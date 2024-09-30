Crafting change: A celebration of Italian women in wine & spirits

Women are increasingly taking centre stage as leaders, innovators and custodians of their regions in the wine and spirits industry.

In recognition of this ongoing transformation, a second annual Women in Wine & Spirits Event will take place at Millennium Hall in Chicago on 20 October 2024. Hosted by Vinitaly.USA in collaboration with Decanter, this year’s event will feature nine iconic and emerging Italian women producers, highlighting their distinct contributions to the industry.

Among the honorees are Marilisa Allegrini, Micaela Pallini, Chiara Lungarotti, Roberta Bricolo, Alicia Lini, Giovanna Caponi, Maria Faretra, Elena Fucci and Chiara Soldati – each of whom has redefined excellence across generations, regions and practices, with a commitment to sustainability, innovation and strong family heritage.

Ahead of the event, we spoke with these trailblazers to explore their personal journeys and the legacies they’re building for future generations.

Guardians of the land: Cultivating a responsible future

Sustainability runs deep in each of these producers’ core values. Marilisa Allegrini, owner of San Polo in Montalcino, believes it’s fundamental to her role, emphasising that women, as caretakers of future generations, have a unique outlook on protecting the land. ‘Our legacy inspires us to leave the land better than we inherited it,’ she noted.

Chiara Soldati, CEO of La Scolca since 1998, is equally committed to innovation with a focus on environmental and social responsibility, striving to create a ‘hub’ for connecting excellence worldwide.

Honoured as a ‘Cavaliere del Lavoro’ (Italian Order of Merit for Labour) alongside Allegrini by the President of the Italian Republic, Soldati also leads CASA, the Committee for Social Aspects of Alcohol, where she advocates responsible consumption. Her White and Black Label Gavi dei Gavi wines, referred to as ‘Piemonte’s white crown jewels’, are sold in over 60 countries and will be available to taste at the event.

Chiara Lungarotti also joins the sustainability conversation, embracing best practices while preserving the rich heritage of her family’s renowned Umbrian winery, Lungarotti. Taking the helm of the business at just 28 years old, her leadership has driven the family business, and region, forward. ‘What gratifies me most is being an ambassador for our splendid Umbria,’ she shared, highlighting how her work intertwines wine quality with culture and tradition.

Both Lungarotti and Soldati believe that by sparking curiosity in younger generations and encouraging them to explore what makes each wine unique, they can help address non-moderate alcohol consumption.

Pushing boundaries through innovation

Innovation is at the heart of Maria Faretra’s success, a rising producer from Puglia who plans to add a Metodo Classico sparkling wine to her portfolio within the next three years. This bold move reflects her forward-thinking approach and the growing potential of her region.

At the event, Faretra will showcase her newly released Temèria Malbech Rosé and Sontuosa Nero di Troia Rosato – wines that embody her dedication to niche, high-quality products and the true essence of Puglia. Known for her modern packaging, Faretra’s labels feature an eye-catching portrait of a woman, symbolising strength and independence. With degrees in Cosmetic Science and Marketing, and experience in her family’s construction business, she has created a standout brand in a highly competitive market.

Dr Micaela Pallini, president of Rome-based Pallini S.p.A., also exemplifies innovation with her scientific approach to business. Holding a PhD in chemistry, Pallini has driven sustainability initiatives and expanded the company’s portfolio to include new offerings like Pallini Spritz in cans and Limonzero, a non-alcoholic limoncello. This adaptability has fuelled the brand’s global expansion to over 80 countries, doubling its sales since 2019.

Guests at the event will enjoy Pallini Limoncello and Limonzero in signature cocktails, as well as artisanal Panettone al Limoncello Pallini by Flamigni, further showcasing Pallini’s creative leap into the culinary world.

Leadership and equality: Women driving change

Each woman emphasised the critical importance of gender diversity and equality in leadership roles. ‘Women bring unique perspectives that can greatly enhance decision-making,’ noted Soldati, underscoring the power of female mentorship and collaboration.

Roberta Bricolo, owner and CEO of organic Azienda Agricola Gorgo, is another inspiring role model. With a background in law, she transitioned into running her family’s vineyards, using her legal expertise to navigate business challenges. As the sole owner and the first woman to serve as president of both the Custoza DOC Wine Consortium and the Association of Verona Wines, Bricolo’s accomplishments are a testament to the growing recognition of the value women bring to the wine industry. At the event, she will showcase her Custoza DOC San Michelin and Corvina Verona IGT Ca’Nova.

Bricolo also addressed the ongoing challenges women face in balancing family and career. As a mother and entrepreneur, she prioritises offering flexibility to her employees, fostering a culture of gender equality. ‘I make it a point to provide flexibility, so my female employees can adjust their schedules to suit their personal needs,’ she shared.

