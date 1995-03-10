Ruggeri celebrates its diamond jubilee

For some wineries innovation is optional: for Ruggeri it is indispensable. Founded on 26th June 1950 by the dynamic Giustino Bisol and his cousin Luciano Ruggeri, the firm has played a decisive role in the evolving story of Valdobbiadene and its outstanding terroirs.

Sparkling wines of incredible finesse and breathtaking intensity are its trademark, produced in an UNESCO World Heritage site. 75 years on from its founding, buoyed by global recognition and a plethora of international awards, Ruggeri had an unprecedented opportunity to relax and bask in the spotlight – but instead, it chose to go further.

Excellence through innovation

Indeed, innovation and renewal are integral to the company. As Ruggeri celebrates its 75th anniversary, its achievements are plain to see. Ruggeri and Bisol created a holistic winemaking philosophy they call the ‘Ruggeri Method’, which takes into consideration the entire supply chain from vine to table, and uses extended lees ageing to produce wines of astounding complexity.

This quality-orientated approach, groundbreaking in its ambition, encouraged Ruggeri to release a landmark collection of vintages – a vertical of Prosecco Superiore DOCG wines. Later, the team unveiled another milestone achievement: Ladaltempo Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore. Shaped by 60 months maturation on the lees, it is a prestige cuvée for a discerning age – a synergy of terroir, grape variety and craftsmanship.

New ground

Meanwhile, Ruggeri’s desire to push boundaries is taking Valdobbiadene in new directions. The winery has produced its inaugural vintage (2023) of Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze DOCG Brut, made from the famed Cartizze vineyard, considered Prosecco’s ‘grand cru’.

The achingly beautiful Cartizze hill, with just 107ha of precious old Glera vines, is in a league of its own, producing the most sumptuous and elegant wines in the appellation today. After 75 years, Ruggeri’s unrivalled mastery, allied to inimitable terroir expression, can be tasted in every glass.

Discover more about Ruggeri

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram