Enter Spain’s Zarcillo International Wine Awards by 16 May

The awards started in 1991 as an annual, national competition created by the Government of Castilla y León. But like its namesake – Zarcillo means tendril in Spanish – the number of samples and quality of wine continued to grow and flourish. For this reason, from 1999 submissions were opened to wine producers from around the world, and since then the awards have been held every two years.

International awards in the heart of Spain

The Zarcillo Awards are still supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of the Government of Castilla y León. As the largest autonomous community in Spain, occupying more than 94,000km2 in the country’s northwest, the region is home to 13 Denominaciones de Origen, three wineries with Vino de Pago classification, and many more producers within the IGP of Vino de la Tierra Castilla y León. With just under 9% of Spain’s vineyards, it is one of the country’s most significant wine regions and as such, the perfect backdrop to the Zarcillo Awards.

In the 2023 edition, 1,451 wines were submitted to the competition from 12 different countries. Furthermore, 90 wine professionals made up the judging panels, representing countries in Europe and further afield. It is the perfect platform to promote quality wines that reflect the typicity of their region, and to increase the knowledge of the participating wine experts.

How can you get involved?

Entries to the Zarcillo Awards are open until 16 May and samples need to arrive by 20 May 2025. There are eight different categories, from still to sparkling, as well as fortified and sweet wines. There is no limit to how many wines each producer can enter.

The competition follows the guidelines of the OIV (Organisation of Vine and Wine) and VINOFED (World Federation of Major International Wine and Spirits Competitions), and is conducted under strict protocols to ensure the anonymity of each wine tasted. The best wines will be awarded the Gran Zarcillo de Oro, Zarcillo de Oro or Zarcillo de Plata.

The Zarcillo Awards will be promoted internationally as a way of spreading the enjoyment of wine culture. From one of Spain’s most historic winemaking regions, the Zarcillo competition has become an important reference throughout the world.