Similarly, Alicia Lini, fourth-generation leader of Lini 910, acknowledged the balancing act between family and career, finding it incredibly fulfilling to show her daughters that women can excel in both realms.

Pallini, the first woman to lead Federvini, Italy’s largest wine and spirits federation, echoed this sentiment: ‘The more female leaders we have, the stronger the example for other women.’ She also stressed the importance of fostering a society where work-life balance and shared family responsibilities are the norm. At Pallini, women hold 50% of board seats and represent 70% of the company’s shareholders – a reflection of her commitment to gender equality.

Heritage and family legacy: Passing the torch across generations



Many of these women are proud custodians of multigenerational legacies, nurtured from a young age and shaped by the belief and mentorship of their fathers. In an industry traditionally dominated by men, their fathers’ faith in their potential helped them rise above the challenges.

Lungarotti, alongside her sister Teresa, credits much of her success to the guidance of her father, Giorgio, a trailblazer in modern Italian winemaking. Despite industry hurdles, Lungarotti has carried forward his vision, infusing fresh approaches into vineyard management. She believes that overcoming these challenges has spurred the company’s most significant innovations. At the event, Lungarotti will present Montefalco Sagrantino DOCG 2020, symbolising her family’s continued winemaking evolution.

For Giovanna Caponi of Le Palaie, stepping into her father’s shoes as head of the estate brought unique challenges. ‘It is difficult to make your way in a world where men have always prevailed,’ she said, but through perseverance, she has successfully expanded the company’s global reach. Giovanna will present Bulizio 2021, a Bordeaux-style blend with deep personal significance, and V Viognier, highlighting the distinct minerality of her Tuscan terroir. Caponi’s background in wine logistics has been instrumental in streamlining her company’s operations, a point of pride as she continues to expand Le Palaie.

Allegrini, the sixth-generation owner of her family estate in Verona, also credits her father for never doubting her ability to lead, even when her ideas differed from his. While she oversees estates in Valpolicella and Bolgheri, Allegrini – nicknamed ‘Lady Amarone’ – has chosen to highlight her wines from San Polo in Montalcino, including Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2022 and Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2019. Though she has achieved numerous accolades, Allegrini is most proud of the legacy she’s built, where her daughters are free to pursue their own dreams.

A new generation of Italian wine: Looking ahead

The future of Italy’s wine and spirits industry is bright – and closely linked to the growing influence of women in the field

Lini is enthusiastic about the increasing number of young women winemakers and professionals in both Italy and the US, urging all of us to support this momentum. At the event, Lini will introduce her 14-year aged Lambrusco Metodo Classico 2007, a truly unique offering in the world of Lambrusco today. Lini 910’s Lambrusco Riserva will also be featured, both wines exemplifying her dedication to reviving traditional Lambrusco. ‘I hope that when consumers sip my wine, they recognise that each bottle represents the efforts of many, from vineyard to cellar, and reflects our culture,’ she shared.

Elena Fucci’s passion for Basilicata’s wine movement, combined with her deep love for the region, motivated her to earn degrees in oenology and agronomy, allowing her to explore new possibilities for her family’s estate. At the event, Elena’s organic Titolo Aglianico del Vulture 2020 will be showcased, highlighting her commitment to the Aglianico grape, which has ignited a revival in Basilicata.

Fucci is proud to preserve her family’s estate and revitalise the image of Aglianico del Vulture alongside her innovative amphora-vinified wines which highlight the volcanic terroir of Monte Vulture.

A promising horizon for women in wine & spirits

From sustainability trailblazers to guardians of family legacies, these remarkable women are driving the industry forward with innovation, vision and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As they continue to break barriers, their influence will inspire the next generation of women shaping the future of wine.

Don’t miss the chance to meet these leading women* at Vinitaly.USA’s Women in Wine & Spirits event and experience first-hand the wines that embody their heritage.

The event will also feature a Les Dames Escoffier NY ‘Stirring the Pot’ cookbook signing by celebrity chef Silvia Baldini, with proceeds benefiting the LDNY Scholarship Fund.

Learn more about the Women in Wine & Spirits event and purchase tickets here.

About Vinitaly.USA

Developed by Fiere Italiane and Veronafiere in collaboration with the Italian American Chamber of Commerce Midwest, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and Assocamerestero, with the support of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Agriculture, Vinitaly.USA will connect over 300 Italian producers of wine and spirits with more than 1,500 buyers from North America in its inaugural edition October 20-21, 2024.

*Elena Fucci and Chiara Soldati’s wines will be featured; however, the women will not be in attendance

Discover more about Vinitaly.USA

Connect on

LinkedIn | Instagram