margaret river vineyards near to Wilyabrup
(Image credit: bennymarty / iStock via Getty images plus)
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Red dirt. Four-wheel-drives. Long stretches of raw desolation and a no-nonsense culture. Western Australia’s Margaret River looks nothing like the stiff-lipped formality often associated with fine wine.

Yet as modern drinkers challenge traditional fine-wine taboos and the wider wine world scrambles to adapt, that informality looks increasingly like one of the region’s greatest strengths.

Cyndal Petty
Cyndal Petty
Contributor

Cyndal Petty is a writer on wine, food and restaurants, and founder of Sommelier of Sorts.