Margaret River Vintage Report: 2024 Chardonnay and 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon
Our third annual vintage report for Margaret River highlights some unmissable wines. While 2024 was the earliest vintage on record for Chardonnay, 2023 proved to be a ‘Goldilocks’ year for Cabernet.
Vintage conditions and the 2024 Chardonnays
While 2023 in Margaret River was a dream of a vintage, 2024 took the region’s winemakers by surprise thanks to the earliest harvest on record. Many started picking a month earlier than usual, which proved logistically challenging.
But while winemaking staff holidays were cut short, careful vineyard management and astute winemaking paid off and there’s no shortage of excellent wine from 2024.
‘It was the earliest, driest, hottest vintage on record,’ says Vanya Cullen (pictured, above) of Cullen Wines in Wilyabrup. ‘It was a more challenging vintage, and I think that’s when the vineyard management shows.’
Joanne Davies at Windows Estate in Yallingup agrees: ‘Vineyard management is important in all years, but it was very important in 2024.’
While the overall quality was fantastic, interestingly, when wines lacked balance, it wasn’t due to overripeness.
Instead, they had an angularity, with very striking acidity, perhaps from picking a little too early to mitigate the unseasonable warmth.
The Margaret River region spans more than 100km from north to south, so there’s plenty of diversity.
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Variables include distance from the (Indian) ocean, latitude, soil composition, clonal material, vineyard management and winemaking choices.
In my opinion, the 2024 vintage conditions have amplified that diversity, with every winemaking choice spotlighted.
The best wines have firm structure, energy, fruit clarity and bright natural acidity.
While a degree of reduction – a characteristic of certain winemaking processes typically revealed in flinty, smoky or ‘struck match’ aromas – has become a popular stylistic choice for producers, some should err on the side of caution, since its presence can obstruct a wine’s intrinsic flavours.
It’s a shame when you find wines that should show a core of lovely fruit, but it’s being masked by overzealous reduction.
Decanter vintage ratings – Margaret River
CHARDONNAY
2024: 4/5 The warmest, driest and earliest vintage on record. Those that had good vineyard management produced whites that exhibit great power, acidity and concentration
2023: 5/5
2022: 5/5
2021: 4/5
2020: 5/5
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
2023: 5/5 Perfect conditions: good yield and a longer hang time produced reds with pretty aromatics, phenolic ripeness and bright acidity
2022: 5/5
2021: 3/5
2020: 5/5
2019: 4/5
The 2023 Cabernet Sauvignons
Margaret River’s Mediterranean maritime climate provides a consistent cooling system, rainfall is reasonably predictable, frost is (almost) unheard of, and even the warmest years don’t reach extreme levels.
So when a Margaret River vintage is touted as perfect, you know it’s going to be good.
‘2023 was a really lovely “Goldilocks” type vintage,’ says Glenn Goodall, senior winemaker at Xanadu.
‘It’s probably only in hindsight that I say that, though, because at the time I thought, yeah, that was a good vintage. But, wow, when you see these wines once they’re bottled – and I don’t mean just ours, I mean, everyone’s – they’re all really smart.’
Why was 2023 so great? As per the children’s tale, it wasn’t too hot or too cold; it was just right. Other elements contributed, too.
‘The 2023 vintage is up there with 2018 and 2012,’ declares Cullen, ‘because of the lead-in to the growing season, the warmth and evenness of warmth.
'And then the mildness around flowering ensured good crops. The evenness of temperature really produced wines of great flavour.’
What really stands out is the vintage’s consistency. Despite the region’s wide variability in terms of microclimates and soils, 2023 was an exceptionally fair year to all.
Wines are pretty, aromatic, nuanced and very elegant, with supple, defined tannins and abundant natural acidity. There’s plenty of potential for enjoyment in their youth and for ageing.
The thing about a great Cabernet is that the more you come back to it, the more you find. Some of these wines kept surprising me days after opening.
More top Margaret River wines? In addition to the wines shown below, see here for 10 more each of the 2024 Chardonnay and 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon releases, tasted and rated for Decanter by Cassandra Charlick
Margaret River's new-release Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon
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Margaret River whites: Beyond Chardonnay
Cullen, Kevin John Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
Perfume abounds, with heady florals, juicy peach, vanilla bean, candied grapefruit and subtle toast. But wait, there’s more! Detailed spice, honeysuckle, ginger, lemongrass, frankincense, cedar...
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
CullenMargaret River
McHenry Hohnen, Burnside Vineyard Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
On the nose, this is classic Margaret River. Savoury hues of rock salt, curry leaf, lemon and mandarin pith, yellow nectarine, coriander seed, white blossom...
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
McHenry HohnenMargaret River
Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
A fine and detailed nose, with plenty more to offer given time to open. Lemon pith, white blossom, salt dust, frankincense and everlasting florals. The...
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
Vasse FelixMargaret River
Xanadu, Reserve Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
Can a nose be considered delicious? I’d argue it can, and this is a prime example with its inviting flinty lemon pith, coriander stalk and...
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
XanaduMargaret River
Fermoy, Reserve Chardonnay, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
A little closed at first, hinting at more to come. A slight flinty funk, preserved lemon, white blossom, pith, toasted sourdough, green spice and frankincense....
