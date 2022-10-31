Villa Maria Single Vineyard collection: new releases

Villa Maria’s single-vineyard range was created with the aim of shining a light on the diversity and distinct character of New Zealand’s many terroirs. The range builds upon the solid knowledge gained by Villa Maria’s winemaking team, through decades of experience creating the company’s iconic regional blends.

Such blends seek balance across the varied expressions created by the granular differences across sub-regions and individual plots. To build a comprehensive portrait of each grape, the Single Vineyard wines zoom in on different soils and mesoclimates to create a collection of single-varietal wines where terroir and vintage are the protagonists. Winemaking is therefore a response to the specific character of each plot’s fruit, revealing surprising facets of the same variety.

The range includes multiple Sauvignon Blancs, Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, but also an Albariño, a Pinot Gris and a Pinot Noir Rosé (organic). A true invitation to gain a comprehensive and in depth view of New Zealand as a country of many landscapes and climatic influences.

The Decanter team has tasted and scored the new releases of the Single-Vineyard range and gives its verdict before these are made available in November.

Single Vineyard new releases – the verdict

Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2021

95

Expressive aromas of rich and ripe citrus fruit with baked peaches and apricots notes. Gentle oak on the palate, with a pleasant, lingering finish. 13.5% abv

Braided Gravels Albariño, Hawkes Bay 2021

94 points

A wine of great tension with a firm mineral backbone at its core – a great expression of Albariño. Great verve, with crunchy flavours of green apple, conference pear and white peach. Good textural presence on the mid palate and a lovely saline edge to the long fish. Fermentation ion concrete has lent it a particular transparency allowing the robust intensity of fruit grown on loam and silt-rich free draining soils to really come through. 14% abv

Taylors Pass, Pinot Noir, Marlborough 2020

94 points

Very appealing and filigreed red fruit – sour cherries, cranberry, red plum – with an elegant savoury edge. It opens to smoky complexity in the glass, revealing layers of charred cedar, dried thyme and bay leaf. Firm and focused, with a refreshing drive, assertive acidity and soft, fine-grained tannins. 14% abv

Taylors Pass, Chardonnay, Marlborough 2021

93 points

Rich, alluring nose, wioth a soft buttery layer over the crunchy orchard fruits aromas. The subtlety of gunpowder and preserved lemon enhances the well-defined fruit. The palate echoes this counterpoint: acid drive and zesty crunch on the one hand, and almondy roundness, on the other. Lovely concentration and presence on the mid palate, rounded off by a creamy finish. 14% abv

Ihumātao, Chardonnay, Auckland 2021

93 points

Seductive nose of white citrus, hay and raising dough. Fantastic texture, with thick mineral layers and toasty oak. Angular flavours of white grapefruit, apple peel, white peach, toasted almonds and vanilla. A long, linear finish with a lingering nutty twist. At once moreish and assertive. Acidity and alcohol are both very well integrated and in balance. 13.5% abv

Southern Clays Sauvignon Blanc, Wairau Valley 2021

92

Robust minerality and aromatic elegance shape a wine with character and well styled. Granny Smith apple, lime zest and white grapefruit are presented with texture, gentle grip and length. A great showcase of the fleshier Sauvignon Blanc produced in clay-rich soils. 13% abv

McDiarmid Hill, Chardonnay, Gisborne 2021

92 points

There’s a lovely core of flint to this Chardonnay of great intensity and robustness. It hovers over poached pear, ripe peach and brioche. Fleshy in the mouth, with a smooth weightiness and ample flavours of apple strudel, peach jam and lemon curd. The alcohol is somewhat at the forefront but is nicely offset by the mineral spine. 14.5% abv

Seddon, Pinot Gris, Marlborough 2021

89 points

Luscious orchard fruit and white flower notes in this soft and juicy Pinot Gris. Fleshy, sweet citrus give body to the palate and a sour touch of white grapefruit and lemon pith adds nuance and grip to the finish. A bit warm on the finish but overall very pleasant and smooth. 14.5% abv

Seaspray Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2021

88 points

Intense tomato leaf aroma with peach and tropical fruit notes. Rich on the palate, concentrated. 14% abv

