Pinot Grigio, also known as Pinot Gris, is a grape variety widely known for its crisp, fresh and charmingly light aromatic profile.

Although best known as an everyday, easy-going drinking wine, Pinot Grigio is versatile with styles that can show more complexity, depth and concentration due to climatic and winemaking influences.

Producers around the world are showcasing its dynamic profile by experimenting with different techniques to enable the grape’s profile to shine.

Scroll down to discover 10 award-winning Pinot Grigio wines from around the world

In Italy’s North Eastern regions including Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Trentino-Alto Adige, there’s more focus on production of its popular fresh and light styles, but even within these regions, to neighbouring France where it’s known as Pinot Gris and beyond to countries such as Canada, New Zealand and Israel, this variety’s varied expressions are worth exploring.

International Pinot Grigio Day celebrates the diversity of this grape variety, and from floral to citrus-led to sweet, we highlight a range of award-winning wines that showcase the best of Pinot Grigio, as well as a range of countries it’s produced in.

Tasted and rated by specialists at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards, below discover 10 award-winning Pinot Grigio / Pinot Gris wines to try from around the world.

International Pinot Grigio Day: 10 to try

Austria

Neukamp & Stadler, Reserve Ried Lehendorf Pinot Gris, Burgenland 2019

Gold, 95 points

100% Pinot Gris

Intriguing and appealing nose of pear custard, star anise, vanilla, caramel and tropical fruits. Supple and impressive on the palate, generous and powerful. Long finish. Alc. 14%

Canada

Peak Cellars, Glacial Till Pinot Gris, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia 2020

Silver, 91 points

100% Pinot Gris

Golden apple, russet pear and rich melon on the nose, plush fruit salad and orange peel on the creamy palate. Alc. 14.5%

Czech Republic

Annovino Lednice, Rulandské šEdé, Mikulovská, Moravia 2018 (Sweet wine)



Silver, 94 points

100% Pinot Gris

Caramel and orange marmalade open into some buttered toffee and a touch of diesel finishing with a barley sugar sweetness. Alc. 10%

France

Fernand Engel, Pinot Gris, Grand Cru Gloeckelberg, Alsace 2018

Gold, 95 points

100% Pinot Gris

Stunning pure, honey, cinnamon, white pepper and candied fruits aromas. Vibrant palate with citrus and dried apricot, mixed with spices. It’s remarkably intense in the mouth and enriched by very light volatile acidity. Long finish with hints of vanilla, and clean aftertaste. Resounding throughout. A wonderfully appetising and complex wine. Alc. 13.5%

Israel

Dalton, Pinot Gris, Galilee 2021

Silver, 90 points

100% Pinot Gris

Interesting and approachable wine with well defined fruit aromas and flavours of apples, pear, zesty lemon. Delicious varietal characteristics of ginger and spice, and honeysuckle. Alc. 13%

Italy

La Roncaia, Pinot Grigio, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2020

Gold, 95 points

100% Pinot Grigio

Dry with a bright green/yellow apple and citrus nose. Toasty notes round out the pure, lightly tropical fruit flavours. Really well put together. Elegant and stately, yet reserved, with a lightly chewy texture. Its length is no less impressive. Absolutely ready to go. Alc. 13.5%

Peter Zemmer, Giatl Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige / Südtirol Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019

Gold, 95 points

100% Pinot Grigio

Broad and ripe with rich developed fruit aromas and evident oak; light citrus lift. Ripe and round with a silky texture and chock-full of rich and juicy ripe pear, smoked vanilla, nutty and patisserie flavours. Ready now but won’t fall over soon. A stellar release. Alc. 14.5%

New Zealand

Dunnolly, Pinot Gris, Canterbury 2021

Gold, 96 points

100% Pinot Gris

Mineral and white fleshed fruits bouquet, aromas of crunchy green pear and apple, quince and a floral quality. Crisp and fruity, refreshing, precise and elegant. Alc. 13.1%

Catalina Sounds, Pinot Gris, Marlborough 2021

Silver, 91 points

1oo% Pinot Gris

Plump, ripe and fruit nose of nectarine, baked pear, apple flesh and hay. Rich creaminess on the palate, quite stylish. Alc. 13.2%

Slovenia

Enostavno Dobra, M Goodfella, Štajerska, Podravje 2019

Silver, 90 points

100% Pinot Gris

Slightly shy, with later-harvest characters. Bitter lemon and almonds with a savoury background and a mineral quality. Alc. 13.5%

