Party Prosecco: 12 standout DOC buys

Prosecco DOC is Italy’s leading wine denomination in terms of both volume and value, producing more than 616 million bottles in 2023, according to annual data from the Prosecco DOC consorzio. And as its popularity continues to soar, quality remains impressively consistent. This year’s Decanter World Wine Awards saw a total of 75 Bronze and Silver medals in all awarded to Prosecco DOC & DOC Treviso wines (with one Gold, for the Il Colle, Prosecco Treviso Extra Dry), while the equivalent total at DWWA 2023 was 74.

Scroll down to see notes and scores for 12 top Prosecco DOC picks

Representing the largest protected zone, covering 28,000ha across the northerly regions of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, the DOC wines are often overlooked in favour of those of the more prestigious Prosecco Superiore DOCG, from a smaller area that lies between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene in Treviso province. However, with fewer rules and restrictions under DOC regulations, growers are embracing the freedom and flexibility that come with the territory.

Evolving with consumer expectations and international preferences, Prosecco DOC wines are becoming drier and more nuanced, with better balance and a greater regard for terroir. Even more impressive is how winemakers are responding to the shift towards sustainable production of wine while continuing to retain affordability. Eight of the 12 wines that follow can be purchased for less than £15 a bottle, and all bar one below £20. Of these, a quarter are certified organic. Across the DOCs, meanwhile, more than half of producers express a commitment to reducing their impact on the environment and increasing their sustainability, either by launching their own environmental projects (such as La Gioiosa for Life), making use of renewable energy, or attaining sustainability certification via Equalitas, the national wine supply chain environmental body set up in 2015 by the Federdoc confederation and Unione Italiana Vini.

Indeed, on his recent election as new Prosecco DOC consorzio president, Giancarlo Guidolin of producer Viticoltori Ponte emphasised that key priorities for the organisation will involve ‘maintaining production quality, ensuring sustainability, and focusing on consumers and the local communities to which we are deeply connected’.

While Prosecco DOC remains a staple for celebrations, the quality of the wines listed below shows its potential for more than just parties. Our recommended selection includes wines from UK supermarkets, high street chains and independent merchants.

Prosecco DOC: A dozen standout buys

{} {"wineId":"87489","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87490","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87491","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87492","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87493","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87494","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87495","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"72009","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87496","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87497","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87498","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"87499","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

