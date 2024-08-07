Investing in Spain: Top-scoring fine wines to enjoy and cellar

Spain’s consistent delivery of high-quality wines is changing perceptions in the fine wine investment arena. With growing acclaim and success in competitions, not least the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), the nation’s hidden gems are proving to have significant potential for appreciation.

Spain’s impressive DWWA 2024 results highlight exceptional quality and diversity in the awards’ highest price band (wines above £100 per bottle). Regions such as Rioja and Ribera del Duero, known for their robust reds, showcased their prowess with wines that balance power and elegance, making them worthy contenders for wine investment, managing to combine both immediate appeal and remarkable ageability.

The structured tannins and balanced acidity in Spanish reds, particularly from Tempranillo and Garnacha, allow these wines to develop complex flavours over time, making them valuable assets in a wine collection. Then there are singular styles such as vintage sparkling wines (Cava, Corpinnat and more), elegantly aged white wines and standout fortifieds.

The ability of these wines to evolve beautifully in the bottle ensures that they remain appealing and can accrue value over the years.

On judging fine wines at DWWA, Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW said, ‘If you’re spending £15 on a wine, no one’s going to be hurt. Whereas if you go out and spend £150 on a bottle and it’s disappointing, you’ve got a greater reason to feel let down. As is always the case, Decanter leads the way in trying to give guidance to serious wine people about serious wines.’

Below find 15 seriously outstanding wines from the 2024 competition, with more to seek out at awards.decanter.com

Best in Show

Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature 2004



97 Best in Show

altaalella.wine

Fresh and lifted nose with the wild grass and saffron notes of Xarel·lo (or Pansa Blanca) mingling with Chardonnay’s creamier orchard fruits. Long and fine-foamed, structure backing a fine-honed blade of flavour to great effect. Two decades of age has brought great harmony, yet it retains freshness. Alcohol 12%

Valduero, Reserva Blanco, Ribera del Duero 2016



97 Best in Show

£140 The Wine Treasury

No shortage of personality in this Albillo Mayor white. Aromatic exuberance of vanilla fudge, turmeric and Indian balsam. Broad and fleshy, with rich flavours of spiced vanilla and assorted dairy treats, leaving a sense of lurking mushroom and truffle. Lots to enjoy: little reason to wait. Alc 12.5%

Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro 2018



97 Best in Show

bodegasnexusfrontaura.com

All but black in colour, sturdy aromas packed with black fruit, embers, pounded stone and sweet spices. Densely textured, ample tannins, wild plum fruits and some sloe-like acidity adding a wild-forest feel. Some might prefer to give it a few more calming years, others will love its youthful force. Alc 14.5%

Sparkling

The Sea Wine Club, CV 01 Cava Brut Reserva NV



95 Gold

theseawineclub.com

Exhilarating apple charlotte, key lime pie and juicy pear aromas with an enriching biscuit and toast depth. Zesty and verdant with wet-stone acidity and well-defined bubbles. Alc 11%

Red

Alilian, Camino del Abuelo, Ribera del Duero 2014



97 Platinum

bodegasalilian.com

Remarkable for its age, displaying Mediterranean dried herbs atop a plum-berry core. Concentrated and generous with luxuriant, velvet tannins, finely grained supportive oak and a verdant acidity that embraces the palate and endures. A masterpiece. Alc 14%

Clos d’Agon, Selección Especial, Catalonia 2021



97 Platinum

closdagon.com

Svelte blackcurrant and blueberry fruit cradled in a savoury black pepper and herbal fragrance, with shapely, velvet tannins and classy cedar oak nicely tucked in. Ambitious, generous and muscular, expressing its origins with true class. Alc 14%

Condado de Haza, Alenza Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2018



97 Platinum

£91.50-£103.50 JN Wine, The Good Spirits Co

Wave upon wave of dried herbs, tobacco and redcurrant and blueberry fruit provide interest and intrigue. Decadent and inviting, this has a succulent leathery texture, a searing tang of acidity and superb belt of velvety tannins. Alc 14.5%

Perinet, Vinya Pendents Carinyena, Priorat 2018



97 Platinum

£120 Waud Wines

Utterly superb and stylish, laden with indulgent ripe fruit and spine-tingling smoky notes that lap gently against the delicate texture and lustrous tannins and infuse the enriching swirl of acidity, evoking its origins perfectly. Long and abiding. Alc 16%

Ramón Bilbao, Lalomba Finca Ladero, Rioja 2018



97 Platinum

bodegasramonbilbao.com

Supremely elegant and characterful, brimming with cranberry, strawberry and pomegranate fruit shrouded in a café crème oak complexity. Multi- layered, long and textural with satin tannins, mouthwatering acidity and charming graphite minerals. Alc 14.5%

The Sea Wine Club, W 01 Crianza, Ribera del Duero 2016



96 Gold

theseawineclub.com

Packed with bright red cherries, sweet spice and smoky oak flavours which linger and swirl over the smooth structure and silky tannins. A wine to keep. Alc 14%

Perelada, Finca Garbet, Empordà 2019



95 Gold

£185 Alliance Wine

Delightful blackberry, plum and garrigue herbs slide over the shapely tannins and voluptuous texture with a mellow swirl of chocolate and coconut oak flowing to the end. Alc 14.5%

Sweet

Perinet, Ranci, Catalonia



95 Gold

perinetwinery.com

Bewitching layers of chocolate, coffee, dried fig and tobacco persist over the deeply concentrated, sumptuous palate and structural acidity with an abiding roasted walnut finale. Alc 17%

Fortified

Costers del Priorat, Memòries Cal Marcelino, Priorat



97 Platinum

costersdelpriorat.com

A wonderful complexity of salted almonds, caramelised orange peel and sweet nutmeg melt into the unctuous, warming texture and contrast superbly with the pulsating bead of acidity that tempers and compensates. So much to offer. Alc 22%

Bodegas Tradición, VORS 30 Year Old Palo Cortado, Jerez



96 Gold

£120.79-£133 Hedonism, Justerini & Brooks

US$108-$136 Grand Wine Cellar, Independent Spirits, Saratoga Wine Exchange, The Cellar d’Or

Scorched sand and burnt sugar washed by sea salt and linden leaves: this wine has extremes yet they are pulled together in a silky, unctuous shell. Wine for meditation. Alc 21%

Valdespino, Solera de su Majestad VORS 30 Year Old Oloroso, Jerez



95 Gold

£139/37.5cl Brunswick Fine Wines, Liberty Wines

US$100-$155/37.5cl AOC Selections, Benchmark, The Rare Wine Co, Vinopolis

Piquant savoury and cinder smoke characters ripple alongside the impressive saline core; lithe yet grippy, dry yet softened by time. A truly humbling, memorable experience. Alc 22%

