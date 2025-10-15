Wine news from Italy: A round-up

Calabria notches up its first DOCG region

Cirò Classico became Italy’s 78th and Calabria’s first DOCG earlier this year. The Cirò DOC still exists but without the Classico sub-zone of the past. The Classico DOCG stipulates 90% Gaglioppo (as opposed to 80% for the DOC), with a maximum of 10% Greco Nero and/or Magliocco in the blend, minimum ageing of three years, including six months in barrel, and must be from the established Classico sub-zone.

Altesino Rosso quality push

Altesino is due to release a brand new Rosso di Montalcino from the highly regarded Montosoli hill in 2026. The estate was the first to produce a Brunello di Montalcino labelled as Montosoli in the mid-1970s, and this move represents an effort by the regional consorzio and producers to elevate the quality perception of Montalcino’s Rosso wines.

Gran Selezione name dispute

Chianti and Chianti Classico are tussling over the use of the term ‘Gran Selezione’. Among several revisions, Chianti DOCG has proposed introducing a Gran Selezione quality level, mirroring that of Chianti Classico, which has objected on the basis of its prior usage of the term, first approved in the Chianti Classico DOCG legislation in 2014. Chianti has also proposed a new sub-zone, Terre di Vinci – in four communes around Leonardo’s hometown of Vinci, west of Florence – as well as the reduction of the minimum percentage of Sangiovese for Chianti DOCG from 70% to 60%.

More white Bolgheri

There’s a debate in Bolgheri about the value of white wines. While it’s known primarily as a red-wine DOC, many wineries are putting more effort into existing or new white wines, particularly those based on Vermentino. Grattamacco’s chief winemaker Luca Marrone said: ‘We have lost the equivalent of 300-400 bottles of Bolgheri Superiore in order to have more Vermentino – the market is crying out for this wine.’

New Antinori Gran Seleziones now out

Three brand-new Chianti Classico Gran Selezione wines have been released this year by Antinori, making four in total, including the existing Badia a Passignano, in San Donato in Poggio. The new estates are Buiano in Castellina, Villa Cigliano in San Casciano (which was repurchased, having been sold by Antinori previously), and San Sano in Gaiole. ‘Having these different estates has been teaching us about the potential of Chianti Classico,’ said Allegra Antinori, middle daughter of Marchese Piero. The company sees it as a return to its roots in the area, according to winemaker and CEO Renzo Cotarella.

Healthy harvest on the way

Italy’s 2025 harvest looks to be a return to normal following two very difficult years. According to estimates by the Assoenologi, Ismea and Unione Italiana Vini bodies, production will increase by 8% overall compared to 2024, reaching 47.4 million hectolitres. This places Italy once again at the top of the charts in terms of production volume (France has just revised its 2025 harvest forecast down to 37.4m hl), although it’s not necessarily an advantageous position to be in, given declining global consumption.

