Wines of Romania at the London Wine Fair

Between June 7th and 9th, the wine world will converge on the British capital for the London Wine Fair (LWF), which, while celebrating its 40th edition, returns as a live event after a two-year hiatus. Romania will be present with a national Pavillion, featuring seven of its top wineries and two distillers. This is the first time Romanian spirits producers will take part in the LWF, one of the world’s leading wine & spirits trade events.

A long history and world-class wines

Many might not think of Romania as a wine country, but the Romanian oenological history is long and deep rooted in ancient traditions. Today Romania is renowned for producing world-class wines, both from international and indigenous grape varieties. The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) places Romania among the six wine countries in the EU with greatest area under vine, grape and wine production.

At the London Wine Fair 2022, visitors will have the opportunity to meet winemakers and producers representing the country’s best wine regions.

Three wineries – Crama Ceptura, La Vie and Domeniile Alexandrion Rhein 1892 – come from the famous Dealu Mare, often called “the land of red wines”. The area is part of the larger Muntenia region, known for its warm, dry climate and long autumns which favour a slow and balanced ripening of the grapes. DEalu Mare producers have shown a strong commitment to viticultural sustainability and organic production.

The other four wineries hail from three equally interesting regions – Oltenia (Domeniul Coroanei Segarcea and Viti-Pomicola Samburesti), Moldova (Vinicola Averesti 2020), and the Danube Terraces (Domeniile Dropia) – showcasing the quality found across the entire country.

Their wines, most of them labelled under DOC and IGP regional certification, have become increasingly known on the international markets and highly appreciated by consumers worldwide. Made both from native varieties such as Fetească Neagră, Fetească Regală, Fetească Albă, Tămâioasă Românească, Băbească Neagră, Busuioască de Bohotin and Zghihara, or international grapes (namely Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Marselan, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Muscat Ottonel), Romanian wines are incredibly diverse and offer many food pairing possibilities.