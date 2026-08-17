Claude Riffault
Sancerre producer Claude Riffault
(Image credit: Leigh-Ann Beverly at Bona Fide Productions)

Don’t be in a rush to drink it

Most of us think of Sauvignon Blanc as an aromatic, early-drinking style, but Sancerre offers so much more.

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Beverley Blanning MW
Beverley Blanning MW
Decanter Magazine, Wine Writer & DWWA Judge

Beverley Blanning MW is a London-based independent wine journalist and the author of Wine Tasting and Biodynamics in Wine. A feature writer and taster for Decanter – and a contributor to other publications around the world – Blanning has judged at numerous wine competitions internationally. She is also a presenter and educator for corporate, consumer and trade events. She was a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, but she first judged the competition in 2004.