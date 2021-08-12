Award-winning Prosecco to celebrate National Prosecco Day

National Prosecco Day is Friday 13 August, and what better way to celebrate than with award-winning Prosecco?

Tasted and rated by some of the world’s top wine experts at the Decanter World Wine Awards, with 2021 results announced just last month, Prosecco saw some outstanding results, including a first-ever Best in Show win for the region, and one of just seven wines from Italy to receive this top accolade.

Awarded to Castello’s ‘multi-faceted’ 47/87 Rive Di Vidor Extra Dry, the Prosecco was described by the judges as ‘rounded and toothsome – but very pure, remaining fresh, graceful and scented until you’ve drained and swallowed the last drop.’

The sub-region of Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG stood out, as a glance at the Gold and Platinum medal winners below shows. Established in 2009, and updated in 2019 to include the official identification of 43 hillside sites or ‘Rive,’ wines from this DOCG have attributed to the recent surge in Prosecco quality, to accompany this wine’s surge in global popularity.

But it’s not just quality to note of the top-scoring Proseccos from DWWA 2021 – there’s style to consider too, with top examples ranging from Extra Brut to Dry.

For complexity, quality and a diversity of styles, the below 13 award-winning Prosecco wines are well worth a try this National Prosecco Day and beyond.

DWWA 2021: Award-winning Prosecco wines

Extra Brut

Borgoluce, Rive di Collalto Extra Brut, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive 2019: Silver medal

92 points

Fresh notes of golden apple, white peach and white currant. Palate is round and creamy with a touch of butter.

Vigne Matte, Extra Brut, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore 2019: Silver medal

92 points

Vegetal note to the nose with green asparagus and lemon zest. The palate is rich and bold with a long fresh finish.

Brut

Bortolomiol, Lus Naturae Organic Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore 2019: Gold medal

95 points

Floral aromatics with hints of dill and lemon. A chalky texture with sharp acidity and vibrancy on the palate with a lingering finish.

Rive della Chiesa, Brut, Prosecco Treviso NV: Silver medal

92 points

Delicate aromas of dried petals, lemon zest, red apples and chamomile. Complex palate with a zesty acidity and mineral finish.

Extra Dry

Castello, 47/87 Rive di Vidor Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive 2019: Best in Show

97 points

Our judges found much to like from this region this year, and it was in the end a wine from those distinctive and challenging Trevisano hills, and specifically the Rive of Vidor, which won its place in our top 50 Best In Show selection. You’ll find plenty of classically floral charm in its aromas but not just that; there’s a multi-faceted spring-leaf freshness, too, which brings the wine extra depth and impact. It’s made in the Extra Dry style preferred locally, so the palate is rounded and toothsome — but very pure, remaining fresh, graceful and scented until you’ve drained and swallowed the last drop.

Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore NV: Gold medal

96 points

Engaging pear drop, floral, almond and green apple nose. Palate is bright and lemony with lively acidity, an energetic mousse and a pretty floral character. A stylish example with a persistent finish.

San Giuseppe, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore 2020: Gold medal

95 points

Lemon, peach, apricot and grapefruit nose. Similar notes on the fruity and creamy palate, which reveals zesty acidity, a fine concentration of fruit and lively mousse. Long, zesty finish.

Daldin, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore 2020 : Silver medal



92 points

Intense peach and blossom scents. Pear, lemon and herbaceous characters run through the palate, which is awash with bright acidity. Long finish.

Bellussi, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore 2020: Silver medal

92 points

Dried petals with some grapefruit rind on the nose. Great concentration of fruit on the palate with lemon, green apple and a steely finish.

Brilla!, Extra Dry, Prosecco NV: Silver medal

92 points

Good, fresh and charming with hints of pear, peach and tropical fruit, plus bright acidity.

Dry

Andreola, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze 2020: Platinum medal

97 points

The nose shows aromatic notes of apple blossom over tones of perfumed tangerine and candied lemon zest. Quite refreshing on the palate with a crisp acidity supporting the hints of sweetness.

Col Vetoraz, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze 2020: Gold medal

95 points

Fresh and appealing nose showing ripe aromas of lemon peel, golden apple over nuances of orange blossom and herbal notes. Crispy palate showing breadth and charm.

Carpenè Malvolti, 1868 Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze 2017: Silver medal

94 points

The nose shows aromas of green tea, orange and peach with notes of grapefruit and green apple. Steely on the palate.

