On the heels of its successful 2018 edition, Vinexpo New York will return to Manhattan March 4-5 2019, with more space, new events, and a prime, single-level location at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Vinexpo New York poised to take Manhattan on March 4-5 2019 returning to Javits Center

The trade-only event gives producers seeking to enter, or expand in, the U.S. an unequaled opportunity to connect with top buyers, decision-makers and influencers in the world’s largest and most valuable wine and spirits market.

The U.S. wine market was worth more than $36 billion in 2017 and is poised to exceed $45 billion by 2021, according to the IWSR Vinexpo Report released earlier this year. Growth factors include surging global interest in sparkling wine, a trend towards premium brands, and strong whiskey sales.

All events will take place on one level in the Javits Center’s Hall 3A, which, at 116,000 square feet, is almost twice the size of last year’s space. Within this expanded footprint, buyers will have the opportunity to meet with hundreds of exhibiting producers from all regions of the world. And with those exhibitors comes access to thousands of wine and spirits products—some brand-new to the U.S. market.

New to the 2019 Vinexpo New York is WOW! World of Organic Wines, an exhibit and tasting area showcasing organic and biodynamic wines and spirits from around the world. With 30% of U.S. wine consumers interested in organic wines, and U.S. sales up 12%, the new pavilion has earned a prominent location in the exhibit hall.

Over the show’s two days, top industry professionals will present master classes and conference sessions will feature expert panelists covering trending and emerging industry topics. A complimentary business matchmaking service—One to Wine Meetings—will facilitate exhibitor and attendee introductions, and a temporary on-site importer will help process transactions.

$100 early bird registration through Nov. 30

Attendee registration for Vinexpo New York is now available online at an early-bird price of $100 through November 30. To register, visit vinexponewyork.com.

Exhibit space is still available and wine producers and distillers will find exhibitor information at vinexponewyork.com/exhibit.