What’s on Premium: March 2025

A Fine Wine February gives way to March Madness.

After a brief hiatus, the vintage reports come rearing back. Complementing the Bordeaux 2022 in-bottle report published in the magazine, online we’ll be running an entire package with more analysis and everything you need to know about the vintage from top-to-bottom.

How has the vintage developed since En Primeur? What are the best labels? Where’s the value? Are these wines worth your time?

If you have any 2022s in your cellar or are thinking about stocking up, it’s going to be essential reading.

Towards the end of the month we welcome back Michaela Morris who’ll be giving us an overview of the four new vintages coming out of Piedmont this year. This includes the much-anticipated, headline act – the 2021 Barolos – as well the 2019 Barolo Riservas, 2022 Barbarescos and 2020 Barbaresco Riservas.

Fine wine & rosé vibes

And sandwiched in-between will be a host of articles from around the world.

Our Napa correspondent, Jonathan Cristaldi, has profiled one of the regions’ stalwart producers Silver Oak Cellars.

Our regional editor Julie Sheppard has a winery profile on the multi-faceted Boekenhoutskloof from her recent trip to South Africa.

March means a wave of new fine wine releases from La Place de Bordeaux, including the 100-point Château Latour 2016 – will it be a compelling price? We’ll have the analysis on it alongside all the other key releases.

We’ll also be assessing the new vintages from Henschke in South Australia, including Hill of Grace. And Burgundy correspondent Charles Curtis MW will score the new releases from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

With hopes for warmer weather ahead we’re getting into the rosé vibe with a vertical of Château d’Esclans.

We’ll be pitting Tuscan Cabernet Sauvignon and Franc head-to-head and we have an account from a participant in last year’s annual Beaujolais Nouveau Race.

Finally, the magazine content going up online this month has a strong Burgundy theme, with a focus on where the value lies in this prestigious (and expensive) region.

