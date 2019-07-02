Trading for over half a century, Sorrells Custom Wine Cellars makes beautiful, unique wine rooms and cellars in both commercial and residential properties across the world.

Since 2003, after relocating to Essex, Sorrells have taken pride in bringing British design and manufacture all in house to their factory. Constant innovation and a keen eye on current trends keep Sorrells at the forefront of wine cellar design. All wine rooms and cellars provide the optimum storage conditions that perfectly protect fine and rare wines for the future, as well as aiding the organisation of a collection.

Sorrells has teamed up with Decanter offering you the following when you buy your very own bespoke wine room:

A free subscription to Decanter Premium when you install a Sorrells racking system. Offering you free design and consultation from Sorrells and then over 1,000 monthly wine reviews on Premium to help select what goes in your new rack.

A free subscription to Decanter Premium plus two free tickets to Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter (November 3rd) when you order a fully temperature controlled wine room / wine wall installed by Sorrells. You receive a free design, consultation and exclusive VR experience of your wine room at the Sorrells’ studio, plus full access to Decanter Premium and the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter for all the inspiration you would need in order to fill your cellar.

In order to redeem this offer, please quote “Decanter Premium 2019” when booking with the Sorrells team:

Contact details:

Email: sales@sorrellscellars.co.uk

Telephone: 01268 777266