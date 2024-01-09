Barbaresco 2013 Retrospective Score Table

In 2023, Michaela Morris and the Barbaresco consorzio organised a 10-year retrospective of the 2013 vintage.

Below, you can find Michaela's tasting notes and scores for 65 wines (70 were tasted but five were deemed faulty) from this unique tasting, listed in score order.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Albino RoccaBarbaresco Ronchi (Barbaresco)201397
Gaja, Sorì San LorenzoBarbaresco Secondine (Barbaresco)201397
Castello di Neive, Vigna Santo Stefano RiservaBarbaresco Albesani (Neive)201396
Produttori del Barbaresco, RiservaBarbaresco Asili (Barbaresco)201396
Rizzi, Boito RiservaBarbaresco Rizzi (Treiso/ San Rocco)201396
Bruno Rocca, RiservaBarbaresco Currà (Neive)201395
Cantina del PinoBarbaresco Albesani (Neive)201395
Gaja, Sorì TildìnBarbaresco Roncagliette (Barbaresco)201395
Bruno GiacosaBarbaresco Rabajà (Barbaresco)201394
Ca' Rome, ChiaramantiBarbaresco Rio Sordo (Barbaresco)201394
Cascina Luisin, Sorì PaolinBarbaresco Basarin (Neive)201394
Cisa Asinari dei Marchesi di Grésy, Camp Gros RiservaBarbaresco Martinenga (Barbaresco)201394
GajaBarbaresco201394
Marchesi di BaroloBarbaresco Serragrilli (Neive)201394
Paitin, Sorì PaitinBarbaresco Serraboella (Neive)201394
Sottimano, RiservaBarbaresco201394
Ca' del Baio, RiservaBarbaresco Pora (Barbaresco)201393
Cascina Baricchi, Rosa delle Casasse RiservaBarbaresco201393
Giuseppe Cortese, RiservaBarbaresco Rabajà (Barbaresco)201393
Marco & Vittorio Adriano, RiservaBarbaresco Basarin (Neive)201393
OdderoBarbaresco Gallina (Neive)201393
Piazzo, Vigna Giaia RiservaBarbaresco Nervo (Treiso)201393
Poderi CollaBarbaresco Roncaglie (Barbaresco)201393
Cascina Morassino, MorassinoBarbaresco201392
CerettoBarbaresco Bernadot (Treiso)201392
La Ca'NovaBarbaresco Montestefano (Barbaresco)201392
La Spinona, RiservaBarbaresco Faset (Barbaresco)201392
Marco & Vittorio AdrianoBarbaresco Basarin (Neive)201392
Produttori del BarbarescoBarbaresco201392
Punset, Campo Quadro RiservaBarbaresco San Cristoforo (Neive)201392
RizziBarbaresco Pajorè (Treiso)201392
San BiagioBarbaresco Montersino (San Rocco / Treiso)201392
Socre'Barbaresco Roncaglie (Barbaresco)201392
Cascina LuisinBarbaresco Asili (Barbaresco)201391
Castello di NeiveBarbaresco Gallina (Neive)201391
CigliutiBarbaresco Serraboella (Neive)201391
Manera, RiservaBarbaresco201391
Punset, RiservaBarbaresco Basarin (Neive)201391
RizziBarbaresco Nervo (Treiso)201391
Angelo Negro & FigliBarbaresco Basarin (Neive)201390
Bera, RiservaBarbaresco Basarin (Neive)201390
Cascina delle RoseBarbaresco Tre Stelle (Barbaresco)201390
Marco & Vittorio Adriano, SanadaiveBarbaresco (San Rocco)201390
Michele ChiarloBarbaresco Asili (Barbaresco)201390
Pio CesareBarbaresco201390
Cascina MorassinoBarbaresco Ovello (Barbaresco)201389
Cecilia MonteBarbaresco Serracapelli (Neive)201389
Moccagatta, Bric BalinBarbaresco Muncagota (Barbaresco)201389
Orlando AbrigoBarbaresco Montersino (San Rocco / Treiso)201389
Orlando Abrigo, Rongalio RiservaBarbaresco201389
Piero BussoBarbaresco San Stunet (Treiso)201389
Ressia, Bottiglia del AnniversarioBarbaresco201389
Socre'Barbaresco201389
CerettoBarbaresco Asili (Barbaresco)201388
MasseriaBarbaresco201388
Quazzolo, RiservaBarbaresco201388
RessiaBarbaresco Canova (Neive)201388
Tenuta Carretta, Cascina Bordino RiservaBarbaresco201388
La Biòca, LurensBarbaresco Secondine (Barbaresco)201387
Musso, RiservaBarbaresco Rio Sordo (Barbaresco)201387
Pietro Rinaldi, MassiranoBarbaresco (Neive)201387
Cascina VanoBarbaresco Canova (Neive)201386
Fratelli GrassoBarbaresco Vallegrande (Treiso)201386
ManeraBarbaresco201386
Roberto Sarotto, RiservaBarbaresco Currà (Neive)201386

