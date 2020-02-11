Ruffino: The beauty and quality of Tuscan wine

Great Tuscan classics, wines like Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale Oro, which recently received the “3 bicchieri” accolade from food and wine magazine Gambero Rosso, and Brunello di Montalcino Greppone Mazzi have always been at the heart of Ruffino’s production. At the same time, the willingness to take on new challenges has resulted in the creation of striking SuperTuscans, including the multi-award-winning Modus, and the acquisition of two fully organic Veneto estates, where Ruffino produces Prosecco.

Protecting the environment and its biodiversity through the use of sustainable practices in the vineyard and cellar management have become fundamental factors for Ruffino. In 2021, 40.7% of the vineyards owned by Ruffino will be organically farmed and many practices have been established to reduce the company’s environmental impact, such as lowering greenhouse gas emissions, waste management aimed at recycling over 85% of waste materials, and the increased use of energy from renewable sources. The overarching brand Ruffino Cares underpins all of these environmental sustainability projects, in addition to the promotion of responsible drinking, a concept centred on Mediterranean civilization and lifestyle through targeted and impactful campaigns.

Poggio Casciano: the Ruffino experience

Poggio Casciano, Ruffino’s Renaissance estate, is strongly connected to the land and offers countless opportunities to fully experience Tuscan living and culture. The estate is situated near Florence in the scenic Chianti hills: it’s where we’ve always produced Ruffino SuperTuscan wines, Modus and Alauda

Le Tre Rane, Locada, Ruffino

The Le Tre Rane-Ruffino Restaurant opened this autumn: savor Tuscan cooking in an authentic indulgence of the senses, aromas and avour. We serve characterful dishes that brim with identity, shaped by people, moments and beauty. The all-Ruffino wine list includes the opportunity to stroll in our historic cellar to choose old vintages and special formats.

Agriresort, Tenuyw, Ruffino

The estate was recently extended to include an Agriresort in the striking Renaissance villa: 7 spacious rooms with vineyard views, an infinity pool only for guests and the possibility to visit the winery with guided tasting tours by Ruffino’s expert sommeliers.

Tour & tasting

Our enthusiastic team welcomes and leads you around the Poggio Casciano estate and the world of Ruffino wine. During a walk around the vineyards and the cellars, guests twill learn about winemaking before tasting Ruffino wines paired with local specialties.

