipalities between the provinces of Taranto and Brindisi. There are three key styles of Primitivo di Manduria: Primitivo di Manduria DOC, Primitivo di Manduria DOC Riserva and Dolce Naturale DOCG, each offering unique characteristics.

Primitivo di Manduria DOC is bold and ripe with red and black fruit characters, it must be made from a minimum of 85% Primitivo – although most producers use 100% – and have a minimum ABV of 13.5%.

The Primitivo di Manduria DOC Riserva is a richer and more developed wine and requires at least 24 months aging before release, with a minimum of nine months in oak barrels. It must carry a minimum abv of 14% and is generally more structured and full-bodied in style.

The final style is the naturally sweet Dolce Naturale DOCG which is made from Primitivo grapes dried on the vine. This was Puglia’s very first DOCG wine in 2011 and paved the way for the region’s winemaking renaissance. The sweet wine cannot contain less than 50 g/L of sugar and must have a minimum ABV of 16%. It is intense and velvet-like with sweet red fruit.

A unique territory

Primitivo di Manduria is the result of a centuries-old history and tradition handed down from generation to generation. It is based upon and born out of the unique terroir of this part of Puglia, where the mineral richness of the terra rossa soils and the influence of the Ionian Sea offer the wines structure, aroma and complexity.

‘The territory plays a fundamental role,’ says Novella Pastorelli, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Primitivo di Manduria. ‘The Primitivo vine has found an ideal environment in the production area of ​​the PDO Manduria, where it manages to express exceptional characteristics.’

The climate is hot mediterranean and the flat and exposed terrain is home to many old, bush-trained vines, known as alberello. In the vineyards this traditional training method contributes to the distinctive quality of the wine and acts as a symbol of excellence and tradition.

The story behind the state seal

Another signifier of quality to look out for when choosing Primitivo di Manduria is the authentic and certified wine seal on every bottle. This state label guarantees quality, origin and traceability and is part of the Consortium’s commitment to protecting producers and consumers from counterfeit and fraudulent wine.

The Consortium for the Protection of Primitivo di Manduria was founded in 1998 and it obtained full legislative recognition in 2002. It works alongside authorities such as ICQRF (The Central Inspectorate of Quality Protection and Fraud Repression) and Carabinieri Forestali to guarantee the protection of the denomination and the quality of all Primitivo di Manduria DOC wines.

The Consortium has invested significant resources to protect the quality and authenticity of Primitivo di Manduria by forming a team of experts and internal vigilance agents, ready to intervene both nationally and internationally. These professionals constantly monitor the market, conducting inspections in large retail chains, wine shops, restaurants, and online commerce to detect any attempts of fraud related to Primitivo di Manduria.

Since 2023 every bottle of Primitivo di Manduria features a unique neck label which helps to ensure traceability, reduce wine fraud and encourage informed purchasing from consumers offering them a guarantee of quality.

‘This initiative has a dual function, on the one hand it enhances the work of our wineries, on the other it protects the consumer, guaranteeing an authentic and certified product,’ says Pastorelli. ‘Furthermore, it strengthens the image of Primitivo di Manduria at an international level, ensuring that the wine that reaches tables around the world is truly an expression of our territory.’

Food pairings

When enjoying Primitivo di Manduria there are myriad food pairings to consider depending on the occasion and the style of wine in your glass.

The dry styles offer perfect balance between acidity, fruit character and alcohol making them perfect rich and complex dishes. Try a Primitivo di Manduria DOC with the classic Italian dish of orecchiette pasta in a rich meat ragù, or with tomato fish soup or Asian-inspired dishes rich in spice.

Primitivo di Manduria DOC Riserva, meanwhile, is richer and more developed so it works perfectly with game, roasted and grilled meats. Finally, Primitivo di Manduria Dolce Naturale DOCG is the ideal accompaniment to desserts and cheeses, or simply with a square of dark chocolate.

Whatever you go for you’re in for a treat with this versatile, prestigious and truly international wine.