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
FermoyMargaret River
Fraser Gallop, Parterre Chardonnay, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
Compelling nose of curry leaf and mandarin oil, with hints of reduction and char, waves of sea spray, crushed shell minerality, lemon blossom and green...
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
Fraser GallopMargaret River
Trait, The 88 Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
A creamy nougatine nose of oriental spice and florals, frankincense, ylang ylang and frangipane, French floral oak, lemon pith, tangelo, curry leaf, salt dust and...
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
TraitMargaret River
Windows Estate, Petit Lot Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2024
A hug for the senses. Toasty oak, cinnamon, salt-baked nectarine, baked hay, apple spice, frankincense, rounded out with a flinty wink. The palate is mouthfilling,...
2024
Western AustraliaAustralia
Windows EstateMargaret River
Cullen, Diana Madeline, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Give this quietly seductive wine time to open and you’ll be rewarded with red fruits, a hint of nori and rose petals, an iodine breeze,...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
CullenMargaret River
Moss Wood, Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
An early-morning brightness of purple fruit, mulberry, plum, salted cassis and hints of aniseed, crushed minerality, quartz and graphite. It’s very inviting, with inky black...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Moss WoodMargaret River
Devil's Lair, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Classic Cabernet. On the nose, mulberry with a hint of cassis and baking spice, a little bay leaf and graphite nib. The midweight palate is...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Devil's LairMargaret River
McHenry Hohnen, Hazel's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
A rather shy nose at first, opening into a deeply layered and compelling, complex Cabernet. Blackcurrant and inky depths of blue fruit. A hint of...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
McHenry HohnenMargaret River
Windows Estate, Petit Lot Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Ripe mulberry and savoury red fruit on the nose, sundried tomato skin, nori, slate and cocoa powder. Still holding its cards close, with a smattering...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Windows EstateMargaret River
Brown Hill Estate, Ivanhoe Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
A very neat nose with the corners tucked in; give it time to unfurl. Blackcurrant, blackberry leaf, inky candied violets, liquorice root, black olive, tobacco...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Brown Hill EstateMargaret River
Cape Mentelle, Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Sundried tomato and redcurrant, pepper berry, crumbly dark chocolate woven through with a savoury graphite note. The palate has real fruit ripeness, rotund and gravelly...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Cape MentelleMargaret River
Cherubino, Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Lovely and inviting on the nose, deep red-fruited, a blackcurrant frame, wild herbs and slatey minerality, plenty of grunt, with toasty oak playing a supporting...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
CherubinoMargaret River
Domaine Naturaliste, Morus Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Rather dense and quiet at first. Salted plum, sea spray, nori, slate and deep black fruit, a touch of Vegemite and charcuterie reduction, mulberry, pressed...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Domaine NaturalisteMargaret River
Evans & Tate, Redbrook Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Oodles of blackcurrant on the nose. There’s a real choc-mint character, slightly sappy with purple fruit pastille, inky violet, glossy aniseed and an obsidian graphite...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Evans & TateMargaret River
Fermoy, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Juicy on the nose. Black-fruited, blackcurrant and raspberry, fleshy ripe wild strawberry, crushed black olive and bay, red florals, punchy crushed aniseed, dried herbs and...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
FermoyMargaret River
Fraser Gallop, Palladian Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
So much prettiness on the nose; bright and fine but a little reserved in its youth. Rose petals, thyme blossom, red- and purple-berried fruit, a...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Fraser GallopMargaret River
Howard Park, Abercrombie Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Bright fruit, cranberry, tart pomegranate and sour plum, pretty florals. The palate is fresh and lively, the fruit in a pert spectrum but not underripe...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Howard ParkMargaret River
La Kooki, Local Knowledge Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Inky blackcurrant, forest floor, Black Forest gateau, black olive brine, charcoal, liquorice and bay leaf. A Cabernet that speaks of Margaret River, with a savoury,...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
La KookiMargaret River
Nocturne, Sheoak Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Concentrated and seductive, with fragrant red, savoury fruit, tomato, violet, purple plum skin, green olive brine, dried thyme, oriental spice, iodine and crushed pencil shavings....
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
NocturneMargaret River
Trait, Cabernet Sauvignon, Wilyabrup, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Red-fruited and savoury on the nose, a slight iodine character, sundried tomato skin, dried violet, saltbush and wild thyme, hints of nori. Brilliant intensity of...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
TraitMargaret River
Victory Point, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Firm and red-fruited; think strawberry, mulberry and brambles. As the nose opens, a bit of iodine, lifted spice, black florals and graphite, cassis and rose...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
Victory PointMargaret River
Xanadu, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2023
Purple-fruited, with lightly toasted oak, graphite and salt dust, a touch of nori and sundried tomato skin, blackcurrant and black olive brine, bay leaf and...
2023
Western AustraliaAustralia
XanaduMargaret River
Cassandra Charlick is a Margaret River-based wine and travel writer and presenter who was awarded a fellowship at the 2023 Wine Writers Symposium in California's Napa Valley. In addition to Decanter, she reviews and writes on wine for a number of publications in Australia and also has a regular wine travel column in International Traveller Magazine. Off the page, she's a television presenter on Channel Nine's Our State on a Plate, a compere at wine functions, and hosts in-person wine and food events throughout Western Australia. Through her company Earn Your Vino, Cassandra also delivers immersive wine experiences throughout WA's wine regions.