The drink of summer: Villa Maria cans

If you’re a fan of quality New Zealand wines, you’ll know the name Villa Maria. But what you may not know is that there’s now a whole new way to enjoy your favourite Sauvignon Blanc from this top producer…

The Villa Maria story began in 1961, when a young Sir George Fistonich leased five acres of land from his father in Mangere, Auckland, at just 21 years of age. His first wine, produced from one acre of vines and released under the name Villa Maria, appeared one year later in 1962.

From those humble beginnings, Villa Maria has grown to become a globally recognised name, with legions of fans who love its stylistically diverse range of bold and expressive New Zealand wines. No wonder Villa Maria is the number one New Zealand wine brand in the UK (Source: Nielsen MAT Off-trade volume and value to March 2025).

Always innovating

This success has been rooted in a spirit of innovation over the past 60 years. From being the first New Zealand producer to reward growers for the quality of their fruit in the 1980s; to being the first major wine company in the world to embrace 100% screwcap closures for its wines in 2002.

Now Villa Maria is bringing convenience to UK wine lovers with the launch of its vibrant Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc in a lightweight, portable can. Inside you’ll find the same refreshing wine with lipsmacking acidity and vibrant aromatics; a blend of fruit from Wairau and Awatere Valleys.

Ideal as an aperitif, thanks to its fresh acidity and crisp finish, Private Bin combines the cool climate flavours of Awatere – think zesty citrus, lime, lemongrass and fresh herbs – with the riper tropical fruit and grapefruit notes of warmer Wairau. A versatile wine for food pairing, it’s equally at home with fresh summer salads, fish and chicken dishes.

The sleek new format complements modern lifestyles and drinking occasions. Portable and easy to chill, canned wine is perfect for every alfresco event: from picnics, barbecues and beach days to festivals and outdoor concerts. The compact design also makes it a great choice for anyone wanting to enjoy quality wine at home in smaller servings – without compromising on taste.

Villa Maria’s Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is canned locally in the UK, to ensure ultimate freshness. As aluminium cans are infinitely recyclable, the new format also reflects the winery’s commitment to sustainability – an environmental ethos that stretches back to 1995 when Villa Maria became a founding member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand.

Award-winning Sauvignon Blanc

The new can is the latest addition to Villa Maria’s award-winning portfolio of exceptional Sauvignon Blanc wines, which ranges from the dependable Private Bin up to Single Vineyard Taylor’s Pass, via a range of subregional Reserve wines such as Coastal Awatere and Southern Clays. It’s a portfolio that reflects the exceptional terroir of Villa Maria’s vineyards, as well as the skills of its viticulturists and winemakers.

So make Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Cans your the drink of summer, for a refreshing sip of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, anytime, anywhere.

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc Can (Alc 12.5%) is available now from Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco. RRP £3.75/200ml.

