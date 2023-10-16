Skopje: A wine and food lover’s guide

In partnership with Wine Vision by Open Balkan
Nestled between the Mediterranean, Central Europe and the Orient, Skopje is a city brimming with noise and life. Located in North Macedonia’s prime Vardar River Valley wine region, the city is home to an eclectic mix of architecture, where baroque-style buildings stand next to those from the Ottoman period; where pearls of modern architecture strike a contrast with the decaying walls of buildings from the socialist age. The pseudo-antique facades and the hastily erected downtown monuments only add to this unusual fusion of styles.
Scratch below the surface and Skopje will seduce you with its charm, authentic culture, wonderful people, delicious food and powerful, sun-drenched wines, which are a source of pride for everyone in North Macedonia. Skopje has inherited a well-developed hospitality culture – its traditional taverns are always full, serving piled-up plates of delicious, fresh and affordable food. Uniquely Macedonian traditions include eating soups for breakfast – fish, veal, chicken or tripe – as well as the local institution of mezetluk: the long and slow enjoyment of fresh salads, cheeses and small bites, traditionally with chilled grape brandy.
Wine culture is in full swing across the whole country, with wine lists becoming broader and more comprehensive year after year, and wine bars more popular than ever.
If you are looking for a stimulating city visitor experience, Skopje will always welcome you with open arms!
Wine bars and shops
Wine bar & shop
Address: Franklin Ruzvelt 63A
A wine bar and shop that offers more than a hundred labels from local and foreign wineries, most of which you can taste by the glass. The interior is inspired by Spain, the staff know their wine cellar inside out and the bar has a cheerful atmosphere with good music. Tapas and appetisers are offered with wine, as well as opulent cheese platters.
+389 71 234 553
Wine bar & restaurant
Address: Londonska 12a
Forza is a cosy place to chill and enjoy delicious food. Celebrate the summer on a pleasant balcony with a glass of good wine. Contemporary cuisine is based on local ingredients, with a strong Italian influence. Everything is accompanied by a good international selection of wines, and service to match.
+389 23 071 200
Granche
Wine bar & restaurant
Address: Bulevar 8-mi Septemvri 18
In this hip and trendy spot, breakfast and lunch are served from carefully selected seasonal ingredients. The creative team is inspired by traditional Macedonian recipes, adding their own twist or experimenting with new flavours and techniques. The wine list offers mostly Macedonian wines, and evenings are often reserved for theme nights and live music.
+389 70 353 611
Wine bar & deli
Address: Bulevar Ilinden 160
Wine and food are twin passions in this venue on the banks of the Vardar river. One can taste wines from some of Macedonia’s smallest wineries, and the menu is an excellent fusion of international and Mediterranean cuisine. Oeno often hosts tastings or themed evenings with jazz music. Reservations here are essential.
+389 23 090 100
Wine bar, shop & bistro
Address: Mitropolit Teodosij Gologanov 32-36
A cosy wine shop and bar brimming with soul and character. This place offers a selection of wines from small wineries in North Macedonia, some of which are not to be found anywhere else, along with probably the country’s best selection of wines from famous world regions. You can enjoy the wines at reasonable prices, as the corkage fee is only about £2 per bottle. Charcuterie boards with local cheeses and cured meats are served along with the wines.
+389 70 340 243
Restaurants
Address: Marriott Hotel, Plostad Makedonija 7
Located within the Marriott Hotel, this is a relaxed, modern venue with excellent service. As well as international cuisine, the open kitchen offers Macedonian and Mediterranean favourites. In the evening the elegant lounge turns into a cocktail bar.
+389 71 238 522
Address: Bulevar Mitropolit Teodosij Gologanov 79
A typical local restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere, live music, a traditional interior and authentic Macedonian dishes. The place is well known for the fish soup served in a kettle, along with other fish specialties. Red meat aficionados will enjoy juicy meats in generous portions, and all of this is complemented by a solid wine list.
+389 72 306 198
Address: Kamnik bb, Skopje 1000
The Hunter’s Lodge Kamnik is located on the outskirts of the city, surrounded by greenery, on a spacious estate which also includes the popular Kamnik winery. The unique ambience, with wood furniture, crisp white tablecloths and stone floors, is inspired by a traditional hunting lodge. The food is a fusion of Mediterranean, Balkan and international cuisine with a rich offer of game, which finds its perfect pairing in sumptuous wines from the Kamnik winery.
+389 22 523 522
Address: Debarca 51
Skopski Merak is one of the most famous restaurants for traditional Macedonian cuisine in Skopje, located in the very centre of the city. The comfortable interior is the perfect setting for a journey through local specialities, from rich appetisers to famous Macedonian salads, to ribs roasted for eight hours or pastrmajlija – a popular pizza-style dish with an oval-shaped base, which is topped with egg and cured meat cubes – from a wood-fired oven.
+389 78 343 630
Address: Mitropolit Teodosij Gologanov 69
The cuisine at Vodenica-Mulino has earned the restaurant iconic status. The freshest of fish and seafood from the Aegean, along with the best Italian as well as local foods, are served in a spacious yet elegant setting. There is a sumptuous wine list that, in addition to selected local wines, boasts some of the most famous labels in the world of wine. The restaurant also has an impressive wine club, as well as a bar where you can drink expertly prepared cocktails.
+389 23 232 877
