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Vintage conditions and the 2024 Chardonnays

Vanya Cullen

Vanya Cullen

(Image credit: Cullen Wines)
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Cullen, Kevin John Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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Perfume abounds, with heady florals, juicy peach, vanilla bean, candied grapefruit and subtle toast. But wait, there’s more! Detailed spice, honeysuckle, ginger, lemongrass, frankincense, cedar...

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

CullenMargaret River

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McHenry Hohnen, Burnside Vineyard Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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On the nose, this is classic Margaret River. Savoury hues of rock salt, curry leaf, lemon and mandarin pith, yellow nectarine, coriander seed, white blossom...

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

McHenry HohnenMargaret River

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Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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A fine and detailed nose, with plenty more to offer given time to open. Lemon pith, white blossom, salt dust, frankincense and everlasting florals. The...

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

Vasse FelixMargaret River

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Xanadu, Reserve Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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Can a nose be considered delicious? I’d argue it can, and this is a prime example with its inviting flinty lemon pith, coriander stalk and...

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

XanaduMargaret River

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Fermoy, Reserve Chardonnay, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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A little closed at first, hinting at more to come. A slight flinty funk, preserved lemon, white blossom, pith, toasted sourdough, green spice and frankincense....

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

FermoyMargaret River

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Fraser Gallop, Parterre Chardonnay, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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Compelling nose of curry leaf and mandarin oil, with hints of reduction and char, waves of sea spray, crushed shell minerality, lemon blossom and green...

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

Fraser GallopMargaret River

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Trait, The 88 Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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A creamy nougatine nose of oriental spice and florals, frankincense, ylang ylang and frangipane, French floral oak, lemon pith, tangelo, curry leaf, salt dust and...

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

TraitMargaret River

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Windows Estate, Petit Lot Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024

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A hug for the senses. Toasty oak, cinnamon, salt-baked nectarine, baked hay, apple spice, frankincense, rounded out with a flinty wink. The palate is mouthfilling,...

2024

Western AustraliaAustralia

Windows EstateMargaret River

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Cullen, Diana Madeline, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Give this quietly seductive wine time to open and you’ll be rewarded with red fruits, a hint of nori and rose petals, an iodine breeze,...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

CullenMargaret River

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Moss Wood, Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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An early-morning brightness of purple fruit, mulberry, plum, salted cassis and hints of aniseed, crushed minerality, quartz and graphite. It’s very inviting, with inky black...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Moss WoodMargaret River

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Devil's Lair, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Classic Cabernet. On the nose, mulberry with a hint of cassis and baking spice, a little bay leaf and graphite nib. The midweight palate is...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Devil's LairMargaret River

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McHenry Hohnen, Hazel's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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A rather shy nose at first, opening into a deeply layered and compelling, complex Cabernet. Blackcurrant and inky depths of blue fruit. A hint of...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

McHenry HohnenMargaret River

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Windows Estate, Petit Lot Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Ripe mulberry and savoury red fruit on the nose, sundried tomato skin, nori, slate and cocoa powder. Still holding its cards close, with a smattering...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Windows EstateMargaret River

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Brown Hill Estate, Ivanhoe Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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A very neat nose with the corners tucked in; give it time to unfurl. Blackcurrant, blackberry leaf, inky candied violets, liquorice root, black olive, tobacco...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Brown Hill EstateMargaret River

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Cape Mentelle, Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Sundried tomato and redcurrant, pepper berry, crumbly dark chocolate woven through with a savoury graphite note. The palate has real fruit ripeness, rotund and gravelly...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Cape MentelleMargaret River

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Cherubino, Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Lovely and inviting on the nose, deep red-fruited, a blackcurrant frame, wild herbs and slatey minerality, plenty of grunt, with toasty oak playing a supporting...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

CherubinoMargaret River

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Domaine Naturaliste, Morus Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Rather dense and quiet at first. Salted plum, sea spray, nori, slate and deep black fruit, a touch of Vegemite and charcuterie reduction, mulberry, pressed...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Domaine NaturalisteMargaret River

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Evans & Tate, Redbrook Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Oodles of blackcurrant on the nose. There’s a real choc-mint character, slightly sappy with purple fruit pastille, inky violet, glossy aniseed and an obsidian graphite...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Evans & TateMargaret River

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Fermoy, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Juicy on the nose. Black-fruited, blackcurrant and raspberry, fleshy ripe wild strawberry, crushed black olive and bay, red florals, punchy crushed aniseed, dried herbs and...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

FermoyMargaret River

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Fraser Gallop, Palladian Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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So much prettiness on the nose; bright and fine but a little reserved in its youth. Rose petals, thyme blossom, red- and purple-berried fruit, a...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Fraser GallopMargaret River

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Howard Park, Abercrombie Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Bright fruit, cranberry, tart pomegranate and sour plum, pretty florals. The palate is fresh and lively, the fruit in a pert spectrum but not underripe...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Howard ParkMargaret River

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La Kooki, Local Knowledge Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Inky blackcurrant, forest floor, Black Forest gateau, black olive brine, charcoal, liquorice and bay leaf. A Cabernet that speaks of Margaret River, with a savoury,...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

La KookiMargaret River

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Nocturne, Sheoak Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Concentrated and seductive, with fragrant red, savoury fruit, tomato, violet, purple plum skin, green olive brine, dried thyme, oriental spice, iodine and crushed pencil shavings....

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

NocturneMargaret River

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Trait, Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Red-fruited and savoury on the nose, a slight iodine character, sundried tomato skin, dried violet, saltbush and wild thyme, hints of nori. Brilliant intensity of...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

TraitMargaret River

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Victory Point, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Firm and red-fruited; think strawberry, mulberry and brambles. As the nose opens, a bit of iodine, lifted spice, black florals and graphite, cassis and rose...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

Victory PointMargaret River

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Xanadu, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023

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Purple-fruited, with lightly toasted oak, graphite and salt dust, a touch of nori and sundried tomato skin, blackcurrant and black olive brine, bay leaf and...

2023

Western AustraliaAustralia

XanaduMargaret River

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Cassandra Charlick
Cassandra Charlick

Cassandra Charlick is a Margaret River-based wine and travel writer and presenter who was awarded a fellowship at the 2023 Wine Writers Symposium in California's Napa Valley. In addition to Decanter, she reviews and writes on wine for a number of publications in Australia and also has a regular wine travel column in International Traveller Magazine. Off the page, she's a television presenter on Channel Nine's Our State on a Plate, a compere at wine functions, and hosts in-person wine and food events throughout Western Australia. Through her company Earn Your Vino, Cassandra also delivers immersive wine experiences throughout WA's wine regions.