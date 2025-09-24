Why the USA still matters: Italian wine’s ongoing US opportunity

At a time when global markets face increasing headwinds – from tariffs and inflation to shifting consumer preferences – Maurizio Muzzetta, President of Fiere Italiane, underscores that the United States remains central to the future of Italian wine.

As the leading destination for Italian wine, the USA represented 24% of global exports in 2024, according to Unione Italiana Vini (UIV). The impact is even greater for small to mid-sized producers, with as much as half of their business tied to US buyers. And for specific varieties and appellations like Moscato d’Asti (60%), Pinot Grigio (48%) and Chianti Classico (46%), the USA is not just strategic, it’s essential.

‘The United States is the leading and most important market for our industry,’ says Lamberto Frescobaldi, President of UIV; ‘But this isn’t a one-way relationship. Every dollar invested in Italian wine generates $4.50 for the American economy – it’s a win-win that no one should be willing to walk away from.’

That economic value is matched by cultural relevance. Italian wine isn’t just sold in the USA – it’s celebrated and woven into dinner tables, menus and milestones. ‘WSWA’s members have a deep and longstanding partnership with Italy’s winemakers,’ says Francis Creighton, President & CEO of Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America; ‘Thanks to these efforts, Italian wines have become a celebrated part of American food culture and family traditions.’

Enter Vinitaly.USA: A platform built for the future

If the numbers illustrate the why, Vinitaly.USA offers the how. Organised by Fiere Italiane under the leadership of President Maurizio Muzzetta, the platform goes far beyond a traditional trade fair. It is a full-spectrum marketplace where producers, buyers and institutions connect, learn and collaborate.

‘Vinitaly.USA was created to harness momentum by bringing together the decision-makers who shape the future of the industry,’ says Muzzetta. ‘From immersive buyer education and sommelier training to showcasing every region of Italy, we offer producers and buyers alike the tools and insight they need to thrive,’ he explains; ‘Central to this vision is our signature lounge-style seating, designed to foster focused, productive meetings that lead to long-term business relationships, facilitated through our intuitive app.’

The second edition returns to Chicago on 5-6 October 2025, with over 300 exhibitors, 1,500 wines and more than 2,000 industry operators. ‘Chicago is a strategic hub for trade and distribution in the USA,’ adds Adolfo Rebughini, General Manager of Veronafiere, the organisation behind the flagship Vinitaly in Verona and licensor of Vinitaly.USA. He explains, ‘Vinitaly.USA provides an advanced marketplace that fosters business, visibility and interaction between Italian producers and key players in the US supply chain.’

Vinitaly.USA is further supported by the Italian American Chamber of Commerce, Midwest and the Italian Trade Agency.

Expanding the conversation

Programming continues to push boundaries under Muzzetta’s leadership. This year, crescent-round seating replaces rigid classroom styles, encouraging dialogue and fostering a sense of community, while multiple panel sessions include tasting elements, bringing concepts to the glass and keeping audiences engaged.

Some of the highly anticipated sessions include:

Shared pour: Where wine & spirits meet – A wine and spirits crossover panel and tasting.

– A wine and spirits crossover panel and tasting. Tasting in the dark – a sensory experience with Dr. Hoby Wedler.

– a sensory experience with Dr. Hoby Wedler. The NextGen panel & tasting – moderated by Clive Pursehouse , Decanter ’s North America Editor, featuring Italy’s young producers.

– moderated by , Decanter North America Editor, featuring Italy’s young producers. Italy’s finest wines: The Best in Show winners from DWWA 2025 – led by Michaela Morris DipWSET, Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chair for Piedmont.

– led by DipWSET, Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chair for Piedmont. Umbria at the table – pairing regional wines with international food traditions.

– pairing regional wines with international food traditions. The Pulse: Data, trade voices and what comes next – a state-of-the-industry roundtable with actionable takeaways, featuring prominent leaders from all tiers of the industry.

a state-of-the-industry roundtable with actionable takeaways, featuring prominent leaders from all tiers of the industry. Tasting in tune: The language of wine & music – with Serafin Alvarado MS.

