Ruggeri’s limited-edition Ladaltempo Nr. 1

The Ruggeri winery has historical roots that go back over a century in Italy’s Valdobbiadene region. Yet, when cousins Giustino Bisol and Luciano Ruggeri founded the new winery in 1950, it was one of only a handful in the region focused on sparkling wine.

The founders quickly recognised the potential of the unique landscape of Valdobbiadene and, more specifically, the Cartizze area. Choosing the motto Hic Sunt Leones (‘here be lions’) – an expression used by the ancient Romans to mark areas of unknown and unexplored lands – Ruggeri quickly established itself as a Prosecco pioneer.

It has been driven, from its inception, by two complementary forces: a profound respect for the heroic viticulture traditions of the region, and a relentless drive to innovate and question assumptions. It is this marrying of the past and future that has allowed Ruggeri to push the limits of traditional Prosecco winemaking and produce truly noteworthy wines.

‘To guide innovation in the right direction you need to have roots deeply anchored in history, traditions and partnerships, coupled with an intimate knowledge of your craft,’ explains Laura Mayr, General Manager at Ruggeri.

Building on experience

The recent release of Ladaltempo Nr.1 2017 marks a new chapter in Ruggeri’s quest for excellence. It builds on the experience gained from previous limited editions, such as Cinqueanni (a wine aged 46 months on the lees, first released in 2019), and further extends Ruggeri’s commitment to allow wines the benefit of time.

‘We like to think of time as the key ingredient that connects wine and quality, as a patient witness and faithful ally of both,’ says Paolo Bisol, the son of the winery’s founder, who, along with his daughter, Isabella Bisol, is a custodian of the company’s pioneering vision.

The 2017 vintage is to be the first in the Ladaltempo collection. The series of unique cuvées will only be released when the winemaker deems them worthy of the premium label, not necessarily following the chronological order of harvests.

Having spent 60 months on the lees, Ladaltempo unveils the reward that patience affords: the materialisation of the true potential of the best grapes grown on a premium terroir. The sundial featured on the label echoes the symbolism of the time dedicated to Ladaltempo, and honours the landscape and people of Valdobbiadene, where sundials feature along its winding roads and amidst its rows of vines.

Man has always felt a strong desire to render time visible; wine might be the ultimate sublimation of this elusive concept. May each bottle of Ladaltempo be a reminder to savour the moment, both as a product of the past and as a celebration of things to come.

Ruggeri Ladaltempo Nr.1 2017, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore

85% Glera and 15% other local white grape varieties

11.5% abv; 6gr residual sugar

Produced with fruit hailing from Santo Stefano of Valdobbiadene. Fermented in February 2018, following which it remained on the lees until January 2023. A unique Prosecco, with singular poise and structural balance. Very nuanced nose, with aromas of white orchard fruit, wild flowers and hay. An assertive yet soft mineral backbone supports filigreed flavours of white grapefruit, white peach, apple peel and asian pear. Distinct saline streak to the finish, with lingering notes of lemon curd, linden and crunchy pineapple. An ideal companion to seafood starters, beef tartare, seafood paella, warm goat’s cheese salad or light poultry dishes.

Drink 2023-2028

