Spring is just a few months ahead and soon wine lovers will start to look for cooler and fresher wines, especially rosé, the typical spring-to-summer wine. Here are some for your wine list now...

Rosé wines were once regarded as neither one thing nor the other. More recently, they have come back to fashion and there is a strong demand from the market. Tinazzi offers wines from two important regions in Italy, Veneto in the north and Puglia in the south, and can offer a wide range of rosé wines…

Veneto, Lake Garda

Lake Garda was a giant glacier that left fertile morainic hills once it melted. The climate is predominantly Mediterranean with warm summers and mild to cool winters. Lake Garda influences the climate by reducing extremes in temperature, while the Alps protect the area from cold northern winds during winter.

Ca’ de’ Rocchi, Campo delle Rose

Wine type: Bardolino Chiaretto. This wine, called Campo delle Rose, (literally Field of the Roses) is named after the rose bushes planted on our estate

Grapes: 70% Corvina, 20% Molinara, 10% Rondinella

Vineyards: The grapes come from the Valleselle Estate, 12 hectares of vineyards nestling in the magnificent hills of Bardolino Classico, harvested and selected by hand from the middle of September.

Vinification: the pale pink colour is a product of vinification “in bianco”, that is without fermentation on the skins of the grapes. Instead, pressed grape juice is given a short contact with the grapeskins during the pressing process.

Maturation: stainless steel vats

Alcohol: 12.5% vol.

Total acidity: 5.95 g/l

Tasting notes: Like most Valpolicella and Lake Garda wines, Bardolino Chiaretto’s main grape varieties are Corvina, Molinara and Rondinella. This combination gives crisp, refreshing acidity with pronounced minerality, flavours of red fruit and hints of raspberry enhanced by a long finish.

Food pairing: perfect chilled as an aperitif with appetizers and finger food, good with seafood (great with sushi) and Italian summer cuisine, such as pasta, mozzarella and tomato salad, and grilled vegetables.

Puglia, Salento

Salento is the southernmost tip of Puglia, a large flat land between the Adriatic and Ionian seas, the heel of the Italian Boot. Here, the Mediterranean climate involves long, hot summers with little to no rain and consistent sea breezes, which cool the vineyards and keep harmful insects away.

Negroamaro is a very versatile grape variety, which mainly yields full-bodied red wines but can also be used to vinify fresh and fruity rosé wines, as the ancient Greek colonists discovered more than 2000 years ago.

Cantine San Giorgio, Kleio

Wine type: Negroamaro Rosato Salento. Kleio (Clio), the muse of history, daughter of Zeus and Mnemosyne, was named after the verb Κλειώ (Kleiṓ: to celebrate, make famous)

Grapes: 100% Negroamaro

Vinification: the pale pink colour is a product of vinification “in bianco”, that is without fermentation on the skins of the grapes. Instead, pressed grape juice is given a short contact with the grapeskins during the pressing process.

Maturation: stainless steel vats

Alcohol: 12,5% vol.

Total acidity: 5.55 g/l

Tasting notes: intense aromas of red fruit, mainly cherries and raspberries with delicate floral hints of roses. Fresh, balanced and elegant on the palate, with a good minerality and a long finish.

Food pairing: recommended with starters, summer dishes and grilled fish.

Feudo Croce, Amarosé

Wine type: Negroamaro Rosato Salento. The name Amarosé is an acronym of the last letters of the grape Negroamaro and the colour of the wine, rosé.

Grapes: 100% Negroamaro

Vinification: the pale pink colour is a product of vinification “in bianco”, that is without fermentation on the skins of the grapes. Instead, pressed grape juice is given a short contact with the grapeskins during the pressing process.

Maturation: stainless steel vats

Alcohol: 12,5% vol.

Total acidity: 5.60 g/l

Tasting notes: a wine that shows the complexity of Negroamaro, despite its freshness and fruitiness. Pronounced hints of cherries and pomegranates dominate the bouquet with delicate floral touches.

On the palate: fresh, smooth and well balanced with a long, fruity finish.

Food pairing: recommended with light starters and grilled fish.