– with Serafin Alvarado MS. Cocktail bar pop-ups – featuring Barmini by José Andrés (Washington, DC) and Lemon (Chicago).

The Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with its second Chicago edition, while the wine2wine Business Forum (another initiative from Vinitaly and Veronafiere, with programming curated by Stevie Kim) makes its international debut inside the expo. Both are supported by the Italian Trade Agency, underscoring Italy’s commitment to ongoing education and market development.

See the complete schedule on the Vinitaly.USA website.

Data that tells a story

The Spritz factor: Prosecco

Prosecco is still fundamental to Italy’s relevance in the USA, now accounting for 28% of Italian wine volume (WSWA’s SipSource). But its strength is more just than its price point. As the foundation of the spritz and the low-ABV cocktail movement, Prosecco has become a symbol of accessibility and everyday celebration, proof that Italian wine can adapt to modern drinking occasions.

To highlight this trend, buyers will be invited to close each B2B day with an aperitivo-hour spritz at the Italian Spirits Collection™ section of the Mixology bar, honouring this quintessential Italian ritual and moment of connection and celebration.

Still reds: The $11-20 sweet spot

Still reds also have a story to tell: one of trust, value and consistency. According to NIQ, Italian table wines generated over $1.6 billion in US sales over the past year, with real strength across the market in the $11-20 ‘premium’ tier.

In today’s economy, that range hits a sweet spot: high enough to signal quality, but low enough to stay within reach. These are the wines people open when hosting friends, sharing a meal or marking a moment – proving that wine can be both affordable and a special-occasion purchase.

Chillable reds: Curiosity meets value

At the same time, curiosity is reshaping the market. Lighter, chillable reds are winning over younger drinkers, offering a sense of discovery without requiring a high investment.

‘The USA remains a vital market for Italian wine not only because of its sheer scale, but because of the diversity and curiosity of its consumers,’ says Gianmaria Rizzo, CEO of More Than Grapes. These wines speak to a generation eager to experiment, open to lesser-known varietals, new formats and new ways of enjoying wine, all of which find expression at this year’s event.

Importers: The critical link

One of the most significant choices made by Fiere Italiane was the introduction of importer areas. On- and off-premises buyers thrive by discovering new wines, but discovery only matters if there is a clear route to market.

Muzzetta and his team worked closely with leading importers – Winebow, Terlato, Volio, Vias, Eagle Eye, Serendipity and More Than Grapes – to design spaces that connect exploration to distribution. The result ensures producers gain visibility while buyers can confidently bring new labels to American tables.

As one of the importers with the largest presence, with 30 producer lounges, More Than Grapes decided to participate as a proactive investment in the future, as Rizzo explains: ‘Especially in uncertain times, consistent promotion is not optional, it’s strategic. Vinitaly.USA is the only platform that unites producers, importers and buyers at this scale. Last year proved it can translate directly into sustainable business opportunities, and this year we are confident it will build even greater results.’

Beyond the trade floor: A city comes alive

Muzzetta also recognised that success in the USA requires cultural connection, not just business meetings. Building on the 6 October Closing Party, which opens the floor to the public, the Italian Wine & Spirits Experience Week (1-10 October) brings the celebration into restaurants, bars and cultural venues across the city. Among its highlights are special Rare Selections menus, featuring unique wines offered at promotional by-the-glass pricing, made possible through the Coravin system.

A centrepiece of the week is the Women in Wine & Spirits Event, hosted by Molly Matelski and funded by Fiere Italiane, returning for its third year, this time at RPM Events by Lettuce Entertain You. This edition honours Nadia Zenato, Francesca Paladin and Marina Cvetic, alongside US industry leaders, with a roundtable discussion and networking program that highlights the role of women across the beverage sector.

A collective commitment

Never before in the country have so many wine and beverage institutions from both Italy and the USA come together in this way.

It is a testament not only to the enduring relevance of Italian wine in the USA and across North America, but to the belief that collaboration, creativity and connection are the keys to long-term success. And at the centre of this movement is the dedicated team behind Vinitaly.USA, ensuring these partnerships translate into meaningful opportunities for producers, buyers and consumers alike.

