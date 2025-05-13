James Halliday AM to sell off the last of wine cellar in online auction

The auction, which will take place through fine wine auctioneer and retailer Langtons, will see 100 lots of Halliday’s personal passion (French producer Domaine Armand Rousseau) up for bidding. Each bottle is personally signed by the wine critic.

The topline collection includes a 1999 Clos des Ruchottes Monopole, Ruchottes-Chambertin, 1976 Clos de la Roche and 1990 Grand Cru, Chambertin.

‘Having long since sold the last of my DRCs, my Rousseaus are the best wines in my cellar, led – of course – by the Chambertins from top vintages,’ said Halliday.

‘Clos de Bèze is a worthy second, Clos de Jacques, the wine often offering outstanding value for money. Rousseau now fills the shoes left by the impossible-to-find DRCs.’

Other highlights include a Billecart-Salmon Cuvée Nicolas Francois Billecart Brut from the exceptional 1996 vintage; a 1997 Dr Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese; and a 1980 Domaine Clape.

And from Australia, Halliday’s collection also includes a House of Arras E J Carr Late Disgorged Méthode Traditionnelle 2000 Magnum from Tasmania; 1997 Bindi Block 5 Pinot Noir from the Macedon Ranges; and 1992 vintage Charles Melton Nine Popes Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre from the Barossa Valley.

The online auction of the James Halliday Private Collection is now open on the Langtons website and closes at 9pm AEST on 25 May.

Langtons handled the auction of a previous portion of Halliday’s cellar, back in 2020. This included the single largest collection of DRC on the Australian market.

Michael Anderson, head of auctions and secondary market at Langtons said: ‘James Halliday is undoubtedly the most important person in the Australian wine scene. His commentary, literary works, judging and philanthropy have altered how Australians buy, sell and consume wine. It is a true pleasure to be once again hosting an auction of his wines.’

Halliday has said that this will be the final auction to clear out the remaining bottles in his Coldstream Hills (Yarra Valley) cellar, as he relocates to Sydney.

James Halliday is, arguably, Australia’s most notable wine journalist and commentator, with a career spanning over 30 years. He founded the prestigious wine publication the Halliday Wine Companion and was The Australian’s weekly wine columnist from 1978 until he retired in 2024.